Source: private communication

Note: I have worked with Eric Jelinski for my website, johnshanahan.substack.com, and its predecessors since 2012. He is outstanding in everything he works on. Donald Trump is different than past occupants of the White House in that everyone has strong feelings about him, and they are firm that they are right. Eric Jelinski has given DT a new title. See the article below. [John Shanahan]

Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Adobe

Message by Eric Jelinski, Ontario, Canada

US and Canada have been trading via best business practices for over 200 years, making money for businesses on both sides and creating prosperity through good jobs on both sides.

Who is Trump to think he can micro-manage and improve these very successful methods of trading?

To:

Brian Lilley, Canadian columnist and author

Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition of Canada

Terry Dowdall, Member of the House of Commons of Canada

Hello Brian;

You make good presentations and ask good questions.

The answer to getting back to the table is likely in a few months when the Republicans tell Trump to sit down. They may take steps to remove Trump from office.

Trump’s MAGA policy was an election scam that has pulled the wool over the eyes of the good American people.

Trump has used his MAGA in an attempt to become the manager of the universe…that kind of objective is guaranteed to fail.

There are two articles published by Heather Cox Richardson linked below that point to the imminent collapse of MAGA, because everything about MAGA has turned out to be a major mega-disaster.

Image address

(8) Untrustworthy - by Heather Cox Richardson

(8) Performative Nonsense - by Heather Cox Richardson

Heather Cox Richardson | Substack

Eric

Eric Jelinski M. Eng. P. Eng.

Retired Nuclear Engineer

Stayner Ontario

eric_jelinski@sympatico.ca

https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-jelinski-5157a212/?originalSubdomain=ca

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