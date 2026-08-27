John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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John Shanahan
Aug 29Edited

John Shanahan is hoping that Eric Jelinki's letter to leaders in Canada will initiate a constructive international discussion about the impact President Trump, #47, has on the United States, its neighbors, Canada and Mexico, and countries and people everywhere. To initiate this international discussion, here are comments from Alistair Pope in Australia. Eric Jelinski and Alistair Pope live in the Commonwealth of Nations.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commonwealth_of_Nations

Compare the Commonwealth of Nations to the United States.

Here are Alistair Pope's comments/questions:

1) Have Canada and the United States ever gone to war with each other?

2) What about the trade agreements where Canada taxes American goods, but the USA charges lower tariffs on Canadian goods?

3) Trump destroyed our long-standing view of what a politician should be. He said in advance what he was going to do, and he kept his word.

4) Name the biggest disasters of Trump and MAGA

5) Name the biggest successes of Trump and MAGA

Eric Jelinski, Alistair Pope and John Shanahan look forward to your constructive comments and answers to Alistair's questions. What about the Trump Presidency, its effect on the United States, and its impact on the world? Where is the United States headed?

General, hand-waving responses will be deleted, and the author blocked.

Thanks.

John Shanahan

Host: Energy And The Modern World Substack website

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Brad Weld
Aug 28Edited

A man gives a neighbor $20 each day. At first the neighbor is grateful; after months or years, he expects it. When the man stops—perhaps because he can no longer afford it—the neighbor becomes angry, not recognizing that every payment was voluntary.

The moral is that kindness can create expectation when boundaries are unclear. It is sometimes summarized with sayings such as:

“No good deed goes unpunished.”

“Familiarity breeds contempt.”

“People quickly grow accustomed to what they receive.”

“A gift expected is no longer received as a gift.”

The giver is the USA; the receiver is Canada and the rest of the World. After many decades we finally get a POTUS that puts USA 1st and the World and Canada are upset that the piggybank is empty. Oh well, it wasn't an entitlement!

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