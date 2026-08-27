Source: private communication
Note: I have worked with Eric Jelinski for my website, johnshanahan.substack.com, and its predecessors since 2012. He is outstanding in everything he works on. Donald Trump is different than past occupants of the White House in that everyone has strong feelings about him, and they are firm that they are right. Eric Jelinski has given DT a new title. See the article below. [John Shanahan]
Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Adobe
Message by Eric Jelinski, Ontario, Canada
US and Canada have been trading via best business practices for over 200 years, making money for businesses on both sides and creating prosperity through good jobs on both sides.
Who is Trump to think he can micro-manage and improve these very successful methods of trading?
To:
Brian Lilley, Canadian columnist and author
Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada
Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition of Canada
Terry Dowdall, Member of the House of Commons of Canada
Hello Brian;
You make good presentations and ask good questions.
The answer to getting back to the table is likely in a few months when the Republicans tell Trump to sit down. They may take steps to remove Trump from office.
Trump’s MAGA policy was an election scam that has pulled the wool over the eyes of the good American people.
Trump has used his MAGA in an attempt to become the manager of the universe…that kind of objective is guaranteed to fail.
There are two articles published by Heather Cox Richardson linked below that point to the imminent collapse of MAGA, because everything about MAGA has turned out to be a major mega-disaster.
(8) Untrustworthy - by Heather Cox Richardson
(8) Performative Nonsense - by Heather Cox Richardson
Heather Cox Richardson | Substack
Eric
Eric Jelinski M. Eng. P. Eng.
Retired Nuclear Engineer
Stayner Ontario
https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-jelinski-5157a212/?originalSubdomain=ca
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John Shanahan is hoping that Eric Jelinki's letter to leaders in Canada will initiate a constructive international discussion about the impact President Trump, #47, has on the United States, its neighbors, Canada and Mexico, and countries and people everywhere. To initiate this international discussion, here are comments from Alistair Pope in Australia. Eric Jelinski and Alistair Pope live in the Commonwealth of Nations.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commonwealth_of_Nations
Compare the Commonwealth of Nations to the United States.
Here are Alistair Pope's comments/questions:
1) Have Canada and the United States ever gone to war with each other?
2) What about the trade agreements where Canada taxes American goods, but the USA charges lower tariffs on Canadian goods?
3) Trump destroyed our long-standing view of what a politician should be. He said in advance what he was going to do, and he kept his word.
4) Name the biggest disasters of Trump and MAGA
5) Name the biggest successes of Trump and MAGA
Eric Jelinski, Alistair Pope and John Shanahan look forward to your constructive comments and answers to Alistair's questions. What about the Trump Presidency, its effect on the United States, and its impact on the world? Where is the United States headed?
General, hand-waving responses will be deleted, and the author blocked.
Thanks.
John Shanahan
Host: Energy And The Modern World Substack website
A man gives a neighbor $20 each day. At first the neighbor is grateful; after months or years, he expects it. When the man stops—perhaps because he can no longer afford it—the neighbor becomes angry, not recognizing that every payment was voluntary.
The moral is that kindness can create expectation when boundaries are unclear. It is sometimes summarized with sayings such as:
“No good deed goes unpunished.”
“Familiarity breeds contempt.”
“People quickly grow accustomed to what they receive.”
“A gift expected is no longer received as a gift.”
The giver is the USA; the receiver is Canada and the rest of the World. After many decades we finally get a POTUS that puts USA 1st and the World and Canada are upset that the piggybank is empty. Oh well, it wasn't an entitlement!