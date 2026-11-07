Painting by Hendrick Avercamp - Ice Scene (1624 during the Little Ice Age)

NOTE:

The following is an extract and translation to English of the first few pages of the article in German linked above.

There are millions of hard core man-made global warming alarmists in Australia, Europe, and North America. Hardly any of this type elsewhere.

There are thousands of well educated scientists, engineers, and policy experts in Australia, North America, and Europe fighting back against the man-made global warming alarmist hoax.

Professor Ludwig Neidhart at the University of Augsburg has dedicated his life to broad academic studies in many languages. This article on Substack in English is only a small part of the much longer original article in German.

Thanks to Professor Neidhart and the thousands of scientists, engineer, and policy experts like him who work with integrity and scientific discipline to prevent man-made global warming alarmists from destroying the modern world.

Prof. Dr. Ludwig Neidhart

University of Augsburg

Germany

Subscribe to John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

This is an excerpt in English from the beginning of the original German to show determined American backers of alarmist reports that not everyone in Germany agrees with their so-called UN IPCC 99% consensus! See Professor Neidhart’s biography at the end of this article.

1. Climate Alarmists and Climate Skeptics

Since the “Little Ice Age” around 1600 (when rivers in Central Europe regularly froze over in winter, as depicted in paintings by the Dutch painter Hendrick Avercamp), the average temperature of the Earth has been rising again, particularly since the beginning of regular weather measurements around 1850. However, for about thirty years, many have attributed this “climate change” to human actions and have warned of a catastrophic future if things continue as they are. Only in the last decade has this warning reached the general public. According to a report from the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” on February 11, 2019, a survey conducted in 26 countries found that 67 percent of respondents now consider climate change to be the greatest danger of all. This has pushed the fear of the Islamic State into second place. The “Students’ Strike Movement” Fridays for Future, initiated in August 2018 by the Swedish (then 15-year-old) student Greta Thunberg, calls for student strikes against climate change every Friday.

The message from those who are sounding the alarm in light of climate change, the so-called “climate alarmists,” can be summarized as follows:

1. Since the beginning of industrialization and regular weather records (around 1850/1880), we are experiencing a frighteningly dangerous “human-caused global warming” (an “anthropogenic global warming”): The Earth has, as some put it, a rapidly rising “fever,” and if it continues this way, it will soon be “dead.”

2. The culprit is humanity as a “climate sinner,” primarily due to industrial CO2 emissions.

3. Therefore, the call is: Save the world through immediate global action (especially: Stop CO2 emissions)!

Among the supporters of a more or less alarmist viewpoint are the following individuals and groups:

• UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and most environmental organizations,

• Politicians from “green” parties as well as others, numerous state leaders and NGOs (non-governmental organizations),

• Powerful business leaders united in the World Economic Forum,

• Many representatives from churches, including Pope Francis,

• Influential media, journalists, and cultural creators, and since 2021, also the German Federal Constitutional Court,

• Many scientists (as often claimed, 97 or even 99.99 percent, see Chapter 2),

• And last but not least, many students and young people following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg.

Some prominent examples of alarmist statements and/or the advocacy/demand for corresponding measures:

1. Stephen Schneider († 2010), the climate scientist regarded as one of the three “discoverers” of the “dangers” of today’s climate change, along with James Lovelock and James Hansen, who worked with the IPCC, stated in an interview:

“So we have to deliver terrifying scenarios, we have to make simplified, dramatic statements, and we can hardly mention doubts we may have. This ‘ethical double bind’ we often find ourselves in cannot be resolved by any formula. Each of us [researchers] has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest. I hope it comes down to both.” [1]

2. Hans-Joachim Schellnhuber, who has often been referred to as the “German climate pope,” and who was the head of the PIK (Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research) until the end of 2018 (when he retired), is regarded as an advisor to Angela Merkel and Pope Francis on climate issues. Regarding his visit to the Vatican in 2015, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on June 19, 2015:

“Above all, Schellnhuber knows how to convey his messages. In the Vatican’s press room, he compares the Earth’s climate to the relatively constant human body temperature. ‘If two degrees are added, you have a fever,’ the researcher explains to the Vatican press. ‘At five degrees, you’re dead.’”

Schellnhuber’s latest book has the alarming title “Self-Immolation: The Fatal Triangle of Climate, Humanity, and Carbon” (Munich: Bertelsmann Verlag, 2015). In this spirit, it was also stated on the cover of Focus on September 22, 2017: “Our Earth is burning!”

3. Harald Lesch, the popular astrophysicist, explained in a YouTube interview that Spain, Italy, and Greece could become uninhabitable if temperatures rise by 2 degrees. [2]

4. António Guterres (UN Secretary-General since 2017) stated at the World Climate Conference on December 3, 2018, in Katowice, Poland, that climate change is about “life and death.”

5. Angela Merkel (German Chancellor from the CDU from 2005 to 2021) was internationally regarded as a pioneer in climate protection issues. She was already the host of the very first World Climate Conference in Berlin in 1995 (as Germany’s Federal Minister for the Environment under Helmut Kohl’s government) and supported the demonstrations of the student strike movement for climate protection in a video message on March 2, 2019. [3] In 2021, the federal government under the new Chancellor Olaf Scholz. [1] The SPD made climate protection a top priority and transformed the Ministry of Economic Affairs into a “Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection,” which is headed by Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck from the party “Alliance 90 / The Greens.”

NOTES:

1 Schneider in an interview with Jonathan Schell in the monthly magazine Discover (October 1989, pp. 45–48): “So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have. This ‘double ethical bind’ we frequently find ourselves in cannot be solved by any formula. Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest. I hope that means being both.”

2 Interview about “The World in 100 Years,” in the series Big Bang, Universe, and Life, published on February 5, 2016, available at (accessed on February 27, 2019), see in the video from minutes 3:29 to 3:52.

3 Angela Merkel literally said in this message (https://www.bundeskanzlerin.de/bkin-de/mediathek/die-kanzlerin-direkt): “We can only achieve our climate protection goals if we also have support from the population. That is why I am very pleased that young people, students, are demonstrating and reminding us, so to speak, to do more for climate protection.” The students are striking for – which many are not aware of – for the Government goals: They help to reduce resistance among the population against climate measures. These are not just words. Ms. Merkel has now established a climate cabinet, wants to phase out coal, and impose a new tax on the greenhouse gas CO2. The Bavarian Prime Minister Söder wants to enshrine climate protection in the Bavarian Constitution. Meanwhile, a sense of “flight shame” is spreading among the public: On July 26, 2019, the first day of summer vacation, about 350 students demonstrated at Stuttgart Airport to make departing vacationers feel guilty and demanded an increase in flight prices. The airport spokesperson praised the demonstrators’ commitment: Climate protection is also important to the airport.

TEXT CONTINUED:

7. Pope Francis already wrote in his 2015 encyclical “Laudato Si” (No. 24):

“If the current trend continues, this century could witness unprecedented climatic changes and an unparalleled destruction of ecosystems.”

Since this statement clearly exceeds the theological and spiritual competence of the papal magisterium, it should be regarded as an expression of opinion that a faithful Catholic does not need to agree with. In the apostolic letter “Laudate Deum,” published on October 4, 2023, which is exclusively dedicated to the “climate crisis,” the Pope again expresses himself, this time very extensively in the same sense; apart from a few references to God and Christ, the document has the character of an engaged, climate-alarmist-oriented, scientifically and culturally political manifesto. It is also not specifically addressed to believing Christians but “to all people of good will.”

8. Greta Thunberg (* January 3, 2003), the founder of the student strike movement Fridays for Future against climate change – now the most famous teenager in the world – was allowed to speak not only at world climate conferences but also at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In her speech there on January 25, 2019, Greta said:

“I want you to panic!” – “I want you to act as if your house is on fire, because it is!”

At the subsequent World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, 2020, Greta spoke again and declared:

“The world is on fire ... Your inaction is fueling the flames every hour ... We do not need to reduce our emissions; our emissions must stop.”

And she further demanded that this be done immediately:

“We do not want these things to be done by 2050, 2030, or even 2021. We want this to happen now.”

The press has mostly praised Greta and the students striking with her; any school punishments were (if they were even imposed) very mild, and in many places, teachers are showing solidarity with the students. Even more radical than the student strike movement is the organization Extinction Rebellion, founded in 2018, and the related movement Last Generation, established in 2021. In both movements, radical activists aim to force measures against climate change through boycotts and acts of civil disobedience (such as gluing themselves to roads).

9. In line with today’s general trend to elevate concrete political goals and measures to constitutional status whenever possible, many politicians want to enshrine so-called “climate protection” in state constitutional texts and have already realized this desire in many instances. For example, the paragraph 6c added to the constitution of the state of Lower Saxony in December 2020 states: “In responsibility for future generations, the state protects the climate and mitigates the consequences of climate change.” Also in December 2020, the sentence was added to the preamble of the Hamburg constitution: “In particular, the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg acknowledges its responsibility for limiting global warming.” Far more extensive is the proposed amendment to the Basic Law of the Federal Republic of Germany, which members of the “Alliance 90 / The Greens” party submitted on September 25, 2018. The proposed addition for Article 20a of the Basic Law read: “Legally binding international climate protection goals and obligations for the Federal Republic of Germany bind all state authority directly.” This would mean that internationally agreed climate protection measures in Germany could neither be stopped nor modified but would be applicable law. This addition has not yet occurred; the text of Article 20aGG of the Basic Law still reads: “The state also protects, in responsibility for future generations, the natural foundations of life and animals [...],” but the Federal Constitutional Court (BVerfG) interpreted and specified the text in a ruling on March 24, 2021 (published only on April 29, 2021) in such a way that it indeed contains an obligation for climate protection: “

Article 20aGG of the Basic Law obliges the state to protect the climate. This also aims at achieving climate neutrality. [...] The climate protection mandate requires the state to act internationally for the global protection of the climate and obliges it to contribute to climate protection in the framework of international coordination.”

The judges largely upheld a lawsuit by nine individuals – among them Luisa Neubauer, a leading German activist of the student strike movement – and became even more specific: They stated that today’s insufficient climate protection policy impairs the freedoms and fundamental rights of tomorrow because the previous climate protection law from 2019 lacks adequate provisions for emission reductions starting in 2031. The necessity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions follows from the Basic Law, and it is literally stated in the court’s official press release: “The constitutional climate protection goal of Article 20a of the Basic Law is specified to reduce the increase in global average temperature [...] significantly below 2°C, preferably to 1.5°C.” Therefore, the legislator must amend the climate protection law accordingly by December 31, 2022. This ruling was an unexpectedly clear judicial endorsement of a specific scientific thesis and a corresponding very concrete political agenda, and one might argue that a more restrained judgment would have been appropriate even if this assessment were correct and the political agenda that is objectively worthy of support; because according to the idea of the separation of powers, it is not the task of the Federal Constitutional Court (BVG) to intervene directly in legislation and to specify political measures in detail.

Climate alarmism has at least through this court ruling in Germany “arrived in the middle of society,” and worldwide, alarmists have gained the upper hand in public opinion. Nevertheless, there are still many people on the other side who doubt or reject the alarmists’ message for various reasons and in different respects. This includes a significant share of scientists (certainly not just 0.01 percent, as will be discussed in the following chapter). Alarmists often call them “climate deniers”; they prefer to refer to themselves as climate skeptics or climate realists. If this were merely a scientific discussion, one could immediately present the factual information on the subject. However, this is not advisable, as it is a highly political and emotional matter, where psychological barriers must first be overcome before factual arguments can receive unbiased attention. Climate alarmists are increasingly trying to socially ostracize climate skeptics and unfairly exclude them from the discussion. It is claimed that there should be no serious controversy about this anymore or that there must not be one. Skeptics are portrayed as misguided or misleading charlatans against whom the population must be immunized (e.g., through dramatically simplified statements, see above the quote from alarmist Stephen Schneider). The fact that the debate is very emotional is already indicated by the term “climate denier.” The word “denier” carries a strong pejorative connotation: It not only reminds one of “Holocaust denier,” but is also related to “liar” and has a religious tone – think of the “denial” of Jesus by Judas or the “denial” of religious beliefs as opposed to the demanded “confession.” Thus, a scientific question is not only politicized here but has also taken on quasi-religious dimensions. From the perspective of climate alarmists, all of this is quite understandable. After all, climate alarmists are pressing (as the above quotes demonstrate) for action to be taken unconditionally in their favor: If the house is burning, it must be extinguished, and some who stand in the way because they doubt that it is burning must be pushed aside; if necessary, even with violence. Furthermore, climate alarmists now have the broad media majority on their side, and those who represent a majority opinion and can refer to a broad consensus (for instance, a substantial agreement among scholars) will generally do so and not bother to thoroughly understand the arguments of their opponents. But exactly that would be beneficial in the service of the matter. Because a minority that questions a consensus is forced to present the arguments of the majority as accurately and understandably as possible in order to credibly refute them. For this reason alone, it is always advisable for someone who wants to understand the arguments at stake in a factual issue to read (especially) the studies of those who challenge a consensus. One learns a lot from these studies, as they are usually more informative than the studies of consensus proponents (unless they address the arguments of the “deniers” in a factual manner – which can only happen if the “deniers” are allowed to express their views freely and are taken seriously). For this reason, it is also unfortunate (and must be objected to) when so-called climate skeptics are defamed and unfairly excluded. The Wikipedia article “Denial of Human-Caused Global Warming” is very revealing for the phenomenon of exclusion. [5]

Since this article has been continuously edited (although it is locked for editing by unregistered and new users), it is necessary to distinguish between different versions; in the meantime, even the title has been changed, and it is now called “Climate Change Denial.”

In the version from November 6, 2018, there were still two extremely negative sentences that were no longer present in the version from February 27, 2019. In the old version, the article began as follows: “Denial of anthropogenic global warming is understood as the rejection, refusal to acknowledge, denial, or opposition to scientifically undisputed results of climate research.”

Right at the start, the “deniers” were completely disqualified – as people who want to deny what is undisputed. Further down, as the climax of a series of other severe accusations, the conclusion was drawn: “With an estimated up to 700,000 deaths per year caused by climate change, this denial already causes more deaths than the denial of the health risks of tobacco products, which kills about 443,000 people annually.” According to this, climate deniers would be “causers” of many deaths, thus mass murderers. Fortunately, this was removed without replacement. However, the version of the article from February 27, 2019 still contained notably “hostile” sentences. It stated: “[Regarding climate denial] counts [...] the dogmatic denial that the Earth is currently warming, that this effect is anthropogenic, meaning human-made, and that the warming has significant societal and ecological consequences. In addition to these three fundamental categories of trend denial, cause denial, and consequence denial, a fourth category, consensus denial, is often added, meaning the denial that these core statements have long been undisputed in research.” Essentially, it still reads this way in the version from September 29, 2022, where climate-skeptical researchers are noted to be denying what is undisputed.

NOTES:

5 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denial_of_man-made_global_warming, accessed 02/27/2019.

6 All versions of a Wikipedia article can be accessed under “View History.”

7 Instead of “scientifically undisputed results,” the version from 02/27/2019 states: “of the scientific consensus.”

8 Climate-skeptical researchers are repeatedly portrayed as “scientifically unserious” for the following three reasons:

(a) due to being outside their field (for example, if they are astronomers or physicists and not meteorologists or “real climatologists”),

(b) due to their poor standing in terms of recognition from peers (such as through peer review or H-index),

(c) due to the alleged or proven funding of some researchers by certain industries (such as the coal industry).

Regarding (a), it should be considered that the climate has complex causes, so that besides meteorological factors, astronomical factors also play a role. If one does not want to rule out alternative explanations for warming from the outset, experts in solar activity or cosmic radiation are by no means “outside their field.” Regarding (b): Those who hold an outsider position are rejected by mainstream reviewers solely for that reason, and those who are rejected by them remain outsiders. This is a circular reasoning. Regarding (c): First, mainstream researchers are also supported by the industries that benefit from combating climate change; additionally, they receive significant funding from governmental and supranational entities. Second, the accusation that researchers are “bought” and dishonest simply because they receive money from X is generally unfair: every researcher needs sponsors for extensive research; they must and will find funders, otherwise, they cannot conduct research. And the funders will naturally always be those who like the direction of their research.

NOTE: THIS IS A TRANSLATION OF THE VERY BEGINNING OF LUDWIG NEIDHART’S REPORT. The rest can be read in German at the link at the beginning of this article.

Here is information about Professor Ludwig Neidhart

Former member of the Research Group of Prof. Aulbach (Chair for nonlinear Analysis, Institute for Mathematics, University of Augsburg), currently assistant lecturer at the Philosophy Department of the University of Augsburg (Chair for Philosophy with emphasis on analytic philosophy and philosophy of science) and maths and religious instruction teacher at Maria Theresia Gymnasium in Augsburg





Areas of Interest:

Mathematics, Physics, Philosophy und Theology, especially

Analytical Philosophy and Philosophy of Science

Philosophy of Mathematics

Philosophy of Space and Time

Philosophy of Religion, Natural Theology, Proofs of God’s Existence an Philosophy of Mind

Faith and Science Dialogue

Logic, Set Theory and Foundations of Geometry

Cosmology, Relativity Theory and Quantum Mechanics

Astronomy, Astrophysics and History of Astronomy

History of Philosophy, Church History and History of Religion

Apologetics, Dogmatics, Moral Theology and Hagiology

Exegesis and Biblical Chronology

Eastern Churches

Sects and Worldview

Publications (selection):

Der Mensch — nur ein verschwindender Punkt im Kosmos?, in: Goebel, Bernd & Roth, Cornelius (Hgg.), Sonne, Mond und Sterne. Theologische und religionsgeschichtliche Perspektiven auf Himmelskörper (Fuldaer Hochschulschriften 26), Würzburg: Echter Verlag, 2025, pp. 13–41.

Sedisvakantismus — eine aktuelle Herausforderung, in: Johannes Nebel (Hg.), Das Salz der katholischen Wahrheit (Lectures of the 34th International Theological Summer Academy of the Cardinal-Scheffczyk-Society) Kisslegg-Immenried: Christiana-Verlag im FE-Medienverlag, 2025, pp. 73–117.

Special and General Theory of Relativity for physicists and philosophers. Einstein and Lorentz Interpretation, Paradoxes, Space and Time, Experiments (with Jürgen Brandes & Jan Czerniawski), Karlsbad: Publishing House of Relativistic Interpretations (VRI), Translation of the 5th German Edition, 2023 (333 pp.).

Spezielle und Allgemeine Relativitätstheorie für Physiker und Philosophen. Einstein- und Lorentz-Interpretation, Paradoxien, Raum und Zeit, Experimente (with Jürgen Brandes und Jan Czerniawski), Karlsbad: Verlag relativistischer Interpretationen (VRI), 5th Edition 2022 (391 pp.).

Zahlensymbolik (2022) 78 pp.

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Einführung in die formale Logik, Neunkirchen-Seelscheid: Editiones Scholasticae, 2020 (233 pp.).

Compact and systematic representation of the content of teaching of the seminars of the same title, held in SS 12, WS 12/13, SS 13, SS 14, WS 14/15, WS 15/16, WS 18/19, WS 19/20, WS 20/21 and WS 21/22 at the University of Augsburg.

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Ist das organische Leben zufällig entstanden?, in: Roessler, Kurt (Ed.), Ursprung des Lebens, Bornheim 2020, pp. 102–109.

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Gott, Zeit und Ewigkeit – eine Verteidigung des klassischen Theismus, in: Roessler, Kurt (Ed.), Unendlichkeit, Ewigkeit & der Mönch von Heisterbach, Bornheim 2018, pp. 77–86.

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Mathematische Unendlichkeitslehre und ihre Bezüge zu Metaphysik und Theologie, in: Roessler, Kurt (Ed.), Unendlichkeit, Ewigkeit & der Mönch von Heisterbach, Bornheim 2018, pp. 61–69.

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Menschengemachter Klimawandel - zwischen Fakten und Religionsersatz (2019), 46 pp.



Review: Manfred Hauke, Theologisches 55, 09/10 (Sept/Oct 2025), pp. 371–373.

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God and Time. A defense of God’s timelessness. Contribution to the International Conference God, Time and Infinity in Warschau (22.–24.09.2015). In: Szatkowski, Miroslaw [Ed.], God, Time, Infinity (Philosophical Analysis, Volume 75),Berlin/Boston: De Gruyter 2018, pp. 115–129.

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Gott und Zeit (habilitation treatise), Studien zur systematischen Theologie, Ethik und Philosophie (STEP) Band 9, Münster: Aschendorff, 2017, 419 pp.



Review: Franz Graf-Stuhlhofer, Glauben und Denken heute. Zeitschrift für Theologie und Gesellschaft 1/2020 No. 25 / vol. 14, pp. 77–78



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Biblical Trinity Doctrine and Christology (2017),



Translation of Biblische Trinitätslehre und Christologie (1990, rev. 2017).

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Notes on Ethics (2012--2019):



(1) Zum Thema Lüge (2019), 6 pp.



(2) Fundamentalethik (2017), 16 pp.



(3) Zwei Brennpunkte der Individualethik: Tötungsverbot und Sexualethik (2017), 28 pp.



(4) Sozialethik: Die katholische Soziallehre (2017), 8 pp.



(5) Biblische Ethik: Die Bergpredigt und andere ethisch bedeutsame Texte der Hl. Schrift. (2017), 4 pp.



(6) Gibt es ein christliches Schleier- oder kopftuchgebot für Frauen? (2017), 7 pp.



(7) Dürfen Christen kein Blut essen? (2014), 3 pp.



(8) Erläuterungen zum Sabbat- und Sonntagsgebot und zu den übrigen der fünf Kirchengebote (2012), 21 pp.

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Notes on Politics and Current Affairs (2017–2022):



(1) Der Kommunismus und seine Beurteilung aus christlicher Sicht (2021), 32 pp.



(2) Menschengemachter Klimawandel - zwischen Fakten und Religionsersatz (2019), 46 pp.



(3) Grundsätze christlicher Politik (2017), 31 pp.



(4) Trans- und Posthumanismus (2018), 4 pp.



(5) Zu Thema „Verschwörungstheorie“ (2019), 2 pp.

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Allgemeines über die Bibel (2017), 38 pp.

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Die Bibel als Zeugnis der Gottesoffenbarung (2017), 7 pp.

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Gottesbild und Menschenbild in Philosophie, Religion und biblischer Theologie (2017), 13 pp.

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Außergewöhnliche Gotteserfahrungen (2017), 18 pp.

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Gottes Name (2017), 8 pp.

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Existiert Gott? Hat der Mensch eine unsterbliche Seele? Eine Sammlung philosophischer Argumente (2016), 42 pp.

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Katholische Formeln (2016), 55 pp.

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Strafen im katholischen Kirchenrecht (2016), 3 pp.

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Ein oft missverstandenes Dogma: „Extra Ecclesiam Nulla Salus“ (außerhalb der Kirche kein Heil) (2015), 3 pp.

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Menschenbild (insbesondere Gewissen) und Gottesfrage in der modernen Psychologie (2015), 3 pp.

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Ehescheidung in der Schrift und in der katholischen Theologie (2014). 23 pp.

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Die Dauer der Grabesruhe Jesu (2014), 3 pp., published (without footnotes) in Schweizerischen Katholischen Sonntagsblatt 134/6 (March 18, 2018, part 1) and 134/7 (April 1 2018, part 2).

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Sekten und Sondergruppen (2014), 30 pp.

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Kirche und Gewalt: Inquisition, Hexenverfolgung, Kreuzzüge und Kriege (2013), 48 pp., (for witch-hunt research cf. also Wolfgang Behringer on historicum.net).

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Kirche und Menschenrechte: Diskriminierung der Frau, Sklaverei, Antijudaismus und Nationalsozialismus im Spiegel der Kirchengeschichte (2013), 60 pp.

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Seele, Himmel, Paradies, Hölle, Fegfeuer. Eine biblische Erörterung (2013), 24 pp.,

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Für viele vergossen – die neuen Wandlungsworte (2013), 13 pp.

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Christliche Texte und Überlegungen zum Thema “Tiere” und “Fleischspeisen” (2013), 17 pp.

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Katholiken und Jehovas Zeugen im Dritten Reich und in den zwei Weltkriegen (2013), 40 pp.

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Erläuterungen zum Sabbat- und Sonntagsgebot und zu den übrigen der fünf Kirchengebote (2012), 21 pp.

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Die biblische Urgeschichte – Datierung und Vergleich mit wissenschaftlichen Erkenntnissen. In: Glaube und Denken. Jahrbuch der Karl-Heim-Gesellschaft 24 (2011), pp. 177–216 (= part 1) und 25(2012), pp. 49–84 (= part 2).

(original version: PDF; updated and extended version: PDF)

Critique: Wolfgang Kraus, Glaube und Denken 25(2012), pp. 85–93. (PDF)

Response to the critique: PDF.

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Gibt es eine Hölle? (2011), 10 pp.

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Gewalt und Unrecht in der Bibel -- zum Umgang mit scheinbar unmoralischen Bibelstellen (2011), 65 pp.

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Historische Nachrichten über die Apostel, Apostelschüler, Verwandte und Freunde Jesu sowie andere Heilige des Neuen Testaments (2010), 202 pp.

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Der Mensch – nur ein verschwindender Punkt im Kosmos? In: Gugerel, Stefan und Wagnsonner, Christian (Hgg.), Astronomie und Gott?, Wien: Institut für Religion und Frieden, 2010, pp. 119–142, see also here.

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Chronologie des Alten Testaments (2010, revised 2018), 86 pp.

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Die Katholische Lehre über Erbsünde, Erlösung und Gnade (2010, revised 2022), 13 pp.

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Eschatologie – die Lehre von den ‚letzten Dingen’ (2010), 10 pp.

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Historische Bemerkungen zu verschiedenen Thesen bezüglich der “Brüder Jesu” in der alten Kirche sowie zu den kirchlichen Stellungnahmen über die These von der immerwährenden Jungfräulichkeit Mariens (2010),

published on Ökumenisches Heiligenlexikon.

Diskussion der Hauptlehren der Zeugen Jehovas (2010), 9 pp.

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Religion Allgemein (2010), 2 pp.

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Religion in der offenen Gesellschaft (2010), 8 pp.

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Galileo, Bruno und andere Mythen – die Kirche und das Internationale Jahr der Astronomie. Interview with Andre Stiefenhofer, broadcasted from Radio Horeb on March 4, 2009 at 2:00 pp.m., text version 14 pp. (PDF), for the original vocal version see here or KathTube.

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Weltbilder - Von der flachen Scheibe zum pluralen Universum. In: Hafner, Johann Evangelist und Valentin, Joachim (Eds.), Parallelwelten. Christliche Religion und die Vervielfachung der Wirklichkeit, Stuttgart: Kohlhammer, 2009, pp. 15–31.

(first part online; full text: PDF, in compact form: PDF). For errors concerning the world view of the Middle Ages in comtemporary literature, especially in schoolbooks cf. my documentation, see also Roland Bernhard’s schoolbook research (fachportal-paedagogik und historicum.net) und Philip Wolff’s article about the research of Reinhard Krüger concerning this matter.

Biblische Grundlagen für die Verehrung von Heiligen, Reliquien und Ikonen (2009).

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Mathematische Ergebnisse über Unendlichkeit und ihre Bezüge zu Metaphysik und Theologie. In: Brachtendorf, Johannes et al. (Eds.), Unendlichkeit. Interdisziplinäre Perspektiven (Religion und Aufklärung Vol. 15), Tübingen: Mohr Siebeck, 2008, pp. 217–232.

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Unendlichkeit im Schnittpunkt von Mathematik und Theologie (Dissertation, Universität Augsburg). Göttingen: Cuvillier Verlag, first edition 2007, second, revised edition 2008, 891 pp. (online order here). In addition to the One-Volume Edition there is also Two-Volume-Edition available:

Volume 1 (philosophical foundations and mathematical part) (PDF)

Volume 2 (historical part and theological part) (PDF)

Reviews:

(a) Franz Graf-Stuhlhofer, Mitteilungen der Österreichischen Gesellschaft für Wissenschaftsgeschichte 26(2009), pp. 194–196 (PDF) (cf. also Idem, ... bis in alle Ewigkeit, in: Die Gemeinde 25(2008) pp. 8–9, PDF).

(b) Prof. Dr. Thomas Sonar, Einfach wunderbar (Amazon, 2009).

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Mündliche Tradition, kirchliches Lehramt und die Lehre von den sieben Sakramenten. Was lässt sich biblisch begründen? (2008)

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Das Papstamt: Anmaßung oder biblisches Amt der Einheit? (2008)

For problematic popes, cf. the following summary.

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Weltbilder und naturwissenschaftliche Weltentstehungstheorien.

In: Gerhard Stumpf (Ed.), Die Schöpfung im Spiegel von Glaube und Vernunft, Landsberg, 2007, pp. 9–42.

Review: Franz Graf-Stuhlhofer, Forum Katholische Theologie 25(2009), pp. 158–160.

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Fragen zur biblischen Chronologie und Historizität: Brüder Jesu? Als die Zeit erfüllt war, die Zeit der Geburt Jesu. Daniels Prophezeiung von den siebzig Jahrwochen (Pro Sancta Ecclesia 21, 2007), 133 pp. (Commentary on Daniels’s Seventy Weeks Prophecy: PDF).

Die Magier und der Stern. In: Dörthe Emig-Herchen (ed.) Silberglanz in stillen Gassen. Weihnachts-Anthologie 2007. Frankfurt am Main: Haag + Herchen, 2007, pp. 221–246.

Wie ich als katholischer Christ die Reformation sehe.



Published version: Brücke zum Menschen 171, 3rd quarter 2007, pp. 29–32 (without footnotes).



Slightly revised version with footnotes

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Die “Brüder Jesu”: Hatte Maria mehrere Kinder …? In: Theologisches 37(2007) pp. 393–404.

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Ist es schriftwidrig, jemanden “Vater” zu nennen? (2007), 2 pp.

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Schriftbegründung für zwei umstrittene Mariendogmen (2007), 4 pp.

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Warum ich Suchenden aus den Sekten die Katholische Kirche empfehle. In: Brücke zum Menschen 166/7, 2nd/3rd quarter 2006, pp. 36–49. Revised version.

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Integration on measure chains (with Bernd Aulbach). In: B. Aulbach & pp. Elaydi & G. Ladas (eds.), Proceedings of the 6th International Conference on Difference Equations and Applications, Chapman & Hall/CRC, Boca Raton (2004), pp. 239–252.

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Integration im Rahmen des Maßkettenkalküls (diploma theses, University of Augsburg, 2001), 194 pp.

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Als die Zeit erfüllt war. Ein Diskussionsbeitrag zu Grundproblemen der biblischen Weihnachtsgeschichte und der Datierung der Geburt Christi (Brücke zum Menschen 133, 1st quarter 1998), 53 S.

Updated and extended version: PDF, original version: PDF.

Review of the historian Dr. Franz Graf-Stuhlhofer:

(a) Forum Katholische Theologie 16(2000), S. 311–312: PDF.

(b) Cf. also Stuhlhofer, Eine Chronologie des Lebens Jesu, in: dran No. 1 / Januar 2000, S. 42–43: PDF.

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Neues zur Statistik der Studienabgänger am Institut für Mathematik der Universität Augsburg (with Michael Biber). Institut für Mathematik der Universität Augsburg, Annual Report 1998, pp. 95–101.

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Zur katholischen Auffassung [about the soul and life after death]. In: Brücke zum Menschen 123/4, 3rd/4th quarter 1995, pp. 18–23.

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Empfängnisverhütung. Begründung der kirchlichen Lehre in kritischer Auseinandersetzung mit aktuellen Vorurteilen (1992 / 2013), 26 pp.

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Problematische Wiedergabe von Bibelstellen in der Neue-Welt-Übersetzung der Zeugen Jehovas (1990, rev. 2013), 4 pp.

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Die Zeugen Jehovas (theological diploma theses). Altenberge: Akademische Bibliothek im CIS-Verlag, 1986, 200 pp.: PDF.

Reviews:

(1) Thomas Schirrmacher, Querschnitte 1(1988), pp. 11–12: PDF.

(2) Franz Graf-Stuhlhofer: Brücke zum Menschen 101/2(1990/1), pp. 57–58: PDF.

Cf. also some important updates to the doploma theses, the excerpt concerning the year 1914, a short presentation and critisicm of doctrines and of the Bible Translation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a documentation of other problematic aspects and some critical notes to the ‚Book of Revelation‘ of JW.

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