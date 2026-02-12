John Holdren has been a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Harvard. He served as Assistant to President Obama for Science & Technology.

He has been a promoter of man-made global warming, been against the use of fossil fuels because of the carbon dioxide they produce, and been anti-advanced nuclear power technologies.

John Shanahan has known John Holdren since 1969. John Shanahan’s views on are the opposite of John Holdren’s. They maintained a pfrofessional relationship until Holdren could no longer tolerate John Shanahan’s support for fossil fuels, insisted that all carbon dioxide is the same wonderful molecule of life, and supported advanced nuclear power technologies, which always have been the long term goal for use of nuclear power. John Shanahan has an extensive library of Holdren’s publications and a working relationship with scientist and engineers who strongly disagree with John Holdren as well.

Here is John Holdren’s 2018 slide presentation at Brown University on his Climate Change Challenge.

Below are recent photos of the environment. They show that Mother Nature disagrees with John Holdren and the politicians, etc. who are sounding the man-made global warming alarms. The alarmists do great harm for poorer people of the world that desperately need fossil fuels and for people who are ready for and want nuclear power.





Blanca Peak, Colorado. - Contrary to Al Gore, there still is snow in Colorado.

Autumn in Colorado is the same as it has been for thousands of years.

Kayakers in Washington State protesting man-made global warming and the use of fossil fuels. Their kayaks and wetsuits are from by-products of petroleum. How crazy is that?