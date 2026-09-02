John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Ballynally
Sep 2

You are not supposed to do calculations in regards to costs and benefits, even if you regard climate change as a threat as Bjorn Lomborg cs have stated.

You are supposed to belief that Climate Change due to fossil fuels will lead to such widespread destruction that you will simply have to accept a rapid energy 'transition', no matter WHAT the cost.

That governments push this idea is an indication of their bankrupcy..

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