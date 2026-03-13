Website of the Science Council for Global Initiatives

Website of the CO2 Coalition

He worked with the leadership and members of both organizations for more than fifteen years. These organizations have very different explanations about carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels. This document presents articles from both organizations so that our audiences on six continents can make better decisions.

JS question: Are molecules of CO2 in nature and CO2 from burning fossil fuels essentially identical in chemical and physical properties? The only difference being the ratios of carbon radioisotopes due to the fact that fossil fuels have been isolated from sunlight for a long time. Therefore they have different rations of carbon radioisotopes. Does that change their chemical or physical properties? How can CO2 from fossil fuels be a catastrophic man-made pollutant and CO2 from nature be the essential molecule of life? Please study the articles from the SCGI and CO2 Coalition below and decide for yourselves. Furthermore, the SCGI claims that nuclear power can lessen the effects of climate change. What do you think about that?

Bats in Australia

Forests are being cut down to make wood pellets for use as biofuels instead of using coal and natural gas. The carbon in the wood is supposedly different than the carbon in coal, oil and natural gas. Grade school students can understand that this is not true, that they are being lied to. The forests are also cleared to erect wind farms. This supposedly reduces “catastrophic” man-made global warming. What do you think?



NOTE by JS: All texts below are verbatim excerpts to give an idea what is in the linked article.

Our Mission

The Science Council for Global Initiatives, Inc. (SCGI) is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to informing the public and policymakers about technologies and strategies that can lead to an energy-rich world.



Resource wars, globe-girdling pollution, the threat of serious climate disruption; these challenges demand immediate international cooperation and inspiration on an unprecedented level.



Note by JS:



One of SCGI’s solutions to their “ supposed man-made global warming crisis” is to build breeder reactor nuclear power plants all over the world, sooner rather than later, at least where there is extensive use of electric power. If they don’t build these power plants, they can’t solve their catastrophic man-made global warming crisis. Do you think that the world will build breeder reactors all over to replace coal fired and natural gas power plants? Does this control climate change processes?



James Hansen, 2009 - How warm will it get?



The different hemispheric records in the mid-twentieth century have never been convincingly explained. The most likely explanation is atmospheric aerosols, fine particles in the air, produced by fossil fuel burning. Aerosol atmospheric lifetime is only several days, so fossil fuel aerosols were confined mainly to the Northern Hemisphere, where most fossil fuels were burned. Aerosols have a cooling effect that still today is estimated to counteract about half of the warming effect of human-made greenhouse gases. For the few decades after World War II, until the oil embargo in the 1970s, fossil fuel use expanded exponentially at more than 4%/year, likely causing the growth of aerosol climate forcing to exceed that of greenhouse gases in the Northern Hemisphere. However, there are no aerosol measurements to confirm that interpretation. If there were adequate understanding of the relation between fossil fuel burning and aerosol properties it would be possible to infer the aerosol properties in the past century. But such understanding requires global measurements of aerosols with sufficient detail to define their properties and their effect on clouds, a task that remains elusive, as described in chapter 4 of Hansen (2009).



Tom Blees - SCGI President’s Message, November 2018



­The joys of the coming holiday season have been tempered by the recent IPCC report that paints an alarming picture of our planetary condition. The urgency of dramatically reducing global carbon emissions is real, yet few appear to believe that humans will make the seemingly hard choices necessary to meet the Paris Climate Agreement limits. Seen from the perspective of policy makers, the general public, and even think tanks, the battle seems unmanageable. SCGI, however, is uniquely positioned in the trenches at the front of this battle and we believe that game-changing victories are imminent.



Jim Hansen, 2016 - Hold These Truths to be Self Evident

Stopping human-made climate change is inherently difficult, because of the nature of the climate system: it is massive, so it responds only slowly to forcings; and, unfortunately, the feedbacks in the climate system are predominately amplifying on time scales of decades-centuries. The upshot is that there is already much more climate change “in the pipeline” without any further increase of atmospheric greenhouse gases (GHGs). That does not mean the problem is unsolvable, but it does mean that we will need to decrease the amount of GHGs in the relatively near future. The ponderous response of the climate system also means that we don’t need to instantaneously reduce GHG amounts. However, despite uncertainties about some climate processes, we know enough to say that the time scale on which we must begin to reduce atmospheric GHG amounts is measured in decades, not centuries. Given the fact that the fastest time scale to replace energy systems is decades, that means that we must get the political processes moving now. And that won’t happen until the public has understanding of what is actually needed and demands it.

Democracies played an outsize role in creating the climate problem, the U.S. and Europe each responsible for more than a quarter of the excess CO2 in the air, and they must play a major role in the solution. The difficulty is the swamps that have developed in the capitals of almost every democracy. As Sophie and I discuss, the swamps are teeming with lawyer/lobbyists “in alligator shoes,” representing financial special interests. The swamp may be deeper and the stench more rancid in Washington, where there are 5 lobbyists for every congressperson, and an uncountable number of unregistered lobbyists, but I found similar situations in more than a dozen countries.



Barry Brook, 2009 - Power to the People



We recognize the fact that our natural gas supplies are limited. Worse, burning this fuel produces vast amounts of carbon dioxide, which is destabilizing the climate system. Coal, found in great abundance in Australia’s east coast states, is twice as bad as natural gas in terms of carbon emissions, and also dumps heavy metals, soot and chemicals causing acid rain into the air. Clearly, we must unhitch ourselves from the fossil fuel energy bandwagon, and quickly.



