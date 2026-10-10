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Gloom never goes out of fashion

Malthusian gloom never really goes out of fashion; it merely changes its wardrobe. Where the Club of Rome had mainframe computers and system dynamics diagrams, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) has Earth-system modelling and a “Planetary Health Check” branded website. The underlying choice on offer, then as now, is the same: either humanity abandons industrial civilisation or it faces Armageddon.

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Clintel Foundation

Date: 30 September 2026

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On September 21st, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) released its 2026 Planetary Health Check, an annual report now authored, we are told, by more than 60 scientists. The Guardian duly reported, as it always does, the verdict with the gravity the occasion apparently demanded: the planetary life-support systems on which humanity depends have deteriorated to their worst levels ever recorded, and seven of nine “planetary boundaries” are now breached at their “highest ever levels of transgression”.

The seven transgressed boundaries, PIK tells us, are climate change, biosphere integrity, land-system change, freshwater change, biogeochemical flows, novel entities and ocean acidification. Only stratospheric ozone and atmospheric aerosol loading remain, for now, within bounds. Having delivered this verdict, PIK’s sixty co-authors extend the traditional mercy of the apocalyptic genre: salvation remains possible, if only humanity accelerates action to “return to the safe operating space” and thereby secures “shared future prosperity”. It is a formula as old as the genre itself — diagnose civilisational catastrophe, then offer just enough hope to keep the reader turning the page, or better still, funding the institute.

These cycles of doom repeat themselves regularly (remember the Club of Rome’s 1972 report Limits to Growth anyone?) The PIK report is simply the latest instalment. It deserves to be read carefully, not because its science is compelling, but because its rhetorical machinery — the appeal to consensus, the confusion of value judgement with measurement and the use of pseudo-scientific “tipping points” is now so deeply embedded in Western policy discourse that it has driven trillions of dollars in investment and regulation.

Nine boundaries, one big assumption

The “planetary boundaries” framework, first proposed in 2009, holds that nine interlinked Earth-system processes must remain within defined “safe limits” to preserve planetary stability. It is a seductive idea: a single dashboard, nine dials, and a simple readout of humanity’s report card. The trouble is that these ‘dials’ have no scientific content. As the Breakthrough Institute noted in its detailed review of the concept’s scientific foundations, the great majority of the nine boundaries — land-system change, biosphere integrity, nitrogen and phosphorus flows, freshwater use, aerosol loading and novel entities — have no identified global biophysical “tipping point” at all.

Climate change and ocean acidification are nominally the exceptions, in that both have genuinely global physical drivers — but a global driver is not the same thing as a well-quantified, catastrophic one. MIT’s Richard Lindzen has long argued that the roughly one degree Celsius of warming observed since the pre-industrial era is consistent with a climate sensitivity to doubled CO2. This is well below the range built into the models PIK and the IPCC rely on and sits comfortably within the bounds of natural climate variability.

Ocean acidification fares no better under scrutiny: the ocean’s average surface pH, still solidly alkaline at around 8.1, has fallen by roughly 0.1 units since industrialisation — a shift that, as shown by field studies of natural pH variability documented by Matt Ridley, is dwarfed by the swings that reef and open-ocean sites already experience within a single day or season. Neither of PIK’s two supposedly rigorous, globally-driven boundaries survives contact with the underlying data appreciably better than the other seven.

A single global number for a process that operates locally is not a scientific measurement. It is an arbitrary value judgement presented with the authority of a measured threshold. The entire framework, moreover, treats the Holocene — the roughly 12,000-year climatic interval since the last ice age — as the one true “safe operating space” for humanity, as though any departure from Holocene baselines were self-evidently catastrophic. Yet, as critics of the concept have long pointed out, many of the very changes PIK now labels “transgressions” — expanded fertiliser use, land conversion for agriculture, freshwater withdrawal, higher atmospheric CO2 — are precisely what enabled large-scale agriculture, mass nutrition and the extraordinary rise in human welfare over the past two centuries. There is remarkably little evidence that crossing any of PIK’s chosen numbers produces a sudden, planet-wide collapse in habitability.

Consider the report’s headline climate metric: the 350 parts-per-million CO2 boundary. This figure did not emerge from an IPCC consensus process. It originated with James Hansen’s 2008 paper, adopted wholesale into the planetary-boundaries architecture. What the “breach” framing omits is the geological record: for most of the past 500 million years, atmospheric CO2 has run at several multiples of today’s level, and life did not merely survive those eras but flourished in them.

NASA’s own satellite data confirm as much now: a landmark NASA-funded study attributes the bulk of the global greening observed since the 1980s — new leaf cover equivalent to twice the area of the continental United States — directly to rising CO2 fertilising plant growth. Princeton physicist William Happer, in written testimony to Germany’s Bundestag, has gone further, arguing that CO2 concentrations have in fact been dangerously low across most of the recent geological past, and that additional CO2 is a net benefit to agriculture, forestry and photosynthetic life generally. None of this fits the “massive and dangerous breach” framing.

The Limits to Growth, redux

None of this is new. PIK’s “planetary health check” stands squarely in the tradition of the Club of Rome’s 1972 report The Limits to Growth, which ran a computer model of five interacting global variables — population, agriculture, resources, industrial output, and pollution — and concluded that unchecked growth would collide with natural resource limits within a matter of decades. The model’s arbitrary assumptions produced arbitrary conclusions, dressed in the borrowed authority of systems science and computer modelling. Economists at the time savaged the exercise as an elaborate apparatus concealing unfalsifiable claims.

Malthusian gloom, in other words, never really goes out of fashion; it merely changes its wardrobe. Where the Club of Rome had mainframe computers and system dynamics diagrams, PIK has Earth-system modelling and a “Planetary Health Check” branded website. The underlying choice on offer, then as now, is the same: either humanity abandons industrial civilisation or it faces Armageddon. I have written before about how this framing has resurfaced in the contemporary ‘degrowth’ movement, which dresses the same anti-growth instinct in the more marketable language of ‘wellbeing economics’ and planetary limits. PIK’s report is simply the scientific-sounding scaffolding on which that political project is built.

Sixty scientists, zero falsifiability

There is an old, likely apocryphal, story about Albert Einstein. Confronted with a pamphlet titled 100 Authors Against Einstein which denounced the theory of relativity, he is said to have remarked that if he were wrong, one scientist with proof would have been enough. The anecdote endures because it captures something true about science: authority by headcount is not evidence. Sixty PIK co-authors signing a report is a demonstration of institutional consensus, not of a tested and falsifiable hypothesis. Science, as Karl Popper argued, proceeds by proposing hypotheses that can in principle be proven wrong and then rigorously trying to prove them wrong — not by assembling ever-larger committees of agreement. A plurality of scientists agreeing has, historically, been wrong before; the early 20th century’s favourable view of eugenics was also, in its day, a consensus position among credentialed experts.

Judged by that Popperian standard, PIK’s “planetary health check” fails at the very first hurdle. Its “tipping points” — the supposed thresholds beyond which Earth systems flip irreversibly into a new and debilitated state — are treated throughout as settled fact rather than contested hypothesis. Yet large, complex equilibrium systems generally do the opposite of what catastrophist framing assumes: when perturbed, they tend back towards equilibrium, as described by Le Chatelier’s principle. The “tipping point” is a scare quote with no scientific content.

The German science blog Klima Nachrichten has made precisely this case against PIK directly, in an analysis summarised and translated by No Tricks Zone. Its central argument is that PIK researchers routinely interpret ordinary statistical noise in climate data — natural, historically unremarkable fluctuations — as evidence of a permanent, accelerating catastrophe. On this reading, the “accelerations” PIK reports are not statistically distinguishable from background variability. “Tipping points,” the critique continues, function for PIK less as a proven physical mechanism than as a psychological instrument: a way of instilling fear and shaping policy that borrows the vocabulary, but not the evidentiary discipline, of science.

This is hardly a new complaint against the doom-forecasting industry. The Competitive Enterprise Institute has catalogued more than 50 years of confidently declared environmental deadlines — mass starvation, resource exhaustion, the ‘end of oil’, ice-free summers by dates now long past — that have come and gone without incident. The predictions fail; the institutions and the Al Gores issuing them rarely pay a reputational price, and the doom-forecasting business simply issues an updated deadline. PIK’s 2026 report reads as this year’s instalment of a genre that has been wrong, repeatedly and specifically, for half a century, without noticeably updating its priors.

What is it about the Germans?

Ideology has a near-miraculous capacity to reshape how intellectual elites misperceive objective reality and impose their views by compliant mass media which amplify the ideology into received wisdom. Germany’s climate politics offer a case study. There is a peculiar metaphysical puzzle at the heart of all this well captured by Rupert Darwall’s book on the totalitarian roots of the climate industrial complex that deserves more attention than it gets. PIK is a German institution, and Germany today presents one of the odder spectacles in the industrialised world. Sixty German scientists confidently inform the world that industrial civilisation must be reined in after the country dismantled its own nuclear and coal capacity in moralistic fervour – deindustrialising its own economy, felling millennia-old Teutonic forest for wind turbines that cause habitat loss and kill birds of prey, and exporting, through institutions like PIK, an ‘end of the world’ mania to the rest of Europe and beyond. It is an industrial civilisation that appears, in its official climate discourse, to have turned against itself, sacrificing the welfare of its citizens at the altar of Gaia.

Adaptation, not apocalypse

The question that PIK-style reports systematically avoid is the William Nordhaus question: given real but modest and manageable warming, what is the economically optimal, gradual path of adaptation and carbon pricing, as opposed to the demand for immediate, sweeping transformation justified by worst-case unscientific “tipping-point” scenarios? Even the Nordhaus question is overstated. As William Happer and W. A. van Wijngaarden show, CO2’s strong absorption bands are already largely saturated, so each extra increment of the gas traps far less heat than the last in a logarithmic function. The “planetary-boundaries” framework, dressed up annually as a “health check”, presents an essentially political judgement. The planet is not a medical patient, and it has no need for doctors prescribing a modern version of bloodletting as a cure.

A patient’s chart is only as good as the thresholds written on it. When those thresholds are arbitrary, unfalsifiable and renewed every September with the same verdict — worse than ever, but redeemable if only we act right now — readers would do well to ask not whether the planet is sick, but whether the diagnosis was ever really about the planet at all.

The 60 doctors at PIK are fake and doom-mongering never goes out of fashion; it only changes its letterhead.

This article is republished from Tilak Doshi’s Substack and was first published on the Daily Sceptic on 27 September 2026.

Dr Tilak K. Doshi

Dr Tilak K. Doshi is the Daily Sceptic‘s Energy Editor. He is an economist, a member of the CO2 Coalition and a former contributor to Forbes. Follow him on Substack and X.

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