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Coal and oil come from dead organisms, trees and, sea life, all arising from ancient sunshine at the action of tectonic plate movement, pressure and temperature. Nobody has ever complained about the oil that is in the ground, but some people are pure bull s… hypocrites when they protest against oil, especially those college boys and girls who have forgotten that their latte cup has a plastic liner and lid made from oil, their fancy nylon shirts and blouses and shoes are made from oil, even the money they spend is printed on sheets made from oil. Their contemporary furniture is made from sawdust glued together with glue that is made from oil, and so are their carpets made from oil. In case they go camping, their tents, tent poles, mattress and any ropes they use are made from oil. They drive in their upscale SUV’s using oil, fly to vacation spots, or fly in to where they protest against fossil fuels in airplanes that use oil, sitting in seats made from oil, and kept safe by seatbelts made from oil (Kevlar). Their fancy bed sheets are made from oil. They’re not so smart smart-phones are made from oil. Their spandex yoga panties are made from oil, and finally, condoms are also made from oil.

We need to ask, how could they go through high school and college and not know anything about oil? Who are their teachers, probably just as ignorant? They have forgotten that oil is what powered ships, airplanes, and tanks in WW2 that provided for their freedoms that these college students feel guilty about. Now, is that too much brainwashing, too much political correctness, and not enough study and respect for math, economics and real technology and science?\.

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Anti-oil protestors completely depend on products made from oil! What good is education in the USA?