Comment by John Shanahan:

There are two paths the world can follow:

1) Endless buildup of nuclear weapons arsenals, and chest beating for nuclear war (deterent) between the USA, Russia, and China.

2) End the buildup of nuclear weapons stockpiles and work for better relations between these nuclear weapons nations. Are we destined to be enemies forever or can we accommodate each other and benefit from peace?

See this video discussion by the LaRouche Orgnization about the alternatives.

International Uranium Film Festival - The Secret and the Sacred. The Two Worlds at Los Alamos

Ed Grothus, Black Hole, Los Alamos, New Mexico, USA

John Shanahan was a friend of Ed Grothus. Ed was interestng to talk to about his life from on the farm in Iowa, to working on commercial ships, to a machinist at Low Alamos making nuclear bombs, and finally being an opponent of the nuclear arms race. Near the end of his life, he sponsored the making of two monuments dedicated to the existence of the nuclear age. No one at Los Alamos gave him permission to have them erected anywhere near Los Alamos. Ed died and the monuments sit in shipping containers somewhere. God bless Ed Grothus.