On the Cover:

Etching to color, Anastasia Battle, 2015

We decided to use this etching to color because of the precise moment it captures from Beethoven’s opera Fidelio. Just as Don Pizarro is about to kill the political prisoner, Florestan, Leonore throws herself in front and reveals herself to be Florestan’s wife! Immediately the evil Don Pizarro declares that he will kill them both. Florestan, embracing Leonore and still determained to fight despite his condition, doesn’t realize Leonore has come prepared with a gun. This moment captures the idea we have in creating this magazine, and what the articles in our first issue represent. We are revealing ourselves as the defenders of truth and beauty. It is a development upon the Schiller Institute’s previous magazine, Fidelio, from which we take our inspiration here.

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Comment by John Shanahan:

The Schiller Institute and EIR associated with Lyndon LaRouche offer alternatives to the two political party - mass media - bank-run American system of government. Study their literature and reports for alternatives. Or stay glued to American advertising, talk shows and the “managed” “free-press”. Wait to see what happens with our global military installations, # 47’s Blitzkriegs, and Democrat and Republican sponsored Forever Wars. Since 1946, America has had the largest and best-equipped, globally-present military. Things will change. We can keep our heads stuck in the sand or bottom of the ocean. Or we can try to maintain an example of peace, prosperity, freedom, and helping others

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What will the future of the USA be? Our heads hiding in the sand, pretending that fossil fuel and nuclear power are bad, wind and solar are “clean,” and “free”? Blindly following mantras that a nearly-all-white-all-male-government, a testosterone-gushing-military, and a never-to-be-repaid $40 trillion National Debt are solutions?

In this extended 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, it’s important to remember his close relationship with the poetry of Friedrich Schiller, the namesake of the Schiller Institute. Schiller maintained that to suppress one’s sensual impulses in favor of “morality” or “civility” was merely to continue man’s enslavement to his emotions at the behest of his rational side. True freedom, however, could only be attained through the education and ennoblement of the emotions, something only true art could achieve. Beethoven, recognizing in Schiller’s poetry that absolutely beautiful potential of mankind, valued Schiller above all other poets—so much so that he even created a new form of symphony in order to portray Schiller’s “Ode to Joy.”

The Schiller Institute is committed to this quality of “revolution of the soul” which Beethoven and Schiller so passionately fought for. Join us! Let’s create a New Golden Renaissance and reverse the trend towards a New Dark Age.

Memberships to the Schiller Institute can be purchased at the below website. All recurring members will receive an automatic subscription of Leonore. At the moment, Leonore is only a digital subscription, and an access link will be sent to your email when each new issue comes out. We hope to be able to offer a print version soon, which we will certainly inform you about!

Questions about subscriptions or memberships? Call us at (734) 707-7854

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