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On the Cover: Etching to color, Anastasia Battle, 2015 We decided to use this etching to color because of the precise moment it captures from Beethoven’s opera Fidelio. Just as Don Pizarro is about to kill the political prisoner, Florestan, Leonore throws herself in front and reveals herself to be Florestan’s wife! Immediatly the evil Don Pizarro declares that he will kill them both. Florestan, embracing Leonore and still determained to fight despite his condition, doesn’t realize Leonore has come prepared with a gun. This moment captures the idea we have in creating this magazine, and what the articles in our first issue represent. We are revealing ourselves as the defenders of truth and beauty. It is a development upon the Schiller Institute’s previous magazine, Fidelio, from which we take our inspiration here.

lationship with the poetry of Friedrich Schiller, the namesake of the Schiller Institute. Schiller maintained that to suppress one’s sensual impulses in favor of “morality” or “civility” was merely to continue man’s enslavement to his emotions at the behest of his rational side. True freedom, however, could only be attained through the education and ennoblement of the emotions, something only true art could achieve. Beethoven, recognizing in Schiller’s poetry that absolutely beautiful potential of mankind, valued Schiller above all other poets—so much so that he even created a new form of symphony in order to portray Schiller’s “Ode to Joy.” The Schiller Institute is committed to this quality of “revolution of the soul” which Beethoven and Schiller so passionately fought for. Join us! Let’s create a New Golden Renaissance and reverse the trend towards a New Dark Age. Memberships to the Schiller Institute can be purchased at the below website. All recurring members will receive an automatic subscription of Leonore. At the moment, Leonore is only a digital subscription, and an access link will be sent to your email when each new issue comes out. We hope to be able to offer a print version soon, which we will certainly inform you about! Subscribe here: schillerinstitute.nationbuilder.com/leonoreleonore Or use: Questions about subscriptions or memberships? Call us at (734) 707-7854

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This article was published on May 27, 2004, and first appeared in Executive Intelligence Review magazine. As we have documented this fact in locations published earlier, the turn in direction of pathway, away from President Franklin Roosevelt’s leadership, toward the catastrophe which is our nation’s terrible condition today, was begun as part of an operation in which the later head of our Central Intelligence Agency, John Foster Dulles’ brother Allen, played a key role, toward the close of World War II. This is a role he played together, and over the later decades his life, with accomplices, including his James Jesus Angleton. Dulles and Angleton, typify those who played a key role in bringing a key part of the Nazi SS intelligence apparatus into the inside of what became, later, the NATO system. This integration of key elements of the Nazi SS apparatus into our postwar intelligence system, was the outcome of a process which had begun when leading Nazis, such as some around Hermann Goering, recognized that the Nazi defeat at Stalingrad, when combined, in effect, with the U.S. naval victory at Midway, foretold the coming defeat of the Adolf Hitler phase of Nazi Germany. These Nazi circles are typified by Dulles’ Geneva-based contact François Genoud, Walter Schellenberg, and former Nazi Economics Minister Hjalmar Schacht and his Otto “Scarface” Skorzeny, as Anglo-American-protected ex-Nazi assets in Europe, such as operations conducted through Spain’s fascist dictator Franco. These assets, such as the notorious “rat-line,” were used as channels for relocating significant elements of the Nazi apparatus in the Americas, where the circles built up around descendants of those Nazi assets are a key threat to the security of our hemisphere, including the interior of the U.S.A., today. Meanwhile, as the case of Falangist ideologue Blas Piñar’s present leadership among Nazi relics in Europe and the Americas attests, the parts of the Nazi SS apparatus which were rescued by aid of Dulles et al., are presently an active influence and security threat, in the present disguises of the Nazi International, in both Europe and the Americas generally. Those Nazis themselves were only part of the problem. As we have documented this in earlier reports on the “Beast-Man” phenomenon, the fascist organizations which took over Western and Central Continental Europe during the interval 1922-45, were political assets of a network created and directed by a network of private financier houses, a network which was brought together in the context of the unworkable form of international financial-monetary system created, at the close of World War I, under the authority of the Treaty of Versailles. This apparatus, run top-down by these financial circles, is properly filed under the counterintelligence category named the Synarchist International. The Nazis were but one among the sundry brand-labellings included in the assortment of “left-right” political conspiracies created by this Synarchist International.1 Once the probable doom of Hitler was apparent to relevant German leaders, as early as during the first half of 1942, the intent of those inner circles of Nazis around Hermann Göring, was to save the financial kernel and certain personnel of the Nazi system for a role in the postwar world. Their intention was, to create a system of universal fascism, an imperial system, a new version of the Roman Empire, to either eliminate all nation-states, or absorb them into an imperial system of what today’s Michael Ledeen has designated as “universal fascism,” his translation, for practice, of Allgemeine-SS.

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1 Otherwise known by World War II-period U.S. military intelligence as “Synarchist: Nazi-Communist,” a network then including the lists of such notable Synarchist assets as Houston’s de Menil, Mexico’s Soustelle, and Soustelle’s former teacher Paul Rivet, in Ayacucho, Peru. This was also known by U.S. intelligence in France as the Banque Worms conspiracy. Soustelle’s later operations, including the targetting of France’s President Charles de Gaulle from bases in Franco’s fascist Spain, are typical.

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By Hussein Askary

s Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the Chairwoman of the Schiller Institute and the Silk Road Lady as she is now known in China, has repeatedly emphasized, and as my colleagues at Executive Intelligence Review and I have illustrated the concept of the “Development Corridor,” the New Silk Road is not about the transfer of merchandise from point A in the East to point B in the West or vise versa.1 The same goes for the ancient and New Silk Road. The Silk Road was, in the past, and is now a vehicle for 1 See my video presentation “The Silk Road: An Ancient Image of the Future,” here: scientific, technological, and cultural exchange, and a means to bring new tools to people along the route between points A and B to, improve their productivity, their standard of living, and their creativity. That, in turn, enables them to use their specific local or national culture and creativity to invent and create new tools to give back to the other societies along the same route. This is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s concept of “win-win” in its most scientific and moral aspect. This is exactly what happened during the Islamic Renaissance. What Muslim society did from the 7th to 14th centuries, with certain ups and downs, with Chinese technology to produce paper from wood pulp and other cellulose fibers, is one of the brightest examples of this cultural transformation process. In real economics, i.e. Physical Economics as Lyndon LaRouche has taught, one of the key metrics of economy is to figure out how the introduction of a new technology or scientific principle into one part of the economic process increases the productivity of the system as a whole. Papermaking is one such technology, whose dissemination (through Islamic societies) across three continents has created such massive effects on human society that it is almost impossible to measure its impact in specific terms. However, we can start looking at this process from a historical perspective first. The book Paper before Print, The History and Impact of Paper in the Islamic World by Jonathan M. Bloom, provides an elegant and amusing investigation into this history. In the introduction to the book, Bloom states: The history of paper in the Islamic civilization is not, however, just about the transfer of papermaking technology from China to the West... The introduction of paper in the eighth century had a transformative effect on medieval Islamic civilization, spurring an extraordinary burst of literary creativity in virtually all subjects from theology to natural sciences and literature. Religious scholars collected and codified the traditions of Muhammad, which had been preserved orally following his death in 632, and committed them to ink and paper. New types of literature such as cookbooks and the amusing tales we now know as The Thousand and One Nights, were copied on paper for sale to interested readers. Scholars and copyists translated Greek rolls and manuscripts written on parchment and papyrus into Arabic and transcribed them onto sheets of paper, which were then bound into books.”2 Bloom’s enthusiastic excitement about the subject, as an Islamic art historian, reaches such a level of admiration of paper itself that he can mislead the reader into almost believing that paper itself was the “cause” of the Islamic Renaissance, rather than the medium of the creativity and development that Islamic society made possible. 2 Jonathan M. Bloom Paper before Print, The History and Impact of Paper in the Islamic World, Yale University Press, 2001, p. 12 Pursuit of Knowledge! From the very outset of the message of Islam, Prophet Muhammed and the “Revelation” of the Quran emphasized the importance of reading or recitation. “Iqra’a,” (read, recite or proclaim) was the first command Muhammad received through the “Revelation’s” Archangel Jibril (Gabriel). In a truly Promethean spirit, Prophet Mohammed is instructed with these words: 1. Read in the name of thy Lord, who created. 2. Created man out of a leech-like ‘clot’. 3. Read/Proclaim! And thy Lord is Most Bountiful. 4. He Who taught the use of the Pen. 5. Taught man that which he knew not.3 There is a saying attributed to Prophet Muhammad, although its authenticity is disputed, but is widely spread even in early traditional Islamic books, which says: “Seek/pursue knowledge even if it were in China! Pursuit of knowledge is a duty upon each Muslim.” This is a significant sign of the early Islamic society’s emphasis on the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom which is the root cause of the massive cultural, scientific, and economic evolution that took place in the Islamic “empire” during those centuries. It is a well-known fact that Prophet Mohammad, before the Revelation at the age of 40, was a merchant for 25 years of his early life. In the winter he would travel to Yemen from Mecca to meet merchants from Asia and East Africa, and in the summer to Syria to meet with merchants from the Levant, Persia, Byzantium, and even from India and China who would come through the Silk Road. His knowledge of the traditions and cultures of these peoples is reflected in the Quran and Hadith (tradition). The emphasis on a knowledge-based society was the key “cause” of the Islamic Renaissance. Another was the recognition of the universality of knowledge, which enabled the Muslims to assimilate enormous bodies of knowledge from every possible culture with which they came into contact, without any prejudice. Therefore, they could bring together the sciences, philosophy, technology, etc. from China, India, Persia, Greece, and Africa into one melting pot and institution.4

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