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House on Lake Erie, USA. Ice coated house from the “Lake Effect”. People long for the colder and snowier winters of the past. Politicians warn that we are facing catastrophic “man-made” global warming. The politicians just want to scare and control you. Don’t let that happen. Learn about all the benefits of the carbon dioxide molecule to support life. It is not a pollutant.

Numerous folks are asking if the “greenhouse effect” is real or can the warmer temperatures at the earth’s surface be due primarily to the ‘Lapse Rate.” It is NOT the Lapse Rate. By definition the Lapse Rate is the change in air temperature with elevation. It is a measure and not a process. People are using the term incorrectly.

The below graphs provided by Will Happer are the temperature and greenhouse gas concentration profiles of the earth’s atmosphere. Notice the straight (well not exactly) decreasing with altitude temperature profile in the Troposphere. That is the first lapse rate. In the lower Troposphere the dry air lapse rate is a negative 9.4 degrees C per 1000 meters. In wet saturated air the lapse rate is a negative 5.1 C per 1000 meters but the overall average Lapse Rate is pretty straight. The temperature and water content drops with elevation up to the tropopause where most of the water is frozen out. The Tropopause is where the Troposphere transitions into the Stratosphere. It is at the Tropopause where the lapse rate disappears to 20K meters elevation then become progressively more positive until the Stratopause.

Notice in the right hand graph that ozone (O3) starts to increase sharply. What is happening is ultraviolet light from the sun has higher energy photons that break the electron bonds between oxygen molecules creating free electrons which are chemically active enough to combine with other O2 molecules making Ozone (O3). Ozone in return absorbs about 98% of the ultraviolet B sun’s energy which once again splits the Ozone into an O2 molecule and a free oxygen atom. More and less energetic UV photons are also absorbed by other atmospheric gasses and dust. All this activity warms the stratosphere. In the Mesosphere above the Stratopause the Lapse Rate is again negative. There will be more physics later.

GREENHOUSE EFFECT:

The greenhouse effect is delaying the re-emission to space by the earth of the sun’s incoming energy such that the earth’s surface is warmer than it would otherwise be. The delay is because certain gases absorb the energy and re-radiate a significant portion back to the earth’s surface warming it about 35 degrees C above what the temperature would be if there was not a greenhouse effect.

I love natural experiments and last fall before starting this paper I had one while attending a conference in Keystone Colorado. Keystone is a prime destination ski area at a base elevation of 2800 meters, a summit at 3800 meters and 1,250 hectors of ski area. The Young family skied there for 35 years until I gathered to many titanium parts. Over the years Keystone has become a condo city and in the spring and fall seasons a great place for conferences accommodating thousands.

One clear still moonlit night about 11PM I went out to my shiny black car to get something and it was covered with a layer of ice! The white car next to it had no ice, just dew. Back at the lodge, I noted the outside temperature was 47 degrees F (8 degrees C). About 4 AM I noticed that it had become cloudy and the resort TV indicated it was still 47 degrees so I went out to the car to check. This time the ice had melted but the car was very wet. The white car was nearly dry. So what can be learned from this data?

Those that understand the greenhouse effect know that the ice formed when the clear sky had less infrared energy reradiated back to the car than the top of the car was radiating more infrared energy back to space. The negative energy balance caused the top to cool not only below the dew point but enough below freezing to freeze the dew. The white car did not radiate as much so no ice. When the clouds came they reradiated more energy back to the car than the clear sky; enough more to overpower what the top was radiating to so it warmed and melted the ice. The increase in cloud radiation nearly dried the white car because it was receiving more radiation from above and still not radiating as much. The infrared energy from the sky is why the ice melted and the white car nearly dried. A more technical explanation of the Greenhouse Effect comes later.

The Keystone experience also has some interesting temperature observations. The temperature stayed near 47 F (8 C) most of the night when at first the sky was clear and when it became cloudy. Mountain valleys often experience conditions driven by phenomena similar to Chinook winds but when there is a very gentle breeze down valley. As the upper valleys cool, the air becomes denser and moves on down valley. This air is replaced with air “falling down” from the surrounding mountain peaks that is adiabatically compressing which causes the temperature to rise. The thermodynamic equation for the work provided by gravity is. W=1/γ[PfVf-PoVo] The is the specific heat of air, The P’s and V’s are pressures & volumes, o is original and f is final (before and after). The temperature increase measured is the approximate Lapse Rate. The process is thermodynamic.

This thermodynamic effect has been corrupted and called The Atmospheric Thermal Effect, (ATE). More on the ATE later.

ON EMISSIVITY:

Emissivity is an interesting phenomenon defined as the relative power of a surface to emit heat by radiation and often expressed as percentages compared to a standard black body emitter. A good emitter is also a good absorber so the same scale applies to how well a surface absorbs heat radiation. Organic molecules readily absorb and emit infrared energy so any kind of organic coating like paint is always more than 60. My black car was likely 98 and the white car around 80. Not much difference but it gives you an idea of how much energy is flowing to freeze dew on one verses not freezing on the other.

The emissivity of human skin in the COVID era has become importance because of the medical use of infrared scanners to measure temperature. More sophisticated instruments aimed at a clear blue sky may easily measure below freezing and a clear night sky with low humidity can measure as low as – 50 degrees C and much colder than the air temperature! When aimed at a cloudy sky, the apparent temperatures are much higher with an overall earth average well over 0 degrees C.

The emissivity and absorbability of shiny bare metal can be in the range of 5% and less. The aluminum on each of the Webb telescope five layer heat shield in in the range of 0.4%.

THOUGHT EXPERIMENT:

Imagine that you are in front of a camp fire all warm and toasty on a calm cold night. Then some enormous person gets between you and the fire. What happens is you get cold because the source of warming energy has been cut off. But why do you get cold? Aside from heat lost due to convection, it is because your body is radiating heat in all directions, the amounts radiated depend on what you are wearing and curiously, includes energy going towards the fire. No, you are not making the fire hotter from your radiation because heat can’t flow from colder to hot. Interestingly, people and animals radiate at about 10 microns which is in the “IR window,” that part of the energy spectrum not absorbed by greenhouse gases.

Now imagine if something shut of the sunshine to earth. The earth will keep on radiating but the atmosphere will quickly cool without the warming energy from the sun. From space the majority of earth’s radiation is from the atmosphere above the tropopause and high enough to be at a consistent temperature of about -30 degrees C. The tropopause can be as low as 4.5 km or up to twice that. Outgoing photons run the probability gambit and can go from the earth’s surface to space without absorption. Then again they could be absorbed in only a few meters. Above the tropopause photons headed to space have an ever lower probability of being absorbed before escaping to space because of much less air containing CO2 .

As the earth cools the altitude corresponding to -30 C will drop until it reaches the earth’s surface. The lower in altitude, the greater the chances photons being absorbed by molecules and their energy being redirected towards the earth’s surface The lapse rate measurements will still be in effect except the air temperatures will continue to cool down. That won’t be the end of it, the earth will continue to radiate and cool until some equilibrium is reached mostly dependent on the radioactivity within the earth. The temperature of the atmosphere will drop until the gases liquefy and eventually freeze. The first liquid than solid atmosphere will still weight 14.7 psi. Obviously there is no lapse rate once the atmosphere has frozen solid.

ATMOSPHERIC THERMAL EFFECT (ATE):

The ATE is a controversial concept trying to answer why the earth is much warmer than the moon considering both receive the same energy from the sun per square meter of surface. By the way, the “greenhouse effect” also has nothing to do with the ATE. Using current satellite temperature measurements of the entire moon as a proxy for a no atmosphere Earth, the surface temperature would be around -77 C. That is nearly 60 degrees colder than the earth would be using the Stefan-Boltzmann-Law (SB Law) but without any “greenhouse” effect. The SB Law is radiation emitted is proportional to the fourth power of the absolute (degrees K) temperature.

Nikolov and Zeller In their 2017 paper tried to show that the Stefan-Boltzmann-Law (SB Law) has been incorrectly applied in the past and resulting from that, has drawn wrong conclusions about the Greenhouse Warming Effect of 33K. They created the term for their new ATE concept that greenhouse gases would have to account for a temperature boost of 133K instead of 33K while ATE shows that this boost is due to the internal kinetic energy of the atmosphere, given by pressure and volume, according to the Ideal Gas Law. They did not get it right and ended up causing confusion with lapse rate as well. I am using the term ATE but incorrectly until a better term for what is really happening comes forth.

So why is the moon so much colder than some expect particularly when it has less albedo than the earth? Albedo is how much of the sun’s energy is reflected back to space and not absorbed by the moon’s surface. The earth has clouds, ice, snow and water so reflects about 30% (albedo of 0.30). The moon is grey with an albedo of about 0.11 so reflects less energy and absorbs more. Both the moon and earth receive about 342 watts per square meter (W/m2) being the same distance from the sun. Because of the albedo the earth absorbs about 240 W/m2 and the moon absorbs about 304 W/m2. The moon and earth are in thermal equilibrium so the earth and moon have to radiate to space the same amount of energy they absorb. The earth radiates an average of 240 W/m2 and the moon radiates an average of 304 W/m2.

The moon has to deal with 64 W/m2 more than the earth so how can it be so much colder? The answer was provided by Willis Eschenbach on the Watts Up With That (WUWT) blog ten years ago. Let us start by noting the earth radiates fairly uniformly night and day because the radiation is mostly from where the atmosphere is -30C. The radiation from the surface of the moon is anything but uniform. The daytime high on the moon’s surface reaches +90C and the night time lows reach -191C! Keep in mind that the sunny side of the moon cannot radiate more energy than it receives. Eschenbach uses NASA data shown on the following visual.

Apollo 15 Lunar surface temperature observations

The red short horizontal bar on the left is the SB Law theoretical and the yellow-green bar is the actual lunar average temperature. The purple horizontal bar on the right is the SB Law theoretical temperature of a no atmosphere Earth (but with the actual albedo). The light blue bar is an approximate average temperature a no atmosphere earth would have given that it rotates every 24 hours.

The key is that the average temperature doesn’t matter. It only matters that the moon’s average radiation is 304 W/m2 which is equal to the 304 W/m2 average radiation it receives from the sun. Just eyeballing the graph you can see the moon’s surface temperature on the dark side is about minus 185C for nearly two weeks at a time. That cold for the much time really drags down the average. The earth has an atmosphere and spins faster so the dark side does not have time to get cold enough to drive the average low cold temperature below about minus 34 C.

The blue bar on the graph is an approximate temperature of a no atmosphere earth. It is what we engineers call a SWAG (scientific wild-ass guess). For example, assumptions were made about the albedo being 0.30, the same as the real earth. The daily temperature swings were calculated to be plus and minus 50 C.

When the sun sets on the moon the surface cools about 4 degrees C an hour. So the scenario is the earth would also cool 4 degrees/hour. Because the earth rotates in 24 hours so the approximate 12 hours of dark sets the limit on how cold it can get. I think it is a good SWAG but it is not hard factual scientific data.

There are a lot of meaningless averages thrown about in climate science. A colder average moon surface temperature has no more meaning than my newest great granddaughter and I have an average age over 40. (The only common behavior is we both walk very carefully.) There are also many questionable SWAGs such as nearly all the climate models used in climate science but they should never be confused for derivations using real verifiable data.

The Atmospheric Thermal Effect (ATE) is a wrong analysis arising from a meaningless observation about the temperatures of the earth and moon. Both the Keystone and thought experiment show that the Lapse Rate is not a process. Why the temperature at Keystone was constant was because potential energy was being converted into heat energy according to the thermodynamic equation. The issue is for a given mass of air the warming only works once. The warmed mass of air continues to radiate heat until it is near absolute zero.

IS THE GREENHOUSE EFFECT REAL?

The short answer is yes as was shown in the natural experiment but a more complete answer in in really interesting quantum physics. Let us start with light. What we call light starting in ancient times is that part of the electromagnetic spectrum that we can visually see. Increasing scientific understanding has shown that what we can visually see is only a small part of the spectrum that included very energetic but short wave length gamma rays to very low power but very long radio waves. In climate science our primary interest is light in the infrared region where the wave lengths of the light are about 13 to 15 microns. Why we are interested is that is where the earth emits most energy to space balancing the energy the earth absorbs from the sun.

Light is really strange in that it behaves both like waves and particles. It is the particles called photons that are so strange; they have no mass yet travel at the speed of light! Turn on a light and the photons instantly accelerate to the speed of light. If a single photon had any mass at all, the power of even a nuclear explosion could not accelerate it to the speed of light because as it approaches the speed of light, mass approaches infinity.

It is the photons of infrared light that interact with the electron bonds in carbon dioxide, water vapor and other greenhouse gases. A molecule of CO2 is better written as O=C=O because that is what it actually looks like with the equal sign showing the double electron bonds between the elements. When a photon is absorbed by the molecule the energy causes a harmonic vibration in the bonds. The IR photon corresponding to about 14 microns (where the earth radiates most) causes the molecule to bend back and forth harmonically along its long axis. Current thinking is that the energy is retained from milliseconds up to about one second. A non-absorbable ten micron photon leaving the earth at the same time would be three quarters of the way to the moon in one second!

The sub-nanometer (one billionth of a meter) atmosphere is a very chaotic place. The size of air molecules being a mix of O=O, N=N, O=C=O and H=O=H and other trace gases range from 1/4 nanometer to about 1/3 nanometer. All are vibrating because their temperatures are above absolute zero. Heat is actually kinetic energy causing molecules to vibrate so the higher the temperature, the more energy and greater the vibration. The result of the vibration is the molecules colliding transferring the kinetic energy to other molecules. Some of this energy is because the molecules are also spinning, tumbling and moving in every possible way.

During last year’s forest fires, very fine ash seemed to penetrate everywhere. I was sitting with the sun shining through a window and I could actually see the fine particles dancing about! That is air molecules colliding hard enough with the very much larger ash and dust particles to actually see them move.

The sub-nanometer world is very much governed by statistics and probabilities. A single air molecule crashing into a dust particle isn’t enough to noticeably move it. It takes a cascade of collisions to build up enough energy to move the particle. It might take many thousands of collisions before the “right sequence” occurs to move the particles.

IR photon absorption by a greenhouse gas is also a matter of probabilities. Just before a photon could be absorbed, perhaps a nitrogen molecule bumps the CO2 molecule “left” and the photon just does not hook up but continues on until conditions are more favorable. The bump “left” is just a bit of kinetic energy as is all the tumbling, rotating etc. It turns out that all these minute changes in energy when the photon is absorbed can be observed as spectra. The quantum physics part of all these observed energy states is that a spectral line is made up of many events in a very narrow band of energy contributing to the line. Right next to that line are ranges of energy states that just don’t happen so that becomes the “white space” between the spectral lines. The really interesting part is that there are now known to be thousands of spectral lines for CO2 as well as all greenhouse gases.

What happens after the photon is absorbed is in part the greenhouse effect. The harmonic vibration of the CO2 electron bonds can emit a similar photon in any direction. When the photon is emitted towards the earth, it furthers warms the earth. Without these redirected photons the average temperature at the surface of the earth would be minus 18 degrees C. With the greenhouse effect the surface of the earth is +15C, a warming of 33C.

The energy in the harmonic vibrations can also transition into increasing the kinetic energy of the molecule such that the whole molecule vibrates harder. At that moment the molecule becomes “hotter.” It quickly loses the heat in collisions with other air molecules but the energy of the photon has resulted in warming the atmosphere; another means of greenhouse warming.

THEN THERE IS WATER.

Water has a fundamental structure similar to CO2 and can be written H=O=H but unlike CO2, the molecule is not straight. The hydrogen atoms are spaced 104.5 degrees from each other (the oxygen atoms in CO2 are spaced 180 degrees apart). The water molecule looks like a very bent banana and that is why it has many “magical” properties.

Water vapor is a much more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. It directly competes with CO2 in absorbing infrared radiation where the earth radiates most. Because of its unusual shape water also absorbs IR radiation in wave lengths that CO2 does not. Most of all, there is a lot more H2O vapor in the atmosphere than CO2.

Water in terms of droplets such as clouds is also a powerful greenhouse regulating force. It can absorb and re-radiate IR energy and it also can change albedo reflecting more or less incoming energy from the sun. Water as vapor, cloud droplets and rain can transfer massive amount of latent heat energy up and down through the lower part of the atmosphere.

Although the net charge of a water molecule is zero, water is polar because of its banana shape. The side of the molecule where the hydrogen predominates has a net positive charge. The oxygen side has a net negative charge. This causes water to be weakly ionic and why the molecules are attracted to each other and are a liquid at temperatures that mater for life on earth. The weakly ionic property is also why water is a good solvent and also very necessary for life on earth. The earth truly is a water planet.

BONUS:

The number of water and carbon dioxide molecules above each square meter of the earth’s surface can be calculated. The number of “greenhouse” causing photons are easily calculated. At any given second there are tens of thousands of absorbing molecules waiting for each single “greenhouse” photon. More carbon dioxide will make very little difference in the earth and atmospheric temperatures.

CONCLUSONS:

The Keystone natural experiment demonstrated that the greenhouse effect is real and transfers enormous amounts of energy.

The Lapse Rate is only the change in temperatures with elevation and is not an energy changing process. There is a thermodynamic process whereby potential energy is turned into kinetic (heat) energy when air “falls” to lower elevations.

The Atmospheric Thermal Effect (ATE) is not real but the concept has likely driven the misunderstanding of the lapse rate. Shutting off the sun would not stop the quantum physics cooling the earth. The thermodynamic process of the atmosphere “falling” to the surface is a onetime event which would only delay the outcome as the potential energy of the elevated atmosphere is converted to kinetic energy as heat and then radiated away. Any matter in the absence of external heating will radiate energy and cool until near absolute zero.