Read the original website document here.

Kairos Power Hermes 2 commercial-scale demonstration plant. The first electricity-producing Gen IV reactor to receive an NRC construction permit.

Our mission is to enable the world's transition to clean energy while improving people's quality of life and protecting the environment.

The challenge is great, so too is the opportunity.

The world needs clean, reliable, and affordable energy now more than ever. At Kairos Power, we believe nuclear is an essential part of the solution. That’s why we take a focused approach to delivering it—building and testing real hardware and prioritizing learning at every step.

At this critical moment for U.S. energy, we’re accelerating innovation to meet the challenge head on. The work is complex, but our objectives are clear: proving a new model for nuclear energy deployment, delivering with certainty, and making a positive impact on humans and the environment.

The KP-FHR commercial reactor

Kairos Power's fluoride salt-cooled high-temperature (KP‑FHR) reactor technology is an advanced energy solution built for reliability, scalability, and robust inhereKairos Power's commercial reactor is informed by thousands of hours of operational data. The compact unit is designed for modular deployment with a two-over-one plant configuration that balances complexity, efficiency, and cost.nt safety. Combining TRISO fuel with molten salt coolant in a compact, modular design, KP-FHR delivers affordable, carbon-free energy when and where you need it.

Clean firm scalable power

Kairos Power’s commercial plant is an efficient, reliable generation source that complements renewables, delivers affordable electricity for a range of applications, and supports future growth in a diverse energy portfolio.

MULTI-UNIT CONFIGURATIONS

Modular commercial power plant

KP-150

KP-450

Larger Configurations

Minimum configuration. Two reactors with a shared power conversion system generating up to 150 MWe for grid operations, data centers, or industrial users. Add more reactor pairs to increase capacity as energy needs evolve.

Reactor Overview

The Core

Our advanced reactor technology

Fuel pebbles suspended in molten salt coolant form a densely packed bed surrounded by a graphite reflector.