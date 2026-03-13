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Climate in South Korea

Dr. Yoon Chang, Argonne National Laboratory, USA (right)

Members of KAERI, South Korea

Dr. Yoon Il Chang, former deputy director of Argonne National Lab, visited KAERI to give a special lecture on SFR (Sodium Fast Reactor) based on IFR (Integral Fast Reactor) technology. He is in his 80s, yet he is very energetic and speaks with confidence.



Dr. Chang emphasized the need to continuously develop SFRs with fuel breeding characteristics in preparation for the future expansion of nuclear power. He emphasized that metal fuel-based SFRs, not oxide, are most promising, and that KAERI is currently leading this technology, so that we must take this advantage and continue to develop it. In addition to the PGSFR design, a transuranium element (TRU) incinerator-type SFR, KAERI also has a SALUS (Small Advanced Long-Cycle Ultra Safe reactor) design, a breeder-type SFR. KAERI is looking for partners to demonstrate this.