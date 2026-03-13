Climate in South Korea
Dr. Yoon Chang, Argonne National Laboratory, USA (right)
Members of KAERI, South Korea
Dr. Yoon Il Chang, former deputy director of Argonne National Lab, visited KAERI to give a special lecture on SFR (Sodium Fast Reactor) based on IFR (Integral Fast Reactor) technology. He is in his 80s, yet he is very energetic and speaks with confidence.
Dr. Chang emphasized the need to continuously develop SFRs with fuel breeding characteristics in preparation for the future expansion of nuclear power. He emphasized that metal fuel-based SFRs, not oxide, are most promising, and that KAERI is currently leading this technology, so that we must take this advantage and continue to develop it. In addition to the PGSFR design, a transuranium element (TRU) incinerator-type SFR, KAERI also has a SALUS (Small Advanced Long-Cycle Ultra Safe reactor) design, a breeder-type SFR. KAERI is looking for partners to demonstrate this.
Dr. Yoon Chang joined Argonne National Laboratory in 1974 and has been responsible for leadership of advanced reactor design and fuel cycle technology development activities in positions of increasing responsibility including: General Manager of the Integral Fast Reactor Program, 1984-94; Associate Laboratory Director for Engineering Research, 1998-02; Interim Laboratory Director, 1999-00; Associate Laboratory Director at Large, 2002-06; and Argonne Distinguished Fellow, 2006-08. He retired in November 2008. Currently he also serves as the Chair of IAEA’s Technical Working Group on Nuclear Fuel Cycle Options and Spent Fuel Management.
Dr. Chang’s most significant achievement is in the development of the Integral Fast Reactor (IFR) concept. In recognition of his technical analyses, decisions and leadership of all aspects of the IFR program, he was awarded the U.S. Department of Energy’s prestigious E.O. Lawrence Award. He is a Fellow and a recipient of the Walker Cisler Medal of American Nuclear Society.