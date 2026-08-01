The idea for this article was suggested by Terigi Ciccone.

Antonin Scalia was an outstanding member of the U.S. Supreme Court. In this video on X, he describes what makes the Founding Documents of America different than those of other countries. Greatness has to be appreciated and defended.

Background on US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia

Antonin Scalia’s video presentation on the wisdom of The Bill of Rights. A reminder of how wise our founders were when they decided to make the passage of new laws and regulations so challenging.

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