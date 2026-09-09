John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Jim Simpson's avatar
Jim Simpson
Sep 10

Phew - Thanks John for that huge list of market research & related feedback re the supposed climate catastrophe. More than a few that I’ve yet to read but will make best efforts to do so.

Meantime, for my part, I remain of the view that, in the absence of empirical evidence proving the case against CO2 (there isn’t any), all we need do is adopt a sensible Energy Policy that’s:

Market driven, fair to all concerned, including the Unreliables, is technology agnostic, exclusive of anti-competitive subsidies (a level playing field), clearly defined mandatory QOS performance standards ie 99.988% availability & substantial $financial penalties for failure to meet such QOS performance criteria. Easy.

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