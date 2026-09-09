Pre-Columbian precisely-cut huge stones in Cusco, Peru
A Pre-Columbian civilization in the Andes mountains built this precisely fit stone wall without modern energy and equipment. Could they have been an advanced civilization that is no longer on the planet? How could ordinary, Pre-Columbian human beings accomplishtee Do you think they were more intelligent and technically capable than the chaotic world of 20th and 21st Century America that bows to wind turbines and can’t maintain the liner in a prize shallow pool in their Capitol City? The people that carved these stones in Cusco, Peru have disappeared without trace. What’s going to become of 21st Century USA after we lose the wars in West Asia?
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World website
Introduction
This newsletter presents topics and photos about the modern world that should be of interest and fun for a wide audience.
Our Mission
We explain both good and bad policies for the modern world. We are all interested in the weather and climate on Earth, the “Blue Marble.” Many leaders in Australia, Canada, Europe and the United States are not giving us the facts. They are misleading everyone for their own gains. We offer articles to help.
Articles grouped by country
# Africa, The African History School - “The 9 Laws of African History”
# Africa, The African History School - “10 Steps From The First Humans to The First Civilization”
# Africa, Germany, USA, Youssouf Abassalah, USA, EIR, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche - “An African Marshall Plan Is Necessary To Solve the Migration Crisis”
Africa can be beautiful and happy
# Argentina, Joel Bowman, Notes from the End of the World - “The Road to $40 Trillion”
# Argentina, Joel Bowman, Notes from the End of the World - “Future Uncertain, Part III”
# Argentina, Joel Bowman, Notes from the End of the World - “Future Uncertain, Part II
# Argentina, Joel Bowman, Notes from the End of the World - “Future Uncertain, Part I”
# Australia, Rafe Champion, Retired Dairy Farmer - “A Tribute to Coal”
# Australia, Rafe Champion, Retired Dairy Farmer - “Why NetZero by 2050 is impossible [short of economic collapse]”
# Australia, Rafe Champion, Retired Dairy Farmer - “Enough of the Plant Food Derandement Syndrome and the Decarbonixation Cult”
# Australia, Brendan Godwin - “The misleading Greenhouse Effect Idea is falsified by experiment”
# Australia, Robert Ian Holmes - “On the Apparent Relationship Between Total Solar Irradiance and the Atmospheric Temperature at 1 Bar on Three Terrestrial-type Bodies
# Australia. Robert Ian Holmes and Brendan Godwin - “Adiabatic Auto-Compression”
# Australia, Jo Nova, jonova.com.au- “China’s coal boom is roaring back - 78GW of new coal plants last year is the highest for 18 years”
# Australia, Jo Nova, jonova.com.au - “China is building Ultra super critical coal fired power plants in just three years”
# Brazil, USA, Olivia of Troye - “Brazil Is Prosecuting Its Coup-Plotter. America Put Ours Back in Office”
^ Canada, Wednesday-Night, Where the world comes together - “The Arctic 2023-2026”
^ Canada, Institute For Energy Research, IER - “250 Years of Energy Innovation”
# Canada, Joseph Fournier - “Beyond the Smoke: Rethinking Wildfires and Climate Change”
# Canada, W.A. van Wijngaarden, USA, W. Happer - “Radiation Transport in Clouds”
Shanghai, China
^ China, Thailand, Godfree Roberts, Here Comes China, Facebook - “RIP Godfree Roberts. He knew so much about China”
^ China, Thailand, Godfree Roberts, Here Comes China, Brian Berletic - “Aiming For China, the USA Sows Chaos Across Asia. Washington’s destabilization of Southeast Asia”
^ China, Thailand, Godfree Roberts, Here Comes China - “China, Israel and Iran. Whoever stands with Palestine gains the trust of billions.”
# China, Belgium, Frans Vandenbosch, Yellowlion - “Educational failure and sociological indoctrination have created a population incapable of sustaining Western civilisation”
# China, Belgium, Frans Vandenbosch, Yellowlion - “China’s STEM-driven leadership model“
# China, Europe, Frans Vandenbosch, Yellowlion - “The meatgrinder 2. The Chinese real economy crushes the West’s hollow service model”
In Belgium, 42% of the active population is paid by tax money. That is not a sign of social progress but a fiscal millstone, crushing the productive industries that must finance it. Meanwhile, China keeps its tax-funded workforce to just 10.3% and anchors 51% of employment in tangible wealth creation. The contrast exposes a hollowed-out Western model and a strategic bulwark that mainstream media would rather bury. [Frans Vandenbosch]
# China, USA, David Blackmon - “It Is Absurd To Think China Will Ever Abandon Coal”
# China, A Pragmatic Approach to Energy, Kerry Clapp - The Solar Rise and Coal Reality
# Europe, Frans Vandenbosch, Yellowlion - “The meatgrinder 1: Flynn in reverse: the hidden crisis undermining Western civilisation”
# Europe, Samuel Furfari - “EU Decarbonization Is a Security Threat for the West”
# Europe, Global Inequality and More 3.0, Branko Milanovic - “On European hypocrisy and warmongering”
# Europe, Ukraine, Russia, Willem Post, Timofey Bordachev - “Europe playing dangerous games with Russia”
# Germany, Ulrich O. Weber, Scientific Research Publishing - “A Hemispheric View on the Solar Induced Termperature of the Earth”
# Germany, USA, Burkina-Faso, Adama Coulibaly, EIR, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche - “Solving the Migration Crisis Through Development”
# Germany, USA, EIR, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche - “U.S. War Machine is Overextended, but the Empire Won’t Go Quietly”
# Germany, USA, EIR, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche, Helga Zepp-LaRouche - “The Epoch of Colonialism Is Ending. Will Humanity Find the Passion To Create a Paradigm of Peace?”
# Guinea, Joseph Samoura, fundraising campaign for a new DCD orphanage and new DEA school.
# India, Vijay Jayaraj, The Hill - “The climate cult’s dissolution is inevitable”
# India, Vijay Jayaraj, Cornwall Alliance - “Can US and India Forge a ‘Big, Beautful’ Energy Deal?”
# Israel, Hen Mazzig - “The Loudest Silenced People in the World”
# Israel, Hen Mazzig - “Who Colonized The Middle East?”
Help!
# Russia, Rosatom Newsletter #303 July 2026 - Nuclear Power Backs Quantum Technologies, Exporting Russian Nuclear Education”
# South Africa, Kelvin Kemm, WUWT - “Blaming ‘Climate Change’ on CO2 Is Far Too Simplistic and Convenient for Those Who Hate Modern Industry”
# Spain, Fernando del Pino Calvo Sotelo - “Barbarians at the gates”
# UK, Tilak Doshi - “The Dutch Get Their Marching Orders: Brussels Still Wants Banks to Pick Climate Winners”
# UK, Tilak Doshi - “Why the UK and EU Keep Doubling Down on Net Zero Dogma in the Face of Spiralling Economic Dysfunction”
# UK, Tom Harris, Mark Roberts, Climate Uncovered - “Hunger At The 2 deg C Dinner Table”
# UK, Tom Harris, Climate Uncovered, Mark Roberts, 4Hunger.org - “Hunger At The 2 deg. C Dinner Table”
# UK, USA, Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant - “Europe’s Heat Problem Runs Deeper Than the Weather: Cracks in the Clay and Cracks in the System”
# UK, USA, Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant - “Kathryn Porter Awarded Energy Humanism MVP: One of the Most Visible and Consistent Voices of Energy Sanity”
Sculptor, Jason deCaires Taylor
The sculptor goes out of his way to portray Europeans and Americans as victims, not smart enough to retreat to higher ground as ocean levels slowly rise over hundreds of years. Previous civilizations had no trouble relocating.
# USA, David Blackmon, Energy Additions - “The Biggest Oil Deal In History”
# USA, Terigi Ciccone, USA, Randolph Kinney, Canada, Gerald Ratzer, Grok - “A New First-Principles Framework of Earth’s Energy Budget: Part I: A Comprehensive System Flow”
# USA, Cornwall Alliance, Paul Driessen - “The Biggest Garbage Heaps in Human History”
# USA, Cornwall Alliance, Vijay Jayaraj - “Climate Alarmists go Silent: Turns Out Fossil Fuels are Earth’s ‘Miracle-Gro’ ”
# USA, Cornwall Alliance - “Wave Goodbye to the Butterfly Effect”
# USA, Daniel Drezner - “Two Years of the Dumbest Foreign Policy”
# USA, Daniel Drezner - “Is the United States the Next Russia?”
# USA, Daniel Drezner - “The Professor and the Plutocrat and AI”
# USA, Daniel Drezner - “So How Is The Concert of Trump Going?”
This photo shows three types of beautiful large trees close together thanks to sunshine, water, and carbon dioxide. Life is a miracle on the Water Planet. But certain politicians and activists demand that the world stop using fossil fuels that mostly produce water vapor and carbon dioxide. These politicians and power manipulators brand CO2 a pollutant! What are they up to? [John Shanahan]
# USA, Paul Driessen, CFACT, WUWT - “Fine them, jail crooked bosses, revoke their nonprofit status“
# USA, Paul Driessen, CFACT, WUWT - “What about Earth’s threatened and endangered PEOPLE?“
# USA, EIR Executive Intelligence Review, Founder: Lyndon H. LaRouche, Jr., September 4, 2026 Issue - “On Course for a Blowout of the U.S. Government Debt”
# USA, EIR Executive Intelligence Review, Founder: Lyndon H. LaRouche, Jr., September 4, 2026 Issue - “Starting ‘Swords to Plowwhares’. The next President can tame the $40 trillion federal debt, converting it to a National Bank for Infrastructure and Manufactures”
EIR and the Schiller Institute produce excellent ideas, planning, and cooperation around the world. They are independent of political parties, ideologies, the mass media, and financial institutions.
# USA, Scott Grout - “The Dirtiest Kilowatt-Hour in the World, at Scale”
# USA, Scott Grout - “Needs of the Many: The Debunking Thru-Line”
# USA, Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant - “Announcing the Energy Humanism’s Most Valuable Player, (MVP) Award”
# USA, Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant - “When Are We Going to Stop Treating the Green Industrial Complex Like the Fourrth Branch of Government?”
# USA, Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant - “Europe’s Hospitals Roast While Policymakers Quibble and Asia Builds Coal: The Inhumanity of Net Zero”
# USA, Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant - Freedom, “From Europe’s Age of Enlightenment and Reason to the EU’s Age of Green Dogma”
Wisconsin, USA
# USA, History Facts, Megan Neal - “It rained heavily on Earth for a million years”
# USA, Vitaliy Katsenelson, The Intellectual Investor - “Narrative Change (part 1)”
# USA, John Kerry, Secretary of State - “Remarks on Climate Change”
# USA, John Kerry, former Sec. of State. Special Amb. for Climate Change - Countries failing to deal with climate change
# USA, Randolph Kinney - “Solar (Shortwave) and Terrestrial (Longwave) Radiator
# USA, Paul Krugman, economist - “The Plot to Steal Venezuela’s Oil”
# USA, Andy May - “Climate Catastrophe! Science or Science Fiction?”
# USA, Andy May - “Comparing Equilibrium, Kinetic, and Non-Equilibrium Temperatures”
# USA, Diane Sare For President 2028, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche - “Make America Good Again”
# USA, Diane Sare For President 2028, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche - “Recruit the United States Back to the Better Angels of Our Nation”
# USA, Diane Sare For President 2028, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche - “The American Pope and the Spirit of 1776”
# USA, Diane Sare For President 2028, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche - “September 11, 2026: A Time for Reflection, Atonement, and Resolve”
Agnes Lake surrounded by Nokhu Crags, Mt Richthofen, Mt. Mahler, and Braddock Peak near Cameron Pass, Colorado
# USA, Michael Shellenberger, Public News - “Media Labels Opponents Of Mass Migration “Far Right” As The Left Seeks To Silence, Censor, And Incarcerate Them”
# USA, Michael Shellenberger, PUBLIC - “Progressives Will Be Horrified When They Wake Up To What They’ve Done”
# USA, Thomas Shepstone, Energy Security and Freedom, Vijay Jayaraj, India - “The Green Shackles Are Finally Off as Nations Choose Prosperity and Sovereign Security over Empty Promises of Climate Collectivists”
# USA, Thomas Shepstone, Energy Security and Freedom, Vijay Jayaraj, India - “Trillions in Subsidies, Higher Electricity Prices, and Lost Economic Growth for Tiny Temperature Changes That Mean Nothing!
# USA, Thomas Shepstone, Energy Security and Freedom, - “Solar Is Precisely the Wrong Strategy for New York State, But Its Elected Representatives Want to Pursue It to the End”
# USA, Thomas Shepstone, Energy Security and Freedom, - “How Politicians Lie About Everything, from Measles to Climate to Green Fantasies“
# USA, Thomas Sowell, - “Nobody Wants To Hear What Thomas Sowell Actually Said”
# USA, Ronald Stein, Oliver Hemmers, Steve Curtis, eurasiareview - “Why Does The World Insanely Ignore Nuclear Power?
# USA, Ronald Stein, Yoshihiro Muronaka, America Out Loud News - “The 6,000 reasons the world can’t simply quit oil“
# USA, Tuco’s Child - “Earth Heating by Cloud Cover Decrease Outpaces “Greenhouse Gas Effects” per NASA Satellite Data”
# USA, Unbekoming - “Who Actually Ended the European Empires
# USA, Matthew Wald and Spencer Toohill, NuclearNotes - “California Shows Its Love/Hate Relationship with Nuclear Energy”
Predators of the invasive Burmese Python in Florida, USA
# USA, Matthew Wald, The Breakthrough Institute - “Abundant Fuel for Abundant Reactors”
# USA, Matthew Wielicki - “Is Global Warming Really Accelerating?”
# USA, Matthew Wielicki - “What Politicians Should Say About Climate and Energy in 2026”
# USA, WUWT, Bonner Cohen - “No, MIT, ‘clean energy’ isn’t the future - nor is it actually clean”
# USA, WUWT, P Gosselin - “Comparison Of Two German Weather Forecasts: From 25 Years Ago and From Today”
# USA, Fareed Zakaria, Global Public Square, Katherine Hayhoe - Her biography
Note: This newsletter presents both sides of the man-made climate change debate to have a more complete record. We conclude that CO2 is an essential molecule of life, not a man-made global warming pollutant. Other contributors to this newsletter disagree with the catastrophic man-made global warming findings of Fareed Zakaria and his Global Public Square, Katherine Hayhoe, Antonio Guterres and the United Nations, the European Union, the National Academies of Science, Al Gore, John Holdren, John Kerry and the Presidents they served, Michael Mann, Greenpeace, the Sierra Club, the Natural Resource Defense Council, etc.
The science of Long Wave Infrared Radiation acting on man-made atmospheric carbon dioxide and supposedly causing catastrophic “greenhouse effect” global warming is not settled. It is likely a hoax intended to destroy the modern world created by fossil fuels and their irreplaceable by-products and reduce population levels to pre 1800 levels! Consensus in science is meaningless. [John Shanahan, retired civil engineer, professional engineer]
CO2 is the molecule of life on Earth. It is not a climate-disaster-causing pollutant! Thanks Be! [John Shanahan, retired civil engineer, professional engineer]
# Vatican, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences - “From Climate Crisis to Climate Resilience”
# Vatican, National Catholic Register - “Vatican pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 28%”
Note: Vatican City has very few industrial obligations like the rest of the world. They can cut their CO2 emissions. But, it will encourage policies that will harm poor people everywhere. [John Shanahan, retired civil engineer, professional engineer]
# World, A Pragmatic Approach to Energy, Kerry Clapp - “The 2025 Energy Numbers That Nobody Is Talking About. Fossil Fuels Still Dominated 87% of Primary Energy Despite Record Renewables Investment.
# World, 80 Years of Foundation for Economic Education - “4 Catastrophic Climate Predictions That Never Came True”
# World, Frans Vandenbosch, Yellowlion - “The privilege to escape the collapse. How five imperial collapses divided the elite from the ordinary“
Conclusions
By-products of petroleum are the essential foundation of the modern world. Without them the modern world falls apart. See Ronald Stein
Fossil fuels, coal, oil, and natural gas are the most important energy sources for the modern world. They do more kinds of work than hydro-electric, nuclear, wind or solar.
Fossil fuels are finite. They should be used for tasks that other energy sources can’t do or are too expensive to use.
Anti-fossil fuels and anti-nuclear power activist are some of the worst people in the modern world. Other real problems are those who want to deprive the world of reliable, affordable energy with the objective of depopulating the planet.
Many of the policies of the current American President and some of his key appointees are not in the interests of many people around the world, nor of a lot of Americans.
The $40 Trillion American National Debt is a silent killer.
Letting other countries do manufacturing and mining is no way to operate a defense and have a offensive peace deterrent.
More prosperous, powerful countries with better governments should work to promote peace and prosperity in the rest of the world, not just export the goods and politics.
We should be past relying on belief systems where science has solutions, past times of slavery or near slavery, past the age of empires, past times of endless wars.
We should aspire to the best we can do in life, and take responsibility for ourselves. Life is not just about business, advertising, fast foods, and mass entertainment.
John Shanahan
Retired Civil Engineer, Professional Engineer
Denver, Colorado, USA
Email: acorncreek2006@gmail.com
Note: The email address is the name of a hiking trail in the Rocky Mountains, Acorn Creek Trail. This trail climbs through six plant zones: 1) bottom - lush river valley, 2) semi-desert sagebrush, 3) aspens and pine, 4) spruce, 5) fir - subalpine, and 6) tundra.
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Phew - Thanks John for that huge list of market research & related feedback re the supposed climate catastrophe. More than a few that I’ve yet to read but will make best efforts to do so.
Meantime, for my part, I remain of the view that, in the absence of empirical evidence proving the case against CO2 (there isn’t any), all we need do is adopt a sensible Energy Policy that’s:
Market driven, fair to all concerned, including the Unreliables, is technology agnostic, exclusive of anti-competitive subsidies (a level playing field), clearly defined mandatory QOS performance standards ie 99.988% availability & substantial $financial penalties for failure to meet such QOS performance criteria. Easy.