Pre-Columbian precisely-cut huge stones in Cusco, Peru

A Pre-Columbian civilization in the Andes mountains built this precisely fit stone wall without modern energy and equipment. Could they have been an advanced civilization that is no longer on the planet? How could ordinary, Pre-Columbian human beings accomplishtee Do you think they were more intelligent and technically capable than the chaotic world of 20th and 21st Century America that bows to wind turbines and can’t maintain the liner in a prize shallow pool in their Capitol City? The people that carved these stones in Cusco, Peru have disappeared without trace. What’s going to become of 21st Century USA after we lose the wars in West Asia?

Introduction

This newsletter presents topics and photos about the modern world that should be of interest and fun for a wide audience.

Our Mission

We explain both good and bad policies for the modern world. We are all interested in the weather and climate on Earth, the “Blue Marble.” Many leaders in Australia, Canada, Europe and the United States are not giving us the facts. They are misleading everyone for their own gains. We offer articles to help.





Articles grouped by country

Conclusions

By-products of petroleum are the essential foundation of the modern world. Without them the modern world falls apart. See Ronald Stein

Fossil fuels, coal, oil, and natural gas are the most important energy sources for the modern world. They do more kinds of work than hydro-electric, nuclear, wind or solar.

Fossil fuels are finite. They should be used for tasks that other energy sources can’t do or are too expensive to use.

Anti-fossil fuels and anti-nuclear power activist are some of the worst people in the modern world. Other real problems are those who want to deprive the world of reliable, affordable energy with the objective of depopulating the planet.

Many of the policies of the current American President and some of his key appointees are not in the interests of many people around the world, nor of a lot of Americans.

The $40 Trillion American National Debt is a silent killer.

Letting other countries do manufacturing and mining is no way to operate a defense and have a offensive peace deterrent.

More prosperous, powerful countries with better governments should work to promote peace and prosperity in the rest of the world, not just export the goods and politics.

We should be past relying on belief systems where science has solutions, past times of slavery or near slavery, past the age of empires, past times of endless wars.

We should aspire to the best we can do in life, and take responsibility for ourselves. Life is not just about business, advertising, fast foods, and mass entertainment.



John Shanahan

Retired Civil Engineer, Professional Engineer

Denver, Colorado, USA

Email: acorncreek2006@gmail.com

Note: The email address is the name of a hiking trail in the Rocky Mountains, Acorn Creek Trail. This trail climbs through six plant zones: 1) bottom - lush river valley, 2) semi-desert sagebrush, 3) aspens and pine, 4) spruce, 5) fir - subalpine, and 6) tundra.

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