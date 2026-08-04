Chiloé Island, Chile - A cart with solid wooden wheels drawn by two large oxen.

Introduction

This newsletter presents a selection of topics about the modern world for a wide audience. We include articles about energy and energy by-products that are the foundation of life today. We include stories from different perspectives that contribute to or complicate the wonderful opportunities available. These stories generally don’t appear in the mainstream media. Enjoy!

Our Standards

This newsletter presents bad policies and great accomplishments made possible because of the availability of fossil fuels and nuclear power. It explains how weather and climate on the “Blue Marble” work, not how the UN IPCC and alarmists in Europe and the USA tell you it works.



We examine human abuses of energy, technology, and science. We do not delve into technical details or calculations.



This publication is intended for the general public, leaders, and students. We promote respect for the environment and wildlife. We present different points of view from authors around the world.

Articles grouped by country:

Conclusions

Make an effort to understand different points of view, not just the mass media, and single point of view sources. Look beyond your own borders to learn how your problems compare with others. What does America excel at? Military weapons, satellites, quick wars, forever wars, and having permanent military bases around the world. Youth are reading fewer books. Is our education system as good as it needs to be? Is the respect shown the USA diminishing relative to respect for China? How does the USA project our values and culture? Mainly through businesses, banks, and tourists. The Russian state-owned energy corporation, Rosatom, works in 11 languages, developing projects to improve the standard of living for other countries through nuclear power and nuclear science. Family and long-time friends are the best sources of a long, happy life. Are these important elements of society disintegrating? Major American domestic problems include: a) Homeless, poor, and former middle class versus the superrich, b) Elon Musk becoming a trillionaire overnight, c) Inadequate healthcare for all, d) Dumbing down education, promoting indoctrination, e) Inadequate job opportunities.

Best wishes to everyone.

John Shanahan

Retired Civil Engineer, Professional Engineer

Denver, Colorado, USA

Email: acorncreek2006@gmail.com

Note: The email address is the name of a hiking trail in the Rocky Mountains

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