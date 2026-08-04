John Shanahan's Substack Newsletter - Energy And The Modern World - 2026 8
John Shanahan is a retired professional engineer in Denver, Colorado, USA
Chiloé Island, Chile - A cart with solid wooden wheels drawn by two large oxen.
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
Introduction
This newsletter presents a selection of topics about the modern world for a wide audience. We include articles about energy and energy by-products that are the foundation of life today. We include stories from different perspectives that contribute to or complicate the wonderful opportunities available. These stories generally don’t appear in the mainstream media. Enjoy!
Our Standards
This newsletter presents bad policies and great accomplishments made possible because of the availability of fossil fuels and nuclear power. It explains how weather and climate on the “Blue Marble” work, not how the UN IPCC and alarmists in Europe and the USA tell you it works.
We examine human abuses of energy, technology, and science. We do not delve into technical details or calculations.
This publication is intended for the general public, leaders, and students. We promote respect for the environment and wildlife. We present different points of view from authors around the world.
Articles grouped by country:
^ Argentina, Germany, Joel Bowman, Notes from the End of the World - “Dietrich Bonhoeffer on Idiots”
^ Argentina, Germany, Joel Bowman, Notes from the End of the World - “Dietrich Bonhoeffer on the Stupidity That Led to Hitler’s Third Reich”
^ Argentina, Joel Bowman, Notes from the End of the World - “The Capitalist Manifesto”
^ Argentina, Joel Bowman, Notes from the End of the World - “Who Wants to be a Trillionaire?”
^ Argentina, USA, yahoo!finance, Banyeliz Muñoz - “U.S. company plans #1.2 billion Argentina nuclear reactor”
^ Australia, Rafe Champion, Retired Dairy Farmer - “Net Zero is a Revolutionary Idea”
^ Australia, Jo Nova, Frank Chung, News.com.au - “The Great Forgetting: An AI arms race is consuming thousands of rare books which are sliced, scanned and pulped”
^ Australia, USA, Kathryn Porter, Energy Security and Freedom - “Supposed Global Energy Transition is Simply Charging Consumers Twice for Their Electricity”
^ Australia, USA, Peter Clack, Randolph Kinney - “Earth is still bound to the Late Cenozoic Ice Age, and our planet’s average global temperature still hovers around a very livable 15 degrees C”
Emiliano Martínez, Argentine goalkeeper, FIFA World Cup 2026
^ Brazil, USA, Paul Krugman - “Trump trying to punish Brazil for adopting a better payment system,
^ Brazil, USA, Gretchen Small, EIR, Executive Intelligence Review - “Brazil Battles for Right of All Nations to Affordable Medicines”. Subscribe to LaRouche Publications, EIR
^ Canada, Wednesday-Night, Where the world comes together - “The Arctic 2023-2026”
^ Canada, Institute For Energy Research, IER - “250 Years of Energy Innovation”
^ China, Thailand, Godfree Roberts, Here Comes China, Facebook - “RIP Godfree Roberts. He knew so much about China”
^ China, Thailand, Godfree Roberts, Here Comes China, Brian Berletic - “Aiming For China, the USA Sows Chaos Across Asia. Washington’s destabilization of Southeast Asia”
^ China, Thailand, Godfree Roberts, Here Comes China - “China, Israel and Iran. Whoever stands with Palestine gains the trust of billions.”
^ China, Belgium, Frans Vandenbosch, Yellowlion - “Are we at a tipping point in moving from capitalism to socialism?”
^ China, Belgium, Frans Vandenbosch, Yellowlion - “The Ginkgo effect“
^ Denmark, USA, Netherlands, Henrik Svensmark, CLINTEL, Stephen Heins, Word Merchant - “The Physicist Who Dared to Connect the Cosmos to Our Climate”
^ Europe, Frans Vandenbosch, Yellowlion - “The invasion of Europe”
^ Europe, Samuel Furfari - “EU’s pretense of ‘transition’ leadership is an economic loser”
^ Germany, USA, Fritz Vahrenholt, Pierre Gosselin, WUWT, Apollo News, NoTricksZone - “Germany’s Industrial Suicide. Grid Agency Prepares Secret Power Rationing Plans Amid Electric Power Bottlenecks”.
Editor’s Note: History is full of tragedies. Lake Starnberg in Bavaria is where Mad Ludwig II, the Fairytale King, (was) drowned. This ended his extravagant spending on luxuries and castles. The Starnberg region is also where there are long periods without wind and sunshine. This can lead to the collapse of the electric grid and economy. The mass media and elected officials promote fear of man-made carbon dioxide and promote wind and solar energy. Will this cause the downfall of Europe? There may be no love lost over the demise of cruel Empires.
^ Germany, USA, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche, EIR - “U.S. Escalation in the Strait of Hormuz Threatens Fragile Financial System.”
^ Guinea, Joseph Samoura, fundraising campaign for a new DCD orphanage and new DEA school.
^ India, Apple Podcasts, Vijay Jayaraj - “US-India Big, Beautiful Deal - Sanity Check”
^ India, Vijay Jayaraj - “India to Climate Cartel: Count us Out of COP33
^ Israel, Paul Driessen, Washington Eurasia Review - “Europe’s Lost Jewish Communities Underscore Why Israel Must Defend Itself“
^ Israel, Hen Mazzig, - “My Jewish family was forced out of our homeland. We must not let Gazans suffer the same fate.”
^ Malta, USA, Patrice Poyet, Andy May, academia.edu - “Updated Book Review: Politics & Climate Science - A History”
Cormorants
^ Russia, RT - “Northern Sea Route is under our control. World’s first female captain ‘Yamal’ nuclear icebreaker, Rosatom”
^ Russia, Rosatom - “The Northern Sea Route. Developing the ultimate maritime route across the Russian Arctic
^ South Africa, Kelvin Kemm, WUWT - “Solar for the soul or for the senses”
^ South Africa, Kelvin Kemm, EIR, WUWT - “Climate Change: Ebb and Flow of the Tide. Emotional, Agenda-Driven Politics Confrontss Sound Science”
^ South Africa, Canada, Kelvin Kemm, Frontier Centre for Public Policy - “The Carbon Trading Money Tree”
^ Spain, Fernando del Pino Calvo Sotelo - “The Decadence of the West”
^ Uganda, Steven Lyazi - “Essays about climate alarmists and wind and solar energy promoters.”
^ UK, Tilak Doshi - “Cook Comfort Denied: Europe’s War on Air Conditioning”
^ UK, Tilak Doshi - “The Death of Climate Alarmism Has Been Greatly Exaggerated”
^ UK, Matt Oliver, Jonathan Leake, Telegraph, WUWT - “Seconds from disaster, Brittain was forced to beg France for more power”
^ UK, Wade Allison - “Misconceptions About Nuclear Energy. The link between energy and life. Four energy revolutions.”
^ UK, Melanie Windridge, TED Talks - “Fusion energy and why it is important to chase the impossible.”
^ USA, Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant - “America’s Energy Future is Measured in Centuries, Not Scarcity”
^ USA, Tom Shepstone, Energy Security and Freedom, “Europe’s Air Conditioning Wars Tell Us So Much About the Climate Issue”
^ USA, Germany, Terigi Ciccone, Ulrich Weber - “First Principle Analysis of Competing Climate Frameworks”
^ USA, Ronald Stein, Yoshihiro Muronaka - “Carbon Is Not the Enemy and Net Zero Solves Nothing”
^ USA, Ronald Stein, Oliver Hemmers, Steve Curtis, Cornwall Alliance - “Nuclear Power in a Free Enterprise Environment is the Pathway to Abundant Low-Cost Electricity”
^ USA, Ronald Stein, Dick Storm, Energy Security and Freedom - “A Worldwide Movement to Nuclear Energy to Complement Fossil Fuels”
^ USA, Scott Grout - “25 years leading tech companies - About me and my Blog”
^ USA, Scott Grout - “Thank you Germany and UK for sacrificing your economies”
Atlas moth. Nature is marvelous and beautiful. Protect wildlife habitat.
^ USA, Vitaliy Katsenelson, The Intellectual Investor - “What does having (soul in the game) actually mean?”Soul in the game is the elevation of skin in the game to a much higher level.
^ USA Michael Hancock, Undercurrent - “The Robed Revolution. Brazil Did Not Lose Its Democracy Overnight. It Allowed One Institution to Rise Above the Rest.
^ USA, Diane Sare For President 2028, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche - “Vernadsky’s Arrow of Time vs the Economy of Death”
^ USA, EIR Executive Intelligence Review, Founder: Lyndon H. LaRouche, Jr., Volume 53, Number 29, July 31, 2026, Editorial, The Shadows of August by Jason Ross, I. International, II The Future Pradigm, III. From Lyndon LaRouche
The Schiller Institute and EIR produce excellent ideas, planning, and cooperation around the world. They are independent of political parties, questionable ideologies, the mass media, and financial institutions.
^ USA, Matthew Wald and Spencer Toohill, NuclearNotes - “Spent Nuclear Fuel: A Hot Potato Looks Like a Tasty Snack”
^ USA, Matthew Wald and Spencer Toohill, NuclearNotes - “A Big Step for Small Reactors
Cedars of Lebanon
^ USA, Pew Research Center, Andrew Prozorovsky - “How global energy production is changing, in 6 charts”
^ USA, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia explains the importantce of The Bill of Rights
^ USA, Byron Haskins, Universal Humanity - “I’m a Scholar of Genocide. We’re Entering a Terrifying New Era.”
^ USA, Paul Krugman, economist - “How to lose friends and influence nothing”
^ USA, Paul Driessen, CFACT, WUWT - “Florida wildlife raise more doubts about climate fearmongering “
^ USA, Frederick Douglas - “A Nation’s Story: What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”
^ USA, Tuco’ Child, Gene Nelson, Ronald Stein, Van Snyder, Stephen Heins, Thomas Shepstone, Energy Security and Freedom - “ CO2 Cannot Warm the Atmosphere or Earth”
^ USA, WUWT, Steve Oregon - “The Great ‘Hot Drought’ Humbug: Why Lake Powell is Really Drying Up”
^ USA, Hilarius Bookbinder - “Points of view and viewpoint diversity”
^ Vatican, Pope Leo XIV, Villanova University - “Pope Leo XIV to present Sustainability Medal in October”
^ Vatican, Pope John XXIII - “A priest handed out fake baptism papers to Jews in 1944
Conclusions
Make an effort to understand different points of view, not just the mass media, and single point of view sources.
Look beyond your own borders to learn how your problems compare with others.
What does America excel at? Military weapons, satellites, quick wars, forever wars, and having permanent military bases around the world.
Youth are reading fewer books. Is our education system as good as it needs to be?
Is the respect shown the USA diminishing relative to respect for China?
How does the USA project our values and culture? Mainly through businesses, banks, and tourists. The Russian state-owned energy corporation, Rosatom, works in 11 languages, developing projects to improve the standard of living for other countries through nuclear power and nuclear science.
Family and long-time friends are the best sources of a long, happy life. Are these important elements of society disintegrating?
Major American domestic problems include: a) Homeless, poor, and former middle class versus the superrich, b) Elon Musk becoming a trillionaire overnight, c) Inadequate healthcare for all, d) Dumbing down education, promoting indoctrination, e) Inadequate job opportunities.
Best wishes to everyone.
John Shanahan
Retired Civil Engineer, Professional Engineer
Denver, Colorado, USA
Email: acorncreek2006@gmail.com
Note: The email address is the name of a hiking trail in the Rocky Mountains
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