John Shanahan Newsletter 2026 7
John Shanahan, retired civil engineer, professional engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA
St Mary’s Glacier, Colorado, is the beginning of a favorite winter and summer hike to James Peak
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
Introduction
Weather and Climate
Weather is mostly determined by the sun, the oceans, the ocean-atmosphere water and water vapor cycle, clouds, and macro flows in the atmosphere and oceans. They determine how, where, and when infrared radiation escapes back to space. The weather changes all the time, everywhere. People can influence local temperatures through changes in land surfaces (streets, parking lots, roofs, farms, or forests. But they can not change regional or global temperatures.
Climate is the long-term regional average of weather: it can be hot, cold, dry, wet, windy, temperate, tropical, cold desert, hot desert, arctic, etc. A global climate can be a water planet, a waterless planet, an extremely cold planet, an extremely hot planet, etc.
The oceans, carbon dioxide, and climate support life. Humans can only adapt to climate change; they can not control it.
For six decades, endless scientific publications, incomplete and unrealistic “climate” models, and fortunes of taxpayers’ dollars have been squandered trying to convince Europeans, Americans, and Australians that weak infrared radiation from a Sun-warmed water planet interacts with additional atmospheric carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels to cause catastrophic man-made global warming, climate change, sea level rise, droughts, floods, hurricanes, blizzards, etc. This tremendous hoax has to end.
Energy For the Modern World
The best resources people have to improve the quality of life are fossil fuels, by-products of fossil fuels, nuclear power, and by-products and technologies from nuclear science.
Without fossil fuels, nuclear power, and related by-products, we would revert to the standard of living before 1800. There would be no hope for peace and prosperity for most people: slavery, peasantry, and a privileged class.
We are far worse off because governments, institutions, oligarchs, universities, and the mass media in the Western world preached that humans can control the climate by stopping the use of fossil fuels, capturing and sequestering CO2, and switching to wind and solar energy. “Renewable” wind and solar energy are not a solution for electricity for large grid networks. Their electricity is not free. Worn-out wind turbines and solar panels will produce mega-mountains of non-recyclable waste over the long term. Animals, fish, birds, and insects do not engage in such self-destructive behavior.
Notes About This Newsletter
This monthly newsletter addresses human behavior and accomplishments because of the availability of fossil fuels and nuclear power. It explains how Earth’s climate works on a “Blue Marble.” We examine how humans abuse energy, technology, and science. We do not get too involved in lots of technical details or calculations. This is meant for the general public, leaders, and students. We promote a respect for the environment and wildlife habitat. We present different points of view from authors around the world.
Articles grouped by country:
* Argentina, Joel Bowman, Notes from the End of the World - “Misogynist Monsoons”
* Argentina, Joel Bowman, Notes from the End of the World - “The Great Divide”
* Australia, Rafe Champion, Retired Dairy Farmer - “Can Science be Saved?”
* Australia, JoNova, A perfectly good civilization is going to waste - “Typhoon Bavi strikes solar parks in China, giving a new meaning to “distributed energy””
* Canada, Russ Babcock - “Never seen such a wide gap between the Democrats and the Republicans”
* Canada, Douglas Lightfoot - “ Earth’s Temperature Versus the Sun, Water Vapor and CO2”
* Canada, Institute For Energy Research, IER - “New Oil Pipelines Being Planned to Export Alberta Oil”
* China, Spain, Jesus Maestro, Brownstone España - “China is reindustrializing its university system while Europe seeks happiness”
* China, Thailand, Godfree Roberts, Here Comes China, CGTN, Gong Zhe - “China cut satellite costs by 96%.”
* China, Thailand, Godfree Roberts, Here Comes China, Independent, Natalie Wilson - “China surpassing US as world’s leading travel and tourism economy”
* China, Belgium, Frans Vandenbosch, Yellowlion - “Have some patience with the Americans”
* China, Belgium, Frans Vandenbosch, Yellowlion - “The paradox of fame“
* Germany, USA, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche - “The Age of Reason Is in the Stars!”
* Germany, USA, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche, - Frontal Assault on Our Living Standard”
* Guinea, Joseph Samoura, fundraising campaign for a new DCD orphanage and a new DEA school.
* India, UK, USA Willem Post - “How Britain stole $45 trillion from India and Lied About It”
* India, Cornwall Alliance, Vijay Jayaraj - “India Should Abandon Its Ethanol Illusion”
* Israel, Paul Driessen, Washington JewishWeek - “Whose ‘Stolen’ Land Is It, Anyway?“
* Israel, Hen Mazzig, - “Democrats Can’t Build a Strategy on a Lie”
Tulips in Holland
* Singapore, Tilak Doshi, - “The Desperate Attempt to Save the Climate Alarm Narrative”
* South Africa, Kelvin Kemm, The IR thinker - “Nuclear Energy and the HTMR-100 Reactor”
* South Africa, Kelvin Kemm, Marcellus Drilling News - “Physicist Debunks the Too Much CO2 in the Atmosphere Argument”
* Spain, Fernando del Pino Calvo Sotelo - “The soul of Spain”
* USA, Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant - “Climate Litigation as Lawfare. Using Courts to Bypass Democracy and Punish Energy”
* USA, Tom Shepstone, Energy Security and Freedom, “The Entire Net Zero Plan Is Doomed to Fail”
* USA, Scott Grout - “America’s largest emissions reduction cost less than nothing. The world’s flagship climate strategy cost five trillion dollars.”
* USA, Scott Grout - “The true cost of displacing nuclear with wind and solar”
* USA, Vitaliy Katsenelson, The Intellectual Investor - “Life takes a terrible turn [Born in Russia, Made in America]”
Note by John Shanahan: Vitaliy’s stories of growing up in Russia, his career as CEO and Chief Investment Officer at IMA in the USA, his love of literature, art, music, family, people, and life in general are a tremendous example for this troubled world.
* USA, Diane Sare For President 2028, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche - “Actions of individuals can move mountains”
* USA, EIR Special Report, LaRouche, h/t Rick Sanders - “CO2 Reduction Is a Mass Murder Policy Designed by Wall Street and the City of London”
* USA, EIR Special Report, LaRouche, Helga Zepp-LaRouche - “The Age of Reason Is in the Stars!”
* USA, Peter Ward - “Greenhouse gases cannot physically cause observed global warming”
* USA, Byron Haskins, Universal Humanity - “Prince, A Declaration of Independence, and Musk’s Malaise”
* USA, Jim Stewartson, MindWar - “Singularity of Greed: The conspiracy to punch a $2 trillion hole in the financial system”
* USA, Dugan Flanakan, CFACT, Energy Security and Freedom - “The Nuclear Fusion Money Train. Will It Actually Yield Affordable Energy in the End?”
* USA, The Ecomodernist, Jennifer Hernandez, Vijay Ramachandran - “Clean Cooking for the World’s Poor - Kirk Smith vs Paul Ehrlich”
* Vatican, Pope Leo XIV, - “Global Nobel Laureates Assembly on Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear War, July 14-16, 2026”
Conclusions
We should understand different points of view.
We should look beyond our borders to understand our problems and the situations of others.
We should engage with people and help those who deserve it it.
We should respect the environment and protect wildlife habitat.
Speaking and reading a second or third language lets us experience so much more than just what life is like in one’s own country.
There is knowledge and faith. We should strive for as much knowledge as possible and question beliefs.
If we are happy, we can help others find happiness. The family and networks of friends are a source of a long, happy life.
Best wishes to readers of this newsletter around the world.
John Shanahan
Retired Civil Engineer, Professional Engineer
Denver, Colorado, USA
Email: acorncreek2006@gmail.com
Note: The email address is the name of a favorite summer hiking trail in the Rocky Mountains
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Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, USA
Left to right: Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Why were these four Presidents selected for Mount Rushmore?