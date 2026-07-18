St Mary’s Glacier, Colorado, is the beginning of a favorite winter and summer hike to James Peak





Introduction

Weather and Climate

Weather is mostly determined by the sun, the oceans, the ocean-atmosphere water and water vapor cycle, clouds, and macro flows in the atmosphere and oceans. They determine how, where, and when infrared radiation escapes back to space. The weather changes all the time, everywhere. People can influence local temperatures through changes in land surfaces (streets, parking lots, roofs, farms, or forests. But they can not change regional or global temperatures.

Climate is the long-term regional average of weather: it can be hot, cold, dry, wet, windy, temperate, tropical, cold desert, hot desert, arctic, etc. A global climate can be a water planet, a waterless planet, an extremely cold planet, an extremely hot planet, etc.

The oceans, carbon dioxide, and climate support life. Humans can only adapt to climate change; they can not control it.

For six decades, endless scientific publications, incomplete and unrealistic “climate” models, and fortunes of taxpayers’ dollars have been squandered trying to convince Europeans, Americans, and Australians that weak infrared radiation from a Sun-warmed water planet interacts with additional atmospheric carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels to cause catastrophic man-made global warming, climate change, sea level rise, droughts, floods, hurricanes, blizzards, etc. This tremendous hoax has to end.

Energy For the Modern World

The best resources people have to improve the quality of life are fossil fuels, by-products of fossil fuels, nuclear power, and by-products and technologies from nuclear science.

Without fossil fuels, nuclear power, and related by-products, we would revert to the standard of living before 1800. There would be no hope for peace and prosperity for most people: slavery, peasantry, and a privileged class.

We are far worse off because governments, institutions, oligarchs, universities, and the mass media in the Western world preached that humans can control the climate by stopping the use of fossil fuels, capturing and sequestering CO2, and switching to wind and solar energy. “Renewable” wind and solar energy are not a solution for electricity for large grid networks. Their electricity is not free. Worn-out wind turbines and solar panels will produce mega-mountains of non-recyclable waste over the long term. Animals, fish, birds, and insects do not engage in such self-destructive behavior.

Notes About This Newsletter

This monthly newsletter addresses human behavior and accomplishments because of the availability of fossil fuels and nuclear power. It explains how Earth’s climate works on a “Blue Marble.” We examine how humans abuse energy, technology, and science. We do not get too involved in lots of technical details or calculations. This is meant for the general public, leaders, and students. We promote a respect for the environment and wildlife habitat. We present different points of view from authors around the world.

Articles grouped by country:

Conclusions

We should understand different points of view. We should look beyond our borders to understand our problems and the situations of others. We should engage with people and help those who deserve it it. We should respect the environment and protect wildlife habitat. Speaking and reading a second or third language lets us experience so much more than just what life is like in one’s own country. There is knowledge and faith. We should strive for as much knowledge as possible and question beliefs. If we are happy, we can help others find happiness. The family and networks of friends are a source of a long, happy life.

Best wishes to readers of this newsletter around the world.

John Shanahan

Retired Civil Engineer, Professional Engineer

Denver, Colorado, USA

Email: acorncreek2006@gmail.com

Note: The email address is the name of a favorite summer hiking trail in the Rocky Mountains

Leave a comment

Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, USA

Left to right: Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Why were these four Presidents selected for Mount Rushmore?