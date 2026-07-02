Scarlet Tanager

Introduction

This website offers several different views on topics about Energy And The Modern World. Contributors come from around the world, not just one organization or one country.

To access articles, click on the underlined titles.

Here are this month’s selection of twenty articles that can help guide us away from the chaos the world has been heading for since the late Twentieth Century.

Switzerland

Conclusions

The world will not be improved by leaders acting on their own ideas without the wisdom of others, bulling people, companies, and countries, instant wars, tariffs, and tremendous debt spending. The Peace Treaty of Westphalia in 1648 shows a better way. We can learn from the best and the worst examples of history: political leaders, lifestyles, standards of living, education, literature, music, art, architecture, science, engineering, communications, family, friends, and people in all kinds of professions and trades. Two worlds: the known and the unknown. We need to explore both. Four types of people: a) those who want to improve knowledge and technology for a better world, b) who want to control the world, c) who are against progress, and d) who are mainly interested in themselves. From 1946 through 2026, the United States had control of its unipolar world: petrodollars, policies and laws from the Federal Government and its unelected bureaucrats, and banks and financial institutions in New York and London. The rest of the world didn’t have a choice. Many want a future that will be multipolar, and more uniformly prosperous. The United States’ treatment of native Americans, history of slavery, Ku Klux Klan, claims of “Manifest Destiny,” white supremacy, unique military bases all over the world, questionable “Free Press,” Wall Street’s focus on quick profits, deteriorating education system, masked, no-badge-identification questionable enforcers, and dysfunctional two party political system will lead to a different next 250 years from the first 250 years. Getting new nuclear power going again in the United States requires significant administrative and technical changes tp the system that stopped it: revised radiation safety guidelines, elimination of excessive CYA documentation, handling of anti-nuclear power intervenors, qualified licensing for new nuclear power technologies, planning for continuous nuclear power operations at nuclear power plant sites, not one and done. reprocessing of used nuclear fuel, reasonable storage of actual radioactive waste, massive improvements in university and trade school education.

Can we save ourselves? Will we save ourselves?

Best wishes to friends and colleagues around the world.

John Shanahan

Retired Civil Engineer, Professional Engineer

Denver, Colorado, USA

Email: acorncreek2006#gmail.com

(This is the name of a favorite summer hiking trail in the Rocky Mountains)

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Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, USA

Left to right: Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Why were these four Presidents selected for Mount Rushmore?