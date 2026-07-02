John Shanahan Newsletter 2026 6
John Shanahan, retired civil engineer, professional engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
Introduction
This website offers several different views on topics about Energy And The Modern World. Contributors come from around the world, not just one organization or one country.
To access articles, click on the underlined titles.
Here are this month’s selection of twenty articles that can help guide us away from the chaos the world has been heading for since the late Twentieth Century.
Argentina, Joel Bowman, Notes from the End of the World - “The Great Divide”
Australia, Rafe Champion, Retired Dairy Farmer - “For Want Of A Nail The Shoe Was Lost” - “For Want of Checking The Wind Supply, Kingdoms Will Be Lost”
Australia, JoNova, A perfectly good civilization is going to waste - “Winning: Trump persuades The World Bank to drop its huge spending target on [climate]”
Bolivia, Claudio Ferrufino-Coquegniot, Le Coq En Fer - “El arte de la inercia”. How many elected officials write about the world today with such subtle poignant references to world history.
Canada, Roger Boyd, Substack Great Power Politics, Elites & Energy - “Europe Continues Self-Harming”
China, Thailand, Godfree Roberts, Brian Berletic, Here Comes China - “Aiming For China, the USA Sows Chaos Across Asia”
China, Belgium, Frans Vandenbosch, Yellowlion - “The shared power of ordinary people”
Germany, USA, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, Diane Sare, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche, “Can Reason Replace Insanity?”
India, USA, Vijay Jayaraj, Cornwall Alliance, CO2 Coalition - “India Should Abandon Its Ethanol Illusion”
Israel, Hen Mazzig, - “Democrats Can’t Build a Strategy On A Lie”
Singapore, Tilak Doshi, - “Yet Another Climate Activist Masquerading as an Economist”
South Africa, Leon Louw, Frances Kendall -”South Africa - The Solution”
USA, Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant - “ATribute To Chris Wright As Private Citizen: Powerful Architect Of Energy Humanism”
USA, Tom Shepstone, Energy Security and Freedom, “There Is Little Energy Security In A Wind Turbine: One Minute There is No Wind And The Next Minute It Blows Apart
USA, Vitaly Katsenelson, The Intellectual Investor, “My Father - A Life Worth Living”
USA, Diane Sare For President 2028, Schiller Institute, Lyndon LaRouche
USA, Dennis Speed, Schiller Institute, EIRNS, “Not Babel, But the Beautiful City
USA, Rick Sanders, Schiller Institute, “There are many heroes in the Church”
USA, Michael Hancock, Substack - Undercurrent - “The Biblical Mandate for Political Engagement”
USA, John Shanahan, Civil Engineer, “The Very Poor, The Instantly Super Rich, The Very Powerful, and America’s Priorities”
Switzerland
Conclusions
The world will not be improved by leaders acting on their own ideas without the wisdom of others, bulling people, companies, and countries, instant wars, tariffs, and tremendous debt spending. The Peace Treaty of Westphalia in 1648 shows a better way.
We can learn from the best and the worst examples of history: political leaders, lifestyles, standards of living, education, literature, music, art, architecture, science, engineering, communications, family, friends, and people in all kinds of professions and trades.
Two worlds: the known and the unknown. We need to explore both.
Four types of people: a) those who want to improve knowledge and technology for a better world, b) who want to control the world, c) who are against progress, and d) who are mainly interested in themselves.
From 1946 through 2026, the United States had control of its unipolar world: petrodollars, policies and laws from the Federal Government and its unelected bureaucrats, and banks and financial institutions in New York and London. The rest of the world didn’t have a choice.
Many want a future that will be multipolar, and more uniformly prosperous.
The United States’ treatment of native Americans, history of slavery, Ku Klux Klan, claims of “Manifest Destiny,” white supremacy, unique military bases all over the world, questionable “Free Press,” Wall Street’s focus on quick profits, deteriorating education system, masked, no-badge-identification questionable enforcers, and dysfunctional two party political system will lead to a different next 250 years from the first 250 years.
Getting new nuclear power going again in the United States requires significant administrative and technical changes tp the system that stopped it: revised radiation safety guidelines, elimination of excessive CYA documentation, handling of anti-nuclear power intervenors, qualified licensing for new nuclear power technologies, planning for continuous nuclear power operations at nuclear power plant sites, not one and done. reprocessing of used nuclear fuel, reasonable storage of actual radioactive waste, massive improvements in university and trade school education.
Can we save ourselves? Will we save ourselves?
Best wishes to friends and colleagues around the world.
John Shanahan
Retired Civil Engineer, Professional Engineer
Denver, Colorado, USA
Email: acorncreek2006#gmail.com
(This is the name of a favorite summer hiking trail in the Rocky Mountains)
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Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, USA
Left to right: Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Why were these four Presidents selected for Mount Rushmore?