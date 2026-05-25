A child in India

World

May 2026 articles

The vertical axis is arithmetic scale - Share of GDP

The horizontal axis is three different arithmetic scales ( years 1 to 1000, years 1000 to 2000, and years 2000 to 2017).

From year 1 to 1700 India and China were the two dominant economies, followed by Europe, including Russia. From 1700 to 1950 saw the growth of the US economy. From 1950 to 1970 the major growth was in Japan, with France, Germany, India, UK, and Russia holding steady, and the US in gradual decline. China began tremendous growth in 1980. In about 2005, the US began steeper decline.

In 2017, nearly half the world’s GDP comes from China, India, and Japan. The US is in steady decline.

The future of GDP growth belongs to Asia where they don’t teach that man-made carbon dioxide is a pollutant and elections aren’t about popularity but rather competence and performance for the people.

Europe and North America must improve their governments or they will fade away in economic importance. Culture won’t survive in weak economies.

Thanks to Godfree Roberts at Here Comes China for the graph of GDP.