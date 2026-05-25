John Shanahan Newsletter 2026 5 - World
John Shanahan, civil engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA - April 2026
A child in India
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
World
May 2026 articles
(aa1) EIR - 81 Years Later: Humanity At A Crossroads
(aa1) ESF, PD - Developing Nations Shouldn’t Do What Rich Nations Are Doing Now. Instead, They Should Do What Rich Nations Did to BECOME Rich!
(aa1) FPCS - From independence, freedom and truth - Fernando del Pino Calvo-Sotelo
(aa1) FPCS - Is economic inequality unfair? (II)
(aa1) (cc1) HCC - How China Won The Democracy Crown — and America Lost It
(aa1) (cc1) HCC - Human rights Hypocrisy: Endlessly Lecturing China While Violating Every Principle
(aa1) (cc1) HCC - The Great China-USA Mystery: How Did America Decouple Growth from Energy?
(aa1) (cc1) JoNova - UN is facing imminent financial collappse - Guterres begs for cash
(aa1) (cc1) UN, Moscow Times - Russia Joins U..S. and Iran in Voting Against UN Climate Change Resolution
((cc1) UN, rfi - UN climate vote strengthens calls for rich nations to pay for damage
(cc1) UN, Global Director of Climate Change - Leave the oil in the soil and the coal in the hole.
(aa1) (cc1) UN, TC - The UN IPCC should be immediately defunded and decommissioned
(aa1) Global South Media Network, GSMN, LaRouche Org., Schiller Institute, EIR, PG - A New Start, For Peace Or War
(aa1) Global South Media Network, GSMN, LaRouche Org., Schiller Institute, EIR, AM - Russia, China, Champion “Concept of a Single Fate for Humankind” - President Xi
(aa1) Global South Media Network, GSMN, LaRouche Org., Schiller Institute, EIR, MP - Iranian President Thanks Pope For Stance Against War
(aa1) Global South Media Network, GSMN, LaRouche Org., Schiller Institute, EIR - BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet In New Delhi
(cc1) WHO, The Guardian - Declare climate crisis a global public health emergency
(aa1) WUWT - Countries and Industries Are Abandoning or Reducing Net-Zero Commitments
The vertical axis is arithmetic scale - Share of GDP
The horizontal axis is three different arithmetic scales ( years 1 to 1000, years 1000 to 2000, and years 2000 to 2017).
From year 1 to 1700 India and China were the two dominant economies, followed by Europe, including Russia. From 1700 to 1950 saw the growth of the US economy. From 1950 to 1970 the major growth was in Japan, with France, Germany, India, UK, and Russia holding steady, and the US in gradual decline. China began tremendous growth in 1980. In about 2005, the US began steeper decline.
In 2017, nearly half the world’s GDP comes from China, India, and Japan. The US is in steady decline.
The future of GDP growth belongs to Asia where they don’t teach that man-made carbon dioxide is a pollutant and elections aren’t about popularity but rather competence and performance for the people.
Europe and North America must improve their governments or they will fade away in economic importance. Culture won’t survive in weak economies.
Thanks to Godfree Roberts at Here Comes China for the graph of GDP.