John Shanahan Newsletter 2026 5 - North America
John Shanahan, civil engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA - April 2026
A child in India
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
North America
(Canada)
The Hartland Covered Bridge is the world’s longest covered bridge at 1,282 feet (391m). New Brunswick, Canada
May 2026 articles
(aa1) RB - Never seen such a wide gap between the Democrats and the Republicans
(aa1) (cc1) CFACT, PD - Misguided ‘repair the world’ climate philanthropy
(cc1) Government of Canada - Electric Vehicle Technology Roadmap for Canada
(aa1) (cc1) International Climate Science Coalition, WUWT NYT TH right over the target with triumphant climate change conference
(aa1) EJ, OSPE - Ontario Wasted More Than $1 Billion Worth of Clean Energy in 2016
(aa1) EJ, Mothers Against Wind Turbines - A Canadian Energy Engineer, Tells the Truth About Wind Turbines
(aa1) DL OM - Calculation of Atmospheric Radiative Forcing (Warming Effect) of Carbon Dioxide At Any Concentration
(aa1) DL OM - Back radiation versus CO2 as the cause of climate change
(aa1) DL - Earth’s Temperature Versus the Sun, Waer Vapor and CO2
(aa1) WUWT TB - Damage from the Big Lie of Global Warming
(aa1) (cc1) TW - The Enemy Within - Suicidal Empathy. Exploring the role of mass formation and suicidal empathy in various modern movements
(USA)
Rendering of Israel’s and Trump’s war with Iran and at the Strait of Hormuz
The American Congress has not declared war. It is Trump’s war.
The whole world is affected. Trump says it has to be done his way.
May 2026 articles
(aa1) (cc1) AEI, KB - Al Gore’s 30-plus years of climate errors
(aa1) (cc1) AEI, KS - Losing the Plot on Alliances
(aa1) (cc1) AEI, DC - Strangers Next Door: The Decline of Neighborhood Socializing and the Class Divide in Belonging
(aa1) AOLN RS - The California refinery crisis is a national security risk for America
(aa1) AOLN DS - Diane Sare launches 2028 presidential campaign
(aa1) AOLN RS YM - Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz force us to reconsider material benefits of fossil fuels
(aa1) AOLN TR - The Strait of Hormuz just exposed the Great Western energy lie
(aa1) AOLN JP - The world after America walks away: The high-stakes future of a post-NATO, post-UN era
(aa1) AOLN BW - America is bleeding at the chokepoints
(aa1) AOLN, RS, - FPS - ‘Green energy’ is bringing back the atrocittie of ‘blood
(aa1) (cc1) The Atlantic, TN - Trump’s War Is Staggering to an Incoherent Defeat.
(aa1) (cc1) The Atlantic, JB - Our National Debt Is a Problem
(aa1) (cc1) The Atlantic, DF - Why Trump Lost. The president failed to deliver on his Iran bluster, and in the end fooled only himself
(aa1) (cc1) The Atlantic, RK - Trump’s Endgame Is Surrender. He seems to hope to slip away without Americans noticing the magnitude of this defeat.
(aa1) Breakthrough Institute AS ST - 10 CFR Part 53 rule: A Viable Licensing Pathway for New Reactors. This is the most significant improvement in Federal regulations for new nuclear power in decades.
(aa1) Breakthrough Institute - Energy for Development
(aa1) (cc1) Breakthrough Institute - Paul Ehrlich Was Wrong About India
(aa1) (cc1) Breakthrough Institute - The Cruelty Is the Point
(aa1) RB - Bettering Human Lives
(aa1) (cc1) RB - Fermi Isn’t Faltering, It’s Imploding Note: (John Shanahan, retired civil engineer in nuclear power) - It is encouraging to witness renewed interests in advanced nuclear power. Only good government regulations and licensing, and experienced engineers, technicians, and construction will put nuclear power in America back together again. Not quick money and non-technical advocates.
(aa1) (cc1) RB - Top 10 Reasons Why Communities Are Fighting Data Centers
(aa1) (cc1) RB - NY Times Prints More Alt-Energy Propaganda As Renewable Rejections Hit 1,200
(aa1) AC - Have you Ever Heard a Robin Sing?
(aa1) (cc1) AC - Solar and Wind Projects Are Destroying Wildlife Habitat Everywhere You Look!
(aa1) CFACT DF - Is America on the verge of a nuclear renaissance?
(aa1) (cc1) CFACT PD - What about Earth’s threatened and endangered PEOPLE?
(aa1) CFACT DW - The data center energy threat is way overblown
(aa1) CFACT KK - Nuclear physicist testifies about small modular reactors in Maine
(aa1) (cc1) CFACT CR - Rucker exposes ‘Net Zero’ delusions
(aa1) CFACT WUWT DG - The next project vault should protect America’s power grid
(aa1) (cc1) CFACT BZ - When It Comes to Earth Day and Modern-Day Environmentalism, It’s Surprising How Little the Facts Matter
(aa) (c1) RC TS, ESF - RGGI Might Better Be Called the Titanic: Pasrticipating States Need to Get Off the Ship Before It Hits the Iceberg!
(aa1) (cc1) RC - Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York - Summary Update March 16, 2026
(aa1) TC - The Dilemma of Autonomous Weapons: Humanity vs. Survival at Hypersonic and Laser Speeds
(aa1) TC, GR, CoPilot 365 - The Dilemma of Autonomous Weapons: Humanity vs. Survival at Hypersonic and Laser Speeds - AI CoPilot 365 Review
(cc1) CNN - Climate Crisis
(cc1) CNN - This wind-powered cargo ship wants to cut emissions by up to 96% and deliver faster than conventional sea freight
(aa1) Cornwall Alliance - It’s Important to Find Balance in Protection of Earth and Protection of Human Life
(aa1) Cornwall Alliance, PD - Misguided “Repair the World” Climate Philanthropy
(aa1 JD - Critically Thinking about Iran
(aa1) JD - Critically Thinking about Life. Two Questions that we ALL have to answer
(aa1) JD - Critically Thinking about Life - #2. A good message to college graduates - and us all
(aa1) JD - Overview of America’s #1 Threat: Part 2
(aa1) JD - Overview of America’s #1 Threat: Part 3
(aa1) TD - Plants and Animals
(aa1) (cc1) Drezner’s World - Victory in Iran Day!
(aa1) (cc1) Drezner’s World - Donald Trump’s Half-Hearted Attempt at Strategic Patience
(aa1) ESF, DF - Doug Burgum and Chris Wright, Battling for Energy Security by Returning to Common Sense
(aa1) ESF, TS - The Attempted Forced Revolution to Net Zero Is Never Going to Survive High Fuel and Electricity Prices
(aa1) (cc1) ESF, TS - Offshore Wind Finally Turned On. The New England Grid Barely Blinked.
(aa1) ESF, RB - Trump II vs. Biden: A Comprehensive Energy Policy Reversal Has Taken Place in America!
(cc1) Fortune, SH, DW - America’s national debt is heading to 175% of GDP
(aa1) (cc1) FPCS - US tariffs: an act of lunacy
(aa1) (cc1) The Guardian, Joseph Gedeon - ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,’ says Trump amid Iran talks
(aa1) History Facts - 7 Surprising Facts About the Age of Dinosaurs
(aa1) History Facts - What Was America’s Population Through History?
(aa1) (cc1) PK - Donald Trump’s Ego-Driven “Excursion” Has Crashed Into Reality. Trump lost his war, bigly. Why?
(aa1) (cc1) PK - Bezos, Backlash, and Zombies
(aa1) (cc1) PK - A Tale of Thucydides - China shouldn’t worry
(aa1) VK- What the Iran War Reveals About the Dollar, Gold, and the End of US Exceptionalism
(aa1) VK - Who am I? (and my composers)
(aa1) (cc1) JM - Another mammoth Green Energy Disaster in California
(aa1) (cc1) NPR - U.S. and Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire, suspending Trump’s threat to annihilate Iran
(aa1) (cc1) NYP - America’s debt disaster is a five-alarm fire
(aa1) (cc1) NYP - GOP lawmakers urge Trump administration to defund ‘woke’ National Academies
(aa1) (cc1) HCR - Life was good in 1889 for the wealthy industrialists who belonged to Pennsylvania’s South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club
(aa1) HCR - Letter from an American, April 14, 2026 - Trump, Hungary, Iran, Pope Leo XIV
10.(aa1) (cc1) HCR - America’s 250th Anniversary of Independence from UK - Trump Celebrates with King Charles III
(aa1) HCR PK - How America Is Losing the World
(aa1) Perkins School for the Blind - Helen Keller, advocate and traveler
(aa1) (cc1) PK - Chinese Electrotech is the Big Winner in the Iran War
(aa1) (cc1) PK JS - Chinese Electrotech is the Big Winner in the Iran War - Comments by JS
(cc1) PK - The Oil Squeeze Tightens
(aa1) Diane Sare, Independent Candidate for President 2028 - Rage Against the War Machine Memorial Day Rally in Michigan
(aa1) Diane Sare, Independent Candidate for President 2028 - Diane Sare for President in 2028
(aa1) Diane Sare, Independent Candidate for President 2028 - The Future Starts Now
(aa1) Diane Sare, Independent Candidate for President 2028 - End Drought With NAWAPA, North American Water And Power Alliance
(aa1) Diane Sare, Independent Candidate for President 2028 - ‘We’re Cutting Food, Daycare, and Medicare Because We’re at War To Protect You’
(aa1) (cc1) Scriptorium Philosophia, Hilarius Bookbinder - I’ll never use this, why should I learn it?
(aa1) (cc1) Schiller Institute - Travesty: Trump Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the British Malthusian
(aa1) (cc1) Schiller Institute - The Iran War and the ‘Controlled Disintegration’ of the World Economy
(aa1) ((cc1) Schiller Institute - We Have Passed the Rubicon
(aa1) (cc1) Schiller Institute - Trump’s Hormuz Tantrum Unleashes Threat of Mass Starvation
(aa1) SEPP TWTW 2026-05-02 - Attribution Science Committee of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine
(aa1) SEPP TWTW 2026-04-11 - Lindzen, Happer, Koonin
(aa1) Shady, Maria - I’m a hairdresser. Walk-ins welcome.
(aa1) JS - How important are observations of climate compared to unrealistic models?
(aa1) JS - A question about the Bible
(aa1) RS - Without fossil fuels, there is no need of electricity
(aa1) RS, YM - The Iran War exposes the illusions of energy policy
(aa1) SUAUSF PV RDL - Why Iran is Hanging Tough
(aa1) SUAUSF PV RDL - The Road to Communism - Part III - Weaponized Immigration
(aa1) SUAUSF PV RDL - The Road to Communism, Part II - Weaponzied Media
(aa1) SUAUSF PV RDL - The Road to Communism, Part I - Schools As Propaganda Mills
(aa1) SUAUSF PV RDL - Opposition Politics or Having Nothing in Common
(cc1 TH WB - Climate denial is tearing our nation apart
(aa1) (cc1) THB RP - The Legacy of Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” 20 Years Later
(aa1 WP - Europe’s Decline From A Lofty Perch
(aa1) WP - Ukraine against Russia
(aa1) WP - Europe’s Wind, Solar, Battery, Biofuel Fantasy is Hitting a Wall
(aa1) WP - Peace would be a blessing for Ukraine
(aa1) (cc1) WSJ, MCG - In Iran, Winning Is The Only Thing
(aa1) (cc1) WSJ, JB - The Book of JD, King James Version
(aa1) (cc1) WSJ, VR, TD - In Hoc Anno Domini
(aa1) WUWT - Abrupt Climate Change Also Occurred NATURALLY In The Past … 25 Times During Last Ice Age
(aa1) (cc1) WUWT - America’s nuclear comeback is finally here
(aa1) WUWT - Abrupt Climate Change Also Occurred NATURALLY In The Past … 25 Times During Last Ice Age
(aa1) WUWT WM - The End of EPA’s Endanggerment Finding Is a Bigger Deal Than the Iran War