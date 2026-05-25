A child in India

North America

(Canada)

The Hartland Covered Bridge is the world’s longest covered bridge at 1,282 feet (391m). New Brunswick, Canada

May 2026 articles

Rendering of Israel’s and Trump’s war with Iran and at the Strait of Hormuz

The American Congress has not declared war. It is Trump’s war.

The whole world is affected. Trump says it has to be done his way.

May 2026 articles