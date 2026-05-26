A child in India

South and Central America



(Argentina)

(aa1) AW. AG, LF - Why Low-level Radiation Exposure Should Not Be Feared

There are three authors. They come from Argentina, Germany, and the USA. This is a landmark publication about low-dose radiation. This view of low-dose radiation is needed to enable the world to go ahead with the wide use of nuclear power and properly deal with nuclear waste. (aa1) IAEA - A Look inside the Heart: Nuclear Medicine in Argentina (aa1) WNA - Nuclear power in Argentina (aa1) Nobel Prize: Carlos Saavedra Lamas - Peace 1936, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel - Peace 1980

(Bolivia)

(Brazil)

Brazil is a global leader in offshore oil, with ~97% of its production coming from offshore, primarily within the prolific pre-salt province. Petrobras dominates, operating over 700 wells (including deepwater) and producing 73% of the nation's oil. Major, high-yield fields include Buzios and Mero in the Santos Basin, with new exploration expanding into the Equatorial Margin.

May 2026 articles

(aa1) Doomberg - Sore Thumb (aa1) (cc1) (cc1)

(Chile)

(Colombia)

(Costa Rica)

(Cuba)

Cuban women at rally to end the US blockade against the island nation

(cc1) AP News - The US energy blockade on Cuba pulls the plug on Havana’s legendary nightlife

(Guatemala)

(Mexico)

(Paraguay)

(Peru)

The very precisely cut, large stone walls in Pre-Columbian Cusco, Peru, are one of the world’s marvels. How did they cut these large stones so smoothly with a very tight fit to the next stone? Why did they go to this effort?

Precise, Pre-Columbian stone cutting in Cusco, Peru

(Uruguay)

(Venezuela)

May 2026 articles

Venezuela’s opposition leader Maria Corina Machado holds a Venezuelan flag at Madrid’s Puerta del Sol

(aa1) AP News - Maria Corina Machado draws a huge Madrid crowd (aa1)

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