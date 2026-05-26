John Shanahan Newsletter 2026 5 - Latin America
John Shanahan, civil engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA - April 2026
A child in India
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
South and Central America
(aa1) JS - Getting to know people outside your country and speak their language
(aa1) GP - Latin America: Between the Western World and the Global South
(Argentina)
(aa1) AW. AG, LF - Why Low-level Radiation Exposure Should Not Be Feared
There are three authors. They come from Argentina, Germany, and the USA. This is a landmark publication about low-dose radiation. This view of low-dose radiation is needed to enable the world to go ahead with the wide use of nuclear power and properly deal with nuclear waste.
(aa1) IAEA - A Look inside the Heart: Nuclear Medicine in Argentina
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear power in Argentina
(aa1) Nobel Prize: Carlos Saavedra Lamas - Peace 1936, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel - Peace 1980
(Bolivia)
(aa1) CFC - Claudio Ferrufino Coqueugniot, a great Latin American author with friends in art and literature around the world.
(Brazil)
Brazil is a global leader in offshore oil, with ~97% of its production coming from offshore, primarily within the prolific pre-salt province. Petrobras dominates, operating over 700 wells (including deepwater) and producing 73% of the nation's oil. Major, high-yield fields include Buzios and Mero in the Santos Basin, with new exploration expanding into the Equatorial Margin.
May 2026 articles
(aa1) Doomberg - Sore Thumb
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(Chile)
(aa1) IAEA - Chile Strengthens National Cancer Control, Views Expansion of Radiopharmaceutical Production
(cc1) UNEP - Chile Launches USD 5.3 Million Program to Accelerate Climate Action
(Colombia)
(cc1) UNDP - Climate Change Adaptation
(cc1) IEA - An Energy Sector Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions in Colombia
(Costa Rica)
(Cuba)
Cuban women at rally to end the US blockade against the island nation
(Guatemala)
(aa1) Nobel Prize - Rigoberta Menchú - Peace 2021
(Mexico)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Mexico
(cc1) Reddit - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Discards the idea of Building new Nuclear Reactor
(aa1) MSM - Medica Sur Nuclear Medicine Center
(aa1) Britannica - History of Mexico- Pre-Columbian, Conquest, Revolution
(Paraguay)
(aa1) (cc1) UNDP - Energy innovation and efficiency for sustainable development
(aa1) Rosatom - Russia, Paraguay to Cooperate in Nuclear
(aa1) National Literature Prize For Sweeping Poem On Paraguay’s Origins
(Peru)
(aa1) IAEA - Peru Takes Steps Towards its Goal of Universal Health Care for Cancer Patients
(aa1) AO - Unravelling the mystery behind the megalithic stone walls of Saksaywaman
The very precisely cut, large stone walls in Pre-Columbian Cusco, Peru, are one of the world’s marvels. How did they cut these large stones so smoothly with a very tight fit to the next stone? Why did they go to this effort?
Precise, Pre-Columbian stone cutting in Cusco, Peru
(Uruguay)
(aa1) Forbes - Uruguay’s Renewable Charge: A Small Nation, A Big Lesson For The World
(Venezuela)
May 2026 articles
Venezuela’s opposition leader Maria Corina Machado holds a Venezuelan flag at Madrid’s Puerta del Sol
(aa1) AP News - Maria Corina Machado draws a huge Madrid crowd
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