John Shanahan Newsletter 2026 5 - Europe
John Shanahan, civil engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA - April 2026
A child in India
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
(Europe)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) (cc1) Europe’s Decline from a Lofty Perch
(aa1) History Facts, Sarah Anne Lloyd - Medieval scholars say 536 CE was the worst year to be alive - (aa1) Science, Ann Gibbons - Glacier cores reveal Icelandic Volcano that plunged Europe into darkness
(aa1) (cc1) Tilak Doshi, UK - Why the UK and EU Keep Doubling Down on Net Zero Dogma in the Face of Spiralling Economic Dysfuntion
(aa1) Rick Sanders - There are many heroes in the Church
(Austria)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) (cc1) Warfare History Network Anton Schmid - Saint in a Feldwebel’s Uniform
(aa1) IAEA -
(cc1)
(Belgium)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) Yellowlion, Frans Vandenbossch - 5 years
(cc1) climate.be - Belgium’s transition to a climate neutral society by 2050
(Croatia)
May 2026 articles
(Czech Republic)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) Ministry of the Environment of the Czech Republic - Climate Protection Policy, a contribution to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees C
(Denmark)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) (cc1) ESF, CO2 Coalition, VJ - Denmark Advances Totalitarianism by Simultaneously Attacking Free Speech, Travel, Food Choices, and Energy That Works
(aa1) Bjorn Lomborg - Deaths in climate-related disasters declined 99% from a century ago
*aa1) (cc1) Bjorn Lomborg - Increasing energy costs isn’t the answer
(aa1) (cc1) Bjorn Lomborg - How the trillions the UN is wasting on feel-good climate plans could be saving lives
(aa1) (cc1) New York Post, PL - Media’s perverse focus on heat deaths is leading to wrongheaded climate policies
(aa1)
(aa1) GZERO, BL - Climate is a problem, not the end of the world
(Estonia)
May 2026 articles
cc1) (European Parliament - Estonia’s climate action strategy
(European Union, EU)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) Doomberg - Grid Socialism
(cc1) Doomberg - Borrowed Time
(aa1) (cc1) TD - The UK and EU Increasingly Resemble the Soviet Union With Their Sham Democracy and Rigid Ideology
(aa1) (cc1) TD - Why the UK and EU Keep Doubling Down on Net Zero Dogma in the Face of Spiralling Economic Dysfunction
(aa1) The Brawl Street Journal - Pain Starts Upstream. No oil, no pills.
(France)
May 2026 articles
(bb1) Climate & Clean Air Coalition - Law of carbon neutrality by 2050
(cc1) Earth Island Institute - Tug-of-War over Nuclear Energy in France
Nuclear Power Station - Penly, France
This photo shows advanced planning for continuous nuclear power with two extra sites for plants being decommissioned or under construction. See two existing units to the right and two empty sites to the left for future units. Viva la France!
(Germany)
Articles May 2026
(aa1) (cc1) CO2 Coalition, VJ - Germany’s Nuclear Confession Is a Crack in Net Zero Pretense
(aa1) (cc1) EIKE, No TricksZone, WUWT, P Gosselin - Germany’s AfD Party Calls Debunked Climate Scenarios “Greatest Fraud in Human History”
(aa1) MP LF - Radiation-induced versus endogenous DNA damage
(aa1) Schiller Institute, Diane Sare - Leibniz and America: The Best of All Possible Revolutions
(Greece)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) Climath DK - Does lack of democracy and freedom enhance science?
(aa1) Climath DH - Are we going to die from climate change? And in what way exactly?
(aa1) Climath FS - Historical CO2 levels in periods of global greening
(Hungary)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) IISS - Hungary’s election: significance and implications
(Iceland)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) History Facts, Sarah Anne Lloyd - Medieval scholars say 536 CE was the worst year to be alive
(aa1) History Facts, Ann Gibbons - Glacier cores reveal Icelandic Volcano that plunged Europe into darkness
(Ireland)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) EPA.ie - What impact will climate change have on Ireland?
(Italy)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) Climate Reality Project - How the Climate Crisis is impacting Italy
(Latvia) (Lithuania)
May 2026 articles
(Netherlands)
Mary 2026 articles
(aa1) AOLN BW - America is bleeding at the chokepoints
(aa1) CLINTEL PB MR - The Climate Parrot is almost dead
(aa1) (cc1) CO2 Coalition, VJ - Amsterdam Ad Ban Typifies Climate Alarmism’s Farce
(aa1) WP - Europe’s Decline
(aa1) (cc1) WUWT, PH - Amsterdam bans public advertisments for meat and fossil fuels
(Norway)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) EB - Is the Climate Culture breaking apart?
(aa1) EB - Climate Analysis with ChatGPT - Part 1
(aa1) EB - Climate Analysis with ChatGPT - Part 2
(Poland)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) (cc1) Zbigniew Jaworowski - Climate Change: Incorrect information on pre-industrial CO2
(Russia)
May 2026 articles
(bb1) Royal Geographical Society - Climate change: a Russian perspective
Slovenia)
May 2026 articles
(Spain)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) (cc1) fpcs - Blackout
(aa1) fpcs - Fernando del Pino Calvo-Sotelo
(aa1) Observing China - Spain wants greater Chinese role in multipolar world
(aa1) El País - Un futuro por escribir
(aa1) El País - Ola de calor en Europa: siete muertos en Francia, récords en el Reino Unidos y noches tropicales en España
(aa1) El País - “Es un infierno”: las mujeres migrantes sufren abusos constantes en los centros del ICE
(aa1) El País - Ucrania: “Habremos ganado la guerra si mantenemos la independencia”
Sweden)
May 2026 articles
(bb1) DW - Why Sweden is light-years ahead on climate
(Switzerland)
May 2026 articles
(bb1) Swiss Info - The reality of climate change in Switzerlabb
Lugano, Switzerland
(Turkey)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) WNA Nuclear Power in Turkey
(Ukraine)
Chernobyl’s radioactive landscape is testament to nature’s resilience
May 2026 articles
(aa1) AP News - Chornobyl’s radioactive landscape is a testament to nature’s resilience and survival spirit
(aa1) CFC - The End
aa1) WP - When Viking Kings and Queens Ruled Medieval Russia
(United Kingdom)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) (cc1) TD - Why the UK and EU Keep Doubling Down on Net
(aa1) (cc1) TD - Miliband’s Favourite Economist Doesn’t Understand How Market Work
(aa1) (cc1) TD - Rage, Rage Against the Dying of the Net Zero Dream
(aa1) (cc1) TD - Intellectual Yet Idiot: Ed Miliband and the Economic Illiteracy Driving Britain’s Energy Crisis
(aa1) (cc1) larouchepub.com EIR,JS, RM - British oligarchs created the eco-terrorist movement
(aa1) (cc1) larucheorganization.com - The British are Back to Finish the War of 1812 - This Time by Invitation
(aa1) (cc1) HCR - America’s 250th Anniversary of Independence from UK - Trump Celebrates with King Charles III
(aa1) (cc1) Schiller Institute - Travesty: Trump Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the British Malthusian
(aa1) Spectator MR - The great climate climbdown is finally here
(aa1) Spectator SH - Welcome to the Chinese century
(aa1) Spectator FG - If only TACO were true
( Vatican)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) AP News - Vatican visitors slam Trump over attacks on the US-born Pope’s message of peace
(cc1) JS - A question about the Bible
(aa1) WSJ, MAS - Trump, The Pope And A New Holy War