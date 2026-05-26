A child in India

(Europe)

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(aa1) (cc1) Warfare History Network Anton Schmid - Saint in a Feldwebel’s Uniform (aa1) IAEA - (cc1)

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(cc1) Ministry of the Environment of the Czech Republic - Climate Protection Policy, a contribution to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees C

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(France)

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Nuclear Power Station - Penly, France

This photo shows advanced planning for continuous nuclear power with two extra sites for plants being decommissioned or under construction. See two existing units to the right and two empty sites to the left for future units. Viva la France!

(Germany)

Articles May 2026

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(cc1) Climate Reality Project - How the Climate Crisis is impacting Italy

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(bb1) Royal Geographical Society - Climate change: a Russian perspective

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Sweden)

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(aa1) WNA Nuclear Power in Turkey

(Ukraine)

Chernobyl’s radioactive landscape is testament to nature’s resilience

May 2026 articles

(United Kingdom)

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