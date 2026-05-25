A child in India

May 2026 articles

(cc1) ABS News, - Fossil fuel use to continue but carbon capture is necessary

(aa1) (cc1) RC, Rafe Champion - Energy Policy: where parallel universes are set to collide

(aa1) (cc1) RC - Four energy futures for Australia

(aa1) (cc1) RC - Defusing the wind drought trap

(cc1) Barry Brook, Science Council for Global Initiatives - Potential for Worldwide Displacement of Fossil-Fuel Electricity by Nuclear Energy in Three Decades Based on Extrapolation of Regional Deployment Data

(aa1) DA - The Nuclear Imperative

(aa1) Wentworh Rep., DA - The Solution To Our Fuel Crisis

(aa1) Wentworth Rep., DA = We Will Win China’s War

(aa1) Wentworth Rep., DA - Stop The Climate Stupidity

(aa1) Wentworth Rep., DE - Fuel Loads Not Climate Change Are Making Bushfires More Severe