John Shanahan Newsletter 2026 5 Australia, Oceania
John Shanahan, civil engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA - April 2026
A child in India
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
Australia - Oceania
(Australia)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) ABS News, - Fossil fuel use to continue but carbon capture is necessary
(aa1) (cc1) RC, Rafe Champion - Energy Policy: where parallel universes are set to collide
(aa1) (cc1) RC - Four energy futures for Australia
(aa1) (cc1) RC - Defusing the wind drought trap
(aa1) (cc1) RC - The ABC of intermittent energy. A concise rejoinder to the futile attempt to transition to wind and solar power
(cc1) Barry Brook, Science Council for Global Initiatives - Potential for Worldwide Displacement of Fossil-Fuel Electricity by Nuclear Energy in Three Decades Based on Extrapolation of Regional Deployment Data
(aa1) (cc1) DA - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway
(aa1) DA - The Nuclear Imperative
(aa1) (cc1) DA - The Australian ABC: 45 years of Cultural Dominance by the Political Left
(aa1) (cc1) JoNova - UN is facing imminent financial collappse - Guterres begs for cash
(aa1) (cc1) JoNova - A sick grid! In the rush to electrigy Victoria, voltage falls too low for EV Chargers, microwaves and cooktops
(aa1) (cc1) JoNova - Just like that: Most Australians want to drill, baby, drill for oil and gas, and don’t care about “Net Zero”
(aa1) (cc1) JoNova - We’re in an oil crisis, Astralia has two oil refineries, and one is on fire.
(aa1) (cc1) Thomas Shepstone - You Can’t Heat Your Home. Don’t Worry
(aa1) Wentworh Rep., DA - The Solution To Our Fuel Crisis
(aa1) Wentworth Rep., DA = We Will Win China’s War
(aa1) Wentworth Rep., DA - Stop The Climate Stupidity
(aa1) Wentworth Rep., DE - Fuel Loads Not Climate Change Are Making Bushfires More Severe
(aa1) (cc1) WUWT Eric Worrall - Electrify Everything Policies in the Aussie State of Victoria are Breaking the Grid
(aa1) WUWT VJ - Australia’s ‘Renewable’ Obsession Decimates Industry
Australian camel. See historic global range here.
(New Zealand)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) University of Otago, MU - The Middle East crisis has exposed NZ to a global fertilizer shock.. Where is its plan?
Massive fig tree with lots of roots and branches in Auckland, New Zealand
Nature is amazing and wonderful