A child in India

Asia

Articles for May 2026

(Afghanistan)

May 2026 articles

(cc1) Inside China, LZ - A Chinese Scholar’s Firsthand Account of Kbul Under the Taliban

(Bangladesh)

May 2026 articles

(cc1) Al Jazeera - Bangladesh shuts universities, likits fuel sale as Iran war causes shortage

(Bahrain)

May 2026 articles

(cc1) Al Jazeera - Bahrain says water desalination plant damaged in Iranian drone attack

(China)

Admiral Zhen He’s fleet preparing for its legendary voyage of discovery in 1421. His voyages for China were for discovery, trade, cultural exchange. Compare that to the European voyages off conquest and plunder.

We have… beheld in the ocean huge waves like mountains rising sky-high, and we have set eyes on barbarian regions far away, hidden in a blue transparency of light vapors, whilst our sails, loftily unfurled like clouds, day and night continued their course, rapid like that of a star, traversing those savage waves.”

— ADMIRAL ZHENG HE

May 2026 articles

(Georgia)

May 2026 articles

(cc1) Al Jazeera - Before Bucha in Ukraine, there was Abkhazia in Georgia

(India)

May 2026 articles

(Indonesia)

May 2026 articles

(bb1) Al Jazeera - Why are Indonesians on social media so supportive of Russia?

(Iran)

May 2026 articles

(Israel)

May 2026 articles

(Japan)

May 2026 articles

(Jordan)

May 2026 articles

(aa1) Al Jazeera - Jordan recalls ambassador to Israel to protest Gaza ‘catastrophe’

(Kuwait)

May 2026 articles

(cc1) Al Jazeera - Kuwait desalination plant, oil refinery hit by missile and drone strikes

(Lebanon)

May 2026 articles

(Malaysia)

May 2026 articles

(aa1) Al Jazeera - Malaysia’s new government is pushing back against China

(Mongolia)

May 2026 articles

(aa1) Al Jazeera - Mongolia vows to clean up coal trade after fury over China deals

(Pakistan)

May 2026 articles

(cc1) Al Jazeera - Soaring fuel prices in Pakistan threaten economic and political crises

(Philippines)

May 2026 articles

(aa1) Al Jazeera - Japan, Philippines agree to boost defence ties amid China tension

May 2026 articles

(aa1) Al Jazeera - Qatar pledges $500m for Gaza reconstruction

(Saudi Arabia)

May 2026 articles

(aa1) SSNMMI - Saudi Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

(Singapore)

Articles for May 2026

(bb1) Al Jazeera - China’s millionaires eye the exit as economic storm clouds gather

(South Korea)

Articles for May 2026

South Korea

(Taiwan)

May 2026 articles

(Tajikistan)

Articles for May 2026

(Thailand)

Articles for May 2026

(UAE)

May 2026 articles

(Uzbekistan)

articles for May 2026

(aa1) Rosatom - Concrete for Uzbek NPP

(Vietnam)

articles May 2026