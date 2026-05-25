John Shanahan Newsletter 2026 5 - Asia
John Shanahan, civil engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA - April 2026
A child in India
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
Asia
Articles for May 2026
(aa1) (cc1) HCC - China as Global Leader: How the Iran War, Strait of Hormuz and Palestine Shifted Power from West to East
(Afghanistan)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) Inside China, LZ - A Chinese Scholar’s Firsthand Account of Kbul Under the Taliban
(Bangladesh)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) Al Jazeera - Bangladesh shuts universities, likits fuel sale as Iran war causes shortage
(Bahrain)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) Al Jazeera - Bahrain says water desalination plant damaged in Iranian drone attack
(China)
Admiral Zhen He’s fleet preparing for its legendary voyage of discovery in 1421. His voyages for China were for discovery, trade, cultural exchange. Compare that to the European voyages off conquest and plunder.
We have… beheld in the ocean huge waves like mountains rising sky-high, and we have set eyes on barbarian regions far away, hidden in a blue transparency of light vapors, whilst our sails, loftily unfurled like clouds, day and night continued their course, rapid like that of a star, traversing those savage waves.”
— ADMIRAL ZHENG HE
May 2026 articles
(aa1) (cc1) CNN FZ USA - China’s Long Game
(aa1) (cc1) HCC - Human Rights Hypocrisy: Endlessly Lecturing China While Violating Every Principle
(aa1) (cc1) HCC - How China Won The Democracy Crown - And America Lost It
(aa1) HCC - Why Must Americans Fly to China for Cutting-Edge Cancer Care?
(aa1) HCC - The Thing About Shenzhen That Changed Everything For Me
(aa1) HCC - Money-Printing In China—In 1042 AD
(aa1) (cc1) Inside China FG ZM - How Chinese Scholars See Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine”
(aa1) JM - What did we do to China?
(aa1) JM - War with China despite their immense military capabilities?
(aa1) Observing China - Spain wants greater Chinese role in multipolar world
(aa1) SCMP IndexBox Market Intelligence - China’s vast Nuclear power sector now able to build 50 (large) reactors at a time. erts.
(aa1) The 1421 Foundation - China UK - Zheng He: Admiral of the Great Ming Voyages of Discovery
(aa1) Yellowlion, FVDB - Five years of Yellowlion website
(aa1) Yellowlion FVDB - China trip 2026 - Part 1,
(aa1) Yellowlion FVDB - China trip 2026 - Part 2,
(aa1) Yellowlion FVDB - China trip 2026 - Part 3,
(aa1) Yellowlion FVDB - China trip 2026 - Part 4,
(aa1) Yellowlion FVDB - China trip 2026 - Part 5,
(aa1) Yellowlion FVDB - China trip 2026 - Part 6,
(aa1) Yellowlion FVDB - China trip 2026 - Part 3, Shanghai to Nanjing
(Georgia)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) Al Jazeera - Before Bucha in Ukraine, there was Abkhazia in Georgia
(India)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) VJ CO2 Coalition -
(aa1) VJ CO2 Coalition -
(aa1) VJ Cornwall Alliance -
(aa1)
(aa1) WNN - First criticality for Indian fast breeder reactor
(aa1) LI, MN - Can India’s Steel Industry Support Its 100 GW Nuclear Target?
(Indonesia)
May 2026 articles
(bb1) Al Jazeera - Why are Indonesians on social media so supportive of Russia?
(Iran)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) Al Jazeera, JS, SF - The war on Iran will likely end in American retreat
(aa1) (cc1) The Atlantic, TN - Trump’s War Is Staggering to an Incoherent Defeat.
(aa1) Doomberg - Axis & Allies
(aa1 JD - Critically Thinking about Iran
(aa1) (cc1) Drezner’s World - Victory in Iran Day!
(aa1) (cc1) Drezner’s World - There is No U.S. Plan on Iran
(aa1) (cc1) Drezner’s World - The Beclowning of the Madman Theory
(aa1) (cc1) Drezner’s World - Donald Trump’s Badly- Timed Iran Narrative
(aa1) (cc1) Drezner’s World - Donald Trump’s Half-Hearted Attempt at Strategic Patience
(aa1) (cc1) Inside China, FG,DD - How the Iran War Will Reshape the Midterms and 2028
(aa1) Inside China, FG - The Iran War Is Not Part of a Grand Strategy Targeting China
(aa1) (cc1) PK - Donald Trump’s Ego-Driven “Excursion” Has Crashed Into Reality. Trump lost his war, bigly. Why?
(cc1) PK - The Oil Squeeze Tightens
(aa1) VDH - How Iran Committed Suicide
(aa1) VDH - What Do They All Want from the Iran War? The Great Game, Part One: Iran and the U.S.
(aa1) VDH - The Mythologies of the Iran War. Part Five
(aa1) (cc1) HM - What Do We Do When Trump is Right?
(aa1) (cc1) WSJ, MCG - In Iran, Winning Is The Only Thing
(Israel)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) Igor Dukovny, CEO, Built To Unite, - $3.9 trillion Trade Grid Beneath Gaza
(aa1) HM - A Jew Gets Into A Muslim Taxi in London
(aa1) HM - Arab American Heritage Month Shouldn’t Celebrate at My Expense - My Jewish family fled Iraq and Tunisia when their Arab societies turned on them.
(aa1) HM - The Point of Israel
(aa1) Washington Jewish Week, PD - Whose ‘Stolen’ Land Is It Anyway?
(aa1) STL=Jewish Light, PD - Saving the Red Sea’s coral reefs by building fake ones
(cc1) JS - A question about the Bible
(Japan)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) (cc1) DA - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway
(aa1)
(Jordan)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) Al Jazeera - Jordan recalls ambassador to Israel to protest Gaza ‘catastrophe’
(Kuwait)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) Al Jazeera - Kuwait desalination plant, oil refinery hit by missile and drone strikes
(Lebanon)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) Al Jazeera - Israel’s war creating a ‘lost generation’ of Lebanese students
(Malaysia)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) Al Jazeera - Malaysia’s new government is pushing back against China
(Mongolia)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) Al Jazeera - Mongolia vows to clean up coal trade after fury over China deals
(Pakistan)
May 2026 articles
(cc1) Al Jazeera - Soaring fuel prices in Pakistan threaten economic and political crises
(Philippines)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) Al Jazeera - Japan, Philippines agree to boost defence ties amid China tension
(Qatar)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) Al Jazeera - Qatar pledges $500m for Gaza reconstruction
(Saudi Arabia)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) SSNMMI - Saudi Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging
(Singapore)
Articles for May 2026
(bb1) Al Jazeera - China’s millionaires eye the exit as economic storm clouds gather
(South Korea)
Articles for May 2026
(aa1) Al Jazeera - In rare stand, South Korea, Singapore unveil sanctions on Russia
South Korea
(Taiwan)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) (cc1) DA - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway
(Tajikistan)
Articles for May 2026
(Thailand)
Articles for May 2026
(aa1) Al Jazeera - Bangkok earthquake: Will Thailand fall out of love with skyscrapers?
(UAE)
May 2026 articles
(bb1) HM - Abu Dhabi Walked Out
(bb1) Reuters, MD - UAE leaves OPEC in major blow to global oil producers’ group
(Uzbekistan)
articles for May 2026
(aa1) Rosatom - Concrete for Uzbek NPP
(Vietnam)
articles May 2026
(aa1) VNEXPRESS - The most read Vietnamese newspaper
(aa1) VNEXPRESS - China’s humanoid robot stuns viewers with lifelike ballet performance
(aa1) VNEXPRESS - World’s richest billionaire Elon Musk highlights Chinese railway station spanning 170 football fields
(aa1) VNEXPRESS - Mexico, EU lower tariffs in bid to grow non-US trade
(aa1) VNEXPRESS - The world built more coal power in 2025, but used less
(aa1) VNEXPRESS - Putin, Xi hail ‘unyielding’ ties in talks after Trump visit
(aa1) VNEXPRESS - Indonesia’s first giant panda set to charm the public
(aa1) Rosatom - Vietnam Embraces Atoms