John Shanahan Newsletter 2026 5 - Africa
John Shanahan, civil engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA - April 2026
A child in India
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
Africa
May 2026 articles
(aa1) (cc1) CO2 Coalition, VJ - Energy Apartheid Denying Africa Tech Future
(aa1) (cc1) CO2 Coalition, VJ - Fossil Fuels Shine Light of Hope in Africa
(aa1) (cc1) CO2 Coalition, VJ - ‘Green’ Ideology a Force for African Oppression
(aa1) Willem’s Post MBA - ‘We had the Bible, and they had the land’: How the West plundered Africa under the guise of Christ
(Algeria)
(aa1) IEA - Where does Algeria get its energy
(aa1) AANM - Algerian Association of Nuclear Medicine. Connect nuclear professionals
(Angola)
(aa1) OWD - Angola energy
(Egypt)
(aa1) ESNMS - The Egyptian Society of Nuclear Medicine Specialists
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Egypt
(cc1) APS - Education and Climate Change in Egypt
(Ethiopia)
(Ghana)
(aa1) ITA - Energy and Renewables
(bb1) Ghana’s Economy
(Guinea)
(aa1) JS - Destiny Center for the Destitute (orphanage) DCD, and Destiny English Academy, DEA - about the Founder, Joseph Samoura
(Ivory Coast)
(Kenya)
(bb1) Energy
(Morocco)
(aa1) OWD - Morocco energy
(aa1) NIH - The Radiopharmaceutical Industry in Morocco
(Mozambique)
May 2026 articles
(aa1) (cc1) Doomberg - Infinity Macines
(Nigeria)
(aa1) (cc1) OWD - Nigeria energy
(aa1) NNRA - Nuclear Medicine
(cc1) rightlivelihood.org - Ken Saro-Wiwa/Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni tribe
(South Africa)
This country is an excellent model for success for other countries. Their population includes native Africans, immigrants from Europe, and Asia. They have experienced people in many industries and nuclear energy.
May 2026 articles
(aa1) WUWT RJ - Wind and solar focus threaten America’s and South Africa’s economy
(aa1) CFACT, KK - Small nuclear is advancing rapidly
(aa1) DM LL -An investment case for Zambia
(aa1) FMF LL - About The Freedom Foundation
(aa1) BN KK - South Africa set to export nuclear reactors in 5 years
(aa1) BN KK - Saving a Life Every 3 Hours
(aa1) TN KK - South African electricity and climate realism
(Uganda)
(aa1) AEC - Nuclear Medicine Practices in Uganda
Uganda wildlife - Let’s protect it