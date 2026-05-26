John Shanahan Newsletter 2026 5
John Shanahan, civil engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
A child in India
Introduction
This website gives our readers several views on many topics important for today’s world. The authors come from around the world, not just one group in one country.
To access the articles, click on the underlined titles.
[From Gemini AI]
Penguins live almost exclusively in the Southern Hemisphere. While famous for living on the icy coasts of Antarctica, they also thrive in temperate and tropical environments across South America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Only one species—the Galápagos penguin—lives north of the equator.
Humans emerged as a species roughly 300,000 years ago, while modern penguins evolved about 20 million years ago. Humans and penguins first crossed paths in the 16th century.
Will humans survive as long and successfully as penguins? Will it be because we stopped eating meat, stopped using fossil fuels, switched to wind and solar energy, and built machines to capture and sequester carbon dioxide?
Section 1 presents one article about a person or institution that has done something exceptional and interesting for people everywhere.
Section 2 has a few articles about good people and institutions.
Section 3 has articles on many topics from authors all over the world.
Section 1 - This month’s recommended personal story
Section 2 - Articles about good people and institutions.
Eric Jelinski - Canada
Read his articles: here 1 - climate models, here 2 - wind power fraud, here 3 - anti-fossil fuel activists, and here 4 - be clear about oil
Section 3 - Articles from around the world
Click on the continents below for many articles from that region of the world.
World
Africa
Asia
Australia, Oceania
Europe
North America
Latin America
Conclusions
We can learn from the best and the worst examples of history: political leaders, lifestyles, standards of living, education, literature, music, art, architecture, science, engineering, communications, and social units (family, friends, cities, and people all over the world, in all kinds of professions and trades.
Two worlds: the known and the unknown. What to do with both?
Three types of people: a) want to improve knowledge and technology for a better world, b) want to control the world, and c) are against progress.
From 1946 through 2026, the United States controlled a unipolar world by creating petrodollars, policies in Congress, the White House, and financial institutions in New York and London. The rest of the world didn’t have a choice.
Thank goodness that the future will be a multipolar, more uniformly prosperous world.
Will the United States’ treatment of native Americans, history of slavery, Ku Klux Klan, belief in “Manifest Destiny,” white supremacy, military expansionism, manipulative “Free Press,” Wall Street’s focus on quick profits, and the use of masked, no-badge-identification enforcers be welcomed by the world?
Best wishes.
John Shanahan
Civil Engineer
Denver, Colorado, USA
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Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, USA
Left to right: Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Why these four Presidents?