Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006

(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Canada

(aa1) CNA - Nuclear Medicine

(aa1) NIH JC - Application of Low Doses of Ionizing Radiation in Medical Therapies

(aa1) CJN JC - Low-dose radiation can be beneficial

(aa1) WE PM - Greenpeace co-founder joins climate change skeptics

(aa1) Politico PM - Why a Greenpeace co-founder went nuclear

(aa1) Steamboat Institute PM - Carbon and Climate Catastrophe

(aa1) DL - The IPCC Made Three Fatal Errors in Assumptions about CO2

(aa1) Science Under Attack DL GR - Global Warming Comes from Water Vapor, Not CO2

(aa1) Research Gate DL GR - Laws of Physics define the Insignificant Warming of Earth by CO2

(aa1) DL GR - The Sun Evaporates Water to Cool the Earth for Life to Flourish

(aa1) Stop These Things EJ - Eric Jelinski Slams the Great Wind Power Fraud

(aa1) OSOPE EJ - Ontario Wasted More Than $1 Billion Worth of Clean Energy in 2016

(aa1) TW - Climate Reality

(aa1) RBar - Truth and Science about Climate Change

(aa1) RBar - Sunlight on Climate Change