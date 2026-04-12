Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
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North America
(Canada)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Canada
(aa1) CNA - Nuclear Medicine
(aa1) NIH JC - Application of Low Doses of Ionizing Radiation in Medical Therapies
(aa1) CJN JC - Low-dose radiation can be beneficial
(aa1) WE PM - Greenpeace co-founder joins climate change skeptics
(aa1) Politico PM - Why a Greenpeace co-founder went nuclear
(aa1) Steamboat Institute PM - Carbon and Climate Catastrophe
(aa1) DL - Nobody’s Fuel - an engineer’s guide to saving the planet
(aa1) DL - The IPCC Made Three Fatal Errors in Assumptions about CO2
(aa1) Science Under Attack DL GR - Global Warming Comes from Water Vapor, Not CO2
(aa1) Research Gate DL GR - Laws of Physics define the Insignificant Warming of Earth by CO2
(aa1) DL GR - The Sun Evaporates Water to Cool the Earth for Life to Flourish
(aa1) Stop These Things EJ - Eric Jelinski Slams the Great Wind Power Fraud
(aa1) OSOPE EJ - Ontario Wasted More Than $1 Billion Worth of Clean Energy in 2016
(aa1) TW - Climate Reality
(aa1) NG TW - Logic Defeats Canadian Obsession With Phony “Climate Change”
(aa1) RBar - Truth and Science about Climate Change
(aa1) RBar - Sunlight on Climate Change
(aa1) RBab - Ten basic truths that fly in the face of the man-made global warming and climate change narrative
(cc1) WaterAid - Canada’s role in finding a way forward
(cc1) planetair - Climate Change
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada
(USA)
(aa1) Independent - Diablo Canyon License Renewal through 2045
(aa1) BI - Energy for Development
(bb1) RB - The Data Center Backlash
(aa1) RB - Hydrocarbons, Nuclear, And The Future of American Power
(aa1) TC - The CO2 Non-Existent Threat: Why Pedersen’s Critique misses the Real Climate Drivers
(aa1) TC - Problems studying climate on the “Blue Marble” with just static, global average parameters
(aa1) CO2 Coalition AW WH - CO2 Facts vs. Fear
(aa1) CO2 Coalition GW - Gregory Wrightstone’s Presentation at Clintel Convention 2024
(aa1) CO2 Coalition AW RS - Energy Realism After COP30
(aa1) CO2 Coalition AM - Are fossil-fuel CO2 emissions good or bad?
(aa1) EP -Why Climate Alarmism Hurts Us All
(aa1) (cc1) EP - Why Ceding Nuclear to China and Russia Threatens National Security
(aa1) CP - The Centennial State’s nuclear energy opportunity
(aa1) DS - Diane Sare Independent Candidate for President in 2028 - Policies
(aa1) DS JR - To End the Iran War, Think Outside the Box!
(aa1) DB - Effectiveness of New Energy Code
(aa1) RS SC OV - Electricity will become the most valuable commodity on earth
(aa1) CT YC - Plentiful Energy - The Story of the Integral Fast Reactor
(aa1) MW - They Want to Stop Lightning Now. The real danger isn’t climate. I’s the velieff we can control nature.
(aa1) CFACT PD - Brother Love the Earth’s Traveling Salvation Show
(aa1) WS - The Real Driver of Climate Change
(aa1) Chicago JB - In the Shadow of Doubt
(aa1) WSJ JB - The Myth of the Climate Change ‘97%’
(aa1) Mizzou CI FS - Climate Change Reconsidered
(aa1) GY - Lapse Rate Or Greenhouse Effect
(cc1) MM PH - The Scientists Who Declared War on Half of America
(cc1) JH - Climate Change and the Cape & Islands. What We Know. What We Expect. What We Can Do.
(cc1) JB - How Biden can score a $41-billion Trummp-proof win for climate action
(cc1) EP - Historical alarmists’ quotes about nuclear energy
(cc1) BI - The Cruelty Is the Point
(cc1) BI - USDA Regulations Stifle Innovation
(cc1) BI - Paul Ehrlich Was Wrong About India
(cc1) YU - Yale University President and John Kerry on the Climate Crisis
(cc1) JKer - No one country has enough money to deal with the climate crisis
(cc1) Politico JKer - John Kerry’s America First climate legacy