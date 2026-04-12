Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006

South and Central America



(Argentina)

(aa1) AW. AG, LF - Why Low-level Radiation Exposure Should Not Be Feared

There are three authors. They come from Argentina, Germany, and the USA. This is a landmark publication about low-dose radiation. This view of low-dose radiation is needed to enable the world to go ahead with the wide use of nuclear power and properly deal with nuclear waste. (aa1) IAEA - A Look inside the Heart: Nuclear Medicine in Argentina (aa1) WNA - Nuclear power in Argentina (aa1) Nobel Prize: Carlos Saavedra Lamas - Peace 1936, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel - Peace 1980

(Bolivia)

(Brazil)

(Chile)

(Colombia)

(Costa Rica)

Christiana Figueres has had a very high profile representing her view that man-made carbon dioxide is a pollutant. That is scientifically impossible since natural carbon dioxide is essential for all life, including hers. Figueres and people with similar scientific falsehoods about man-made carbon dioxide are harming humanity by working to stop the use of fossil fuels and their by-products. Christiana Figueres is in with climate change alarmists like Greta Thunberg, António Guterres, Ursula von der Leyen, King Charles III, Barack Obama, John Holdren, Joe Biden, John Kerry, the UN, the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, and many National Academies of Science around the world. Who do you think is right, these alarmists or people who support all carbon dioxide as the essential molecule of life?

(Cuba)

(Guatemala)

(Mexico)

(Paraguay)

(Peru)

The very precisely cut, large stone walls in Pre-Columbian Cusco, Peru, are one of the world’s marvels. How did they cut these large stones so smoothly with a very tight fit to the next stone? Why did they go to this effort?

Precise, Pre-Columbian stone cutting in Cusco, Peru

(Uruguay)

(Venezuela)

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