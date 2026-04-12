Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
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South and Central America
(aa1) JS - Getting to know people outside your country and speak their language
(aa1) GP - Latin America: Between the Western World and the Global South
(Argentina)
(aa1) AW. AG, LF - Why Low-level Radiation Exposure Should Not Be Feared
There are three authors. They come from Argentina, Germany, and the USA. This is a landmark publication about low-dose radiation. This view of low-dose radiation is needed to enable the world to go ahead with the wide use of nuclear power and properly deal with nuclear waste.
(aa1) IAEA - A Look inside the Heart: Nuclear Medicine in Argentina
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear power in Argentina
(aa1) Nobel Prize: Carlos Saavedra Lamas - Peace 1936, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel - Peace 1980
(Bolivia)
(aa1) CFC - Claudio Ferrufino Coqueugniot, a great Latin American author with friends in art and literature around the world.
(Brazil)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power Brazil
(aa1) PubMed - Nuclear medicine in the Brazilian Unified Health System
(cc1) Climate Reality Project - How the Climate Crisis is Affecting Brazil
(cc1) PMC - Brazil is already experiencing the brutal impacts of climate events
(Chile)
(aa1) IAEA - Chile Strengthens National Cancer Control, Views Expansion of Radiopharmaceutical Production
(cc1) UNEP - Chile Launches USD 5.3 Million Program to Accelerate Climate Action
(Colombia)
(cc1) UNDP - Climate Change Adaptation
(cc1) IEA - An Energy Sector Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions in Colombia
(Costa Rica)
Christiana Figueres has had a very high profile representing her view that man-made carbon dioxide is a pollutant. That is scientifically impossible since natural carbon dioxide is essential for all life, including hers. Figueres and people with similar scientific falsehoods about man-made carbon dioxide are harming humanity by working to stop the use of fossil fuels and their by-products. Christiana Figueres is in with climate change alarmists like Greta Thunberg, António Guterres, Ursula von der Leyen, King Charles III, Barack Obama, John Holdren, Joe Biden, John Kerry, the UN, the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, and many National Academies of Science around the world. Who do you think is right, these alarmists or people who support all carbon dioxide as the essential molecule of life?
(cc1) Christiana Figueres
(cc1) globaloptimism.com - Christiana Figueres
(cc11) Facebook - Christiana FigueresAntonio
(cc1) TR Presidential Library - Christiana Figueres
(cc1) TED - Christiana Figueres
(cc1) Coalition for Urban Transitions - Christiana Fugeres
(Cuba)
(aa1) PMC - On a mission: how Cuba uses its doctors abroad
(aa1) (bb1) (cc1) BBC - Cuba profile - Timeline
(aa1) (cc1) PBS - Fulgencio Batista
(cc1) gestion.com - Who Was The Cuban President Before Castro?
(aa1) (cc1) history.com - Cuban Revolution - 1959, Timeline & Summary
(aa1) english.elpais.com - Florida’s Cubans are now divided on Trump: ‘He acts like Fidel’
(aa1) floridamemory.com - The Cuban Experience in Florida: Revolution and Exodus
(Guatemala)
(aa1) Nobel Prize - Rigoberta Menchú - Peace 2021
(Mexico)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Mexico
(cc1) Reddit - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Discards the idea of Building new Nuclear Reactor
(aa1) MSM - Medica Sur Nuclear Medicine Center
(aa1) Britannica - History of Mexico- Pre-Columbian, Conquest, Revolution
(Paraguay)
(aa1) (cc1) UNDP - Energy innovation and efficiency for sustainable development
(aa1) Rosatom - Russia, Paraguay to Cooperate in Nuclear
(aa1) National Literature Prize For Sweeping Poem On Paraguay’s Origins
(Peru)
(aa1) IAEA - Peru Takes Steps Towards its Goal of Universal Health Care for Cancer Patients
(aa1) AO - Unravelling the mystery behind the megalithic stone walls of Saksaywaman
The very precisely cut, large stone walls in Pre-Columbian Cusco, Peru, are one of the world’s marvels. How did they cut these large stones so smoothly with a very tight fit to the next stone? Why did they go to this effort?
Precise, Pre-Columbian stone cutting in Cusco, Peru
(Uruguay)
(aa1) Forbes - Uruguay’s Renewable Charge: A Small Nation, A Big Lesson For The World
(Venezuela)
(aa1) (cc1) Council of Foreign Relations - Venezuela: The Rise and Fall of a Petrostate
(aa1) Nobel Prize - Marina Corina Machado - Peace 2025
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