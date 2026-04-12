Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
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(Austria)
(aa1) Curium - Leading the way in nuclear medicine
(aa1) IAEA - Nuclear Medicine
(cc1) Euronews - Nuclear power on the rise except in UN watchdog’s home
(Belgium)
(cc1) EP - Belgium’s climate action strategy
(cc1) Climat - Belgium’s transition to a climate neutral society by 2050
(cc1) WMA - Nuclear Power in Belgium
(aa1) Wallonia recognized worldwide for its nuclear medicine
(Bulgaria)
(aa1) IS - We need to talk about totalitarianism
(aa1( IS - The hamster’s dead
(cc1) NEF - The Climate-Fiscal Timebomb: Bulgaria
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Bulgaria
(aa1) BSNM - History of nuclear medicine in Bulgaria
(Croatia)
(aa1) Croatian Nuclear Society
(aa1) ceenergynews - Croatia and Slovenia move forward with nuclear energy
(Czech Republic)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Czech Republic
(aa1) AP News - Czech Republic plans $19 billion nuclear expansion to build two new reactors.
(aa1) ANS - Czech Republic selects KHNP for nuclear plant project
(aa1) CEZ - Czech Nuclear Know-how
(aa1) UJV Rez - Commercial Production of Radiopharmaceuticals
(aa1) SCC - Proceedings of the International CLINTEL Science Conference, Prague, Czech Republic, December 2024
(cc1) Roadmap to EU climate neutrality - Czechia’s climate action strategy
(aa1) UN - President of Czech Republic Addresses Climate Change Meeting - 2007
(Denmark)
(cc1) UNFCCC - Denmark’s climate targets and progress
(cc1) EP - Denmark’s climate action strategy
(aa1) Bjorn Lomborg
(cc1) CCC - Copenhagen Consensus on Climate
(aa1) GWBPC - Managing Climate Change: An Alternative Strategy
(aa1) JS BL - Interview on Climate Change, Poverty, and How governments waste your money
(aa1) GZERO World BL - Climate is a problem, not the end of the world
(Estonia)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Estonia
(aa1) ME - Nuclear Medicine
(cc1) CCT - Estonia’s Historic Contribution to Global Warming Since 1850
(France)
(aa1) JNM - Health Care and Nuclear Medicine in France
(aa1) SFEN - French Nuclear Energy Society
(aa1) Framatome in France
(cc1) EII - Tug-of-War over Nuclear Energy in France
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power In France
(aa1) (bb1) ITER - the way to new energy
(cc1) CRP - How Climate Change Is Impacting France
(cc1) UNFCCC - The Paris Agreement
Nuclear Power Station - Penly, France
This photo shows advanced planning for continuous nuclear power with two extra sites for plants being decommissioned or under construction. See two existing units to the right and two empty sites to the left for future units. Viva la France!
(Germany)
(aa1) (cc1) SF - Germany struggles to find reliable alternatives to fossil fuels
(cc1) Reddit - Potsdam Climate Institute Humiliated After One-Year El Niño Forecast Model Flops
(aa1) KN - Klimanachrichten Accuses PIK Of Data-Driven Alarmism
(aa1) AM UW - Hemispheric Stefan-Boltzmann model
(aa1) (cc1) UW - AGW Built On Failed Scientific Assumptions and Economic Speculations
(aa1) CD UW - All What Matters: The Facts about Global Climate
(aa1) NTZ PG - Summer 2025 in Germany Was Neither Too Hot Nor Too Dry
(aa1) (cc1) FV - Germany’s Energiewende: a Disaster in the Making
(aa1) FV - It’s Only Natural - IPA
(aa1) (cc1) BI - The Source of Germany’s Nuclear Aversion
(aa1) BfS - Diagnostic nuclear medicine
(Greece)
(aa1) Climath DK - The political origin of climagenda - Beyond the Climate Change Consensus
(aa1) Climath DK - Does lack of democracy and freedom enhance science?
(aa1) Climath PT - Refuting “evidence” for anthropogenic global climate change
(aa1) Climath DK - The ridiculous intellectual state of the West
(aa1) Climath DK - Entropy is invincible
(Hungary)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Hungary
(aa1) AC - Hungary’s Role in New Reactors
(Iceland)
(cc1) Unric - Iceland: Carbon Capture plant operational
(cc1) Reddit - What is the point of direct CO2 capture plants like Mammoth in Iceland?
(cc1) Government of Iceland - Climate Change
(Ireland)
(cc1) IT - Ireland needs to bite the bullet on nuclear energy
(cc1) IT - Damage from climate change extensive across Ireland in 2025
(cc1) IT - Why we keep ignoring the physics of climate change
(Italy)
(cc1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Italy
(cc1) Climate Reality Project - How the Climate Crisis is Impacting Italy
(aa1) (cc1) FoS MJ FB - European energy and climate policy will cause unnecessary bloodletting
(cc1) Club of Rome - Climate change not environmental leegislation, is the real threat to Italy
(cc1) Greenpeace - Big Oil fuels the climate crisis in Italy and around the world
(cc1) Guardian - Climatologist warns of Italy’s vulnerability to climate crisis
(cc1) Earth Day - Italy becomes first country to require climate change studies in schools
(cc1) beeing - Climate Change in Italy: A Challenge We Can No Longer Ignore
(Latvia)
(cc1) CCT - Latvia’s Progress and Recent Impact
(Lithuania)
(cc1) ESPON - Climate Change Policy in Lithuania
(Netherlands)
(aa1) CLINTEL
(aa1) (cc1) CLINTEL - Pope Francis’ Climate Crusade - or the Erosion of Faith?
(aa1) (cc1) CLINTEL - The Frozen Climate Views Of The IPCC
(aa1) CAL CO2 Coalition - Van Wijngaarden and Happer Radiative Transfer Paper for Five Greenhouse Gases Explained
(aa1) CAL CO2 Coalition - Review and Analysis of Van Wijngaarden and Happer Concerning Radiative Transfer in Eartth’s Atmosphere in the Presence of Clouds
(aa1) CAL GB AM - The Honest Story of Climate Change: Part 2: With a new course towards a hopeful future
(aa1) CAL GB CLINTEL - We Can Still Avoid The Net Zero Trap
(cc1) Netherlands Government - Climate Change
(aa1) (cc1) WNA - World Nuclear Outlook Report - Netherlands
(cc1) JNM - The Disappearing Act of Nuclear Medicine in The Netherlands
(Norway)
(aa1) TH - Radiation and health
(aa1) EB - Does climate sensitivity exist?
(aa1) EB - The Nobel Fraud
(aa1) NSNM - Nuclear Medicine in Norway The Start
(cc1) Guardian - Climate hero or villain? Fossil fuel frenzy
(Poland)
(aa1) Current state and prospects for the development of nuclear medicine in Poland
(aa1) CATF - Poland’s new nuclear energy programme is a good step forward.
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Poland
(aa1) Sage J - Nature Rules the Climate
(aa1) US Senate - Incorrect information on pre-industrial CO2
(aa1) Parliament of Australia - CO2: The Greatest Scientific Scandal of Our Time
(Portugal)
(aa1) NIH - Nuclear medicine training and practice in Portugal
(cc1) BI - The Iberian Peninsula Blackout - Causes, Consequences
(Russia)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Russia
(aa1) Rosatom - Russian State Atomic Energty Corporation
(aa1) Rosatom - Russia’s latest nuclear power plant projects
(aa1) YT WSJ - Why Russia Is Spending $25B to Build Turkey’s First Nuclear plant
(aa1) Rosatom - About
(aa1) Rosatom - NPP construction projects
(aa1) Rosatom - Nuclear science and medicine
(aa1) Rosatom - Newsletter
(aa1) Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Peaceful uses of nuclear energy
(aa1) JINR - Joint Institute For Nuclear Research - Newsletter
(Slovakia)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Slovakia
(aa1) AP - Slovak leader announces a deal with US on a nuclear reactor
(Slovenia)
(aa1) ceenergynews - Croatia and Slovenia move forward with nuclear energy
(aa1) NEK - Krsko Nuclear Power Plant
(aa1) PubMed - The development of nuclear medicine in Slovenia and Ljubljana
(Spain)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Spain
(aa1) IAEA - Development of centralized radiopharmacies in Spain
(aa1) (bb1) - Insights of Nuclear Medicine in Spain
(bb1) RP - A brief history of solar and renewable energy in Spain
(cc1) wntsoe - 28 April 2025 Blackout
(cc1) BI - The Iberian Peninsula Blackout - Causes, Consequences
(aa1) FPCS - Climate change? Give me a break.
(aa1) (cc1) FPCS - Laudate Deum or the new climate dogma
(aa1) TN JV AM - Tom Nelson Interviews Javier Viños
(aa1) JC JV - The 2023 climate event revealed the greatest failure of climate science
(aa1) CS - La religión climática
(Sweden)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Sweden
(aa1) EANM - History of the Swedish Society of Nuclear Medicine
(Switzerland)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Switzerland
(aa1) KKL - How our power plant works
(aa1) AC - Swiss reject plan to speed up exit from nuclear energy
(aa1) IAEA - KKL Future after twenty years of operation
(aa1) NucNet - Swiss Upper House Baacks Lifting Ban On New Nuclear Power Plant Construction
(cc1) ETH - Climate change particularly pronounced in Switzerland
(cc1) CAT - Switzerland
(cc1) SWI - Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries
(aa1) PSI - Center for Radiopharmaceutical Sciences
(aa1) CRP - Center for Radiopharmacy
Lugano, Switzerland
(Turkey)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Turkey
(aa1) TS - Nuclear Medicine in Turkey
(cc1) UNDP - Turkiye
(Ukraine)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Ukraine
(aa1) UHEC - What is Ukraine?
(United Kingdom)
(aa1) WA - The Provision of Energy Without Fear
(aa1) BI WA - Radiation and Reason
(aa1) NIH WA - Society and Nuclear Energy: What Is the Role for Radiologic Protection?
(aa1) BBC WA - We should stop running away from radiation
(aa1) GWPF - The Global Warming Policy Foundation
(aa1) (cc1) GWPF RA AC - Contorted Science: The Flawed Logic Of Extreme Event Attribution
(cc1) SS - GWPF optimism on climate sensitivity is ill-founded
(cc1) WWF - UK Climate Change
(cc1) UK GOV - Climate change explained
(aa1) Spectator, MR - The inconvenient truth about polar bears
(aa1) Spectator RC - Climate doom is not science
(aa1) Spectator MR - The end of the climate cult
(aa1) (cc1) JD’H - King Charles and Pope Leo share the same religion
(aa1) (cc1) C - Climate Czar John Kerry is finally flying commercial
(Vatican)
(cc1) NCR - Vatican pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 28%
(cc1) THS - LAUDATO SI’ Of The Holy Father Francis On Care For Our Common Home
(cc1) USCCB - World must come together to fight climate change, Pope Leo XIV
(cc1) US News - Pope Calls on ‘All Humanity’ to Halt Global Warming