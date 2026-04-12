Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006

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Nuclear Power Station - Penly, France

This photo shows advanced planning for continuous nuclear power with two extra sites for plants being decommissioned or under construction. See two existing units to the right and two empty sites to the left for future units. Viva la France!

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(cc1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Italy

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(cc1) ESPON - Climate Change Policy in Lithuania

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