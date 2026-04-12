Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006

(aa1) (cc1) DA - The Senate Inquiry of 2015 into Fuel Security

(aa1) DA - The Solution To Our Fuel Crisis

(aa1) DA - Climate Change Act of Treason

(aa1) SBC - Net Zero On Energy Promises

(aa1) SBC - Saltbush Club

(aa1) JN - JoNova

(aa1) JN - We are killing people by making energy expensive

(aa1) JM PM - How Climate Works - Carbon Isotopes

(aa1) JM AP - How Climate Works - Freeze