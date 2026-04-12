Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
Australia - Oceania
(Australia)
(aa1) DA - The Uranium - Hydrogen - Carbon Energy System Of The Future - Part 1
(aa1) DA - The Uranium - Hydrogen - Carbon Energy System Of The Future - Part 2
(aa1) DA - The Uranium - Hydrogen - Carbon Energy System Of The Future - Part 3
(aa1) (cc1) DA - The Senate Inquiry of 2015 into Fuel Security
(aa1) DA - The Solution To Our Fuel Crisis
(aa1) DA - Climate Change Act of Treason
(aa1) SBC - Net Zero On Energy Promises
(aa1) SBC - Passing of Vivian Richard Forbes - 15/11/2025
(aa1) SBC - Saltbush Club
(aa1) JN - JoNova
(aa1) JM - Jennifer Marohasy, Substack
(aa1) JM PM - How Climate Works - Carbon Isotopes
(aa1) JM AP - How Climate Works - Freeze
(aa1) (cc1) BNC - Brave New Climate
(cc1) WWF - World Wildlife Fund - Climate, Australia
Sydney Opera House, Australia
(New Zealand)
(aa1) BL - The collateral damage from climate mitigation policies
(aa1) BL B&M - Net Zero nonsense
(aa1) BL - A Victorian View of Climate Change and Energy Resources