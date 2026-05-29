Source: Jeffrey Mahn

Rio Grande River and Sandia Mountains near Albuquerque, New Mexico at sunset.

Jeffrey Mahn is a retired nuclear engineer living in Albuquerque, NM. He dedicates a lot of time to educating students about nuclear power, nuclear technologies, and understanding radiation. This document provides some information about him.

Accomplishments

I spent the first half of my career in the nuclear power industry performing a variety of tasks while employed at various times with a nuclear reactor supplier (General Atomics), a nuclear plant operating company (GPU Nuclear), a nuclear services contractor (Science Applications International Corp.), and an electrical utility company (Florida Power & Light Co.). Specific work assignments included:

Nuclear reactor systems design and development support for the GA’s High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR) Project

HTGR primary coolant cleanup system radioactive source term analysis

Startup support for FP&L’s St. Lucie Unit 1 Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)

NPP safeguards methodology development for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (SAIC contract)

Vital Area (safeguards) Analysis for the Hanford N Reactor (SAIC contract)

Engineering project management support for GPUN’s Three Mile Island Unit 1 and Oyster Creek NPPs

Refueling outage support for GPUN’s Oyster Creek NPP

U.S. NPP performance-based operational assessments (on-loan assignment with the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations)

Technical risk management program development for GPUN

I spent the last half of my career at Sandia National Laboratories performing work in support of the U.S. nuclear weapons program. Specific work assignments included:

Safety analyses for various SNL test facility and system operations

Safety Analysis Report and Operational Technical Specifications preparation support for the Annular Core Research Reactor

Decontamination of the Hot Cell Facility

Criticality safety analysis for Auxiliary Hot Cell Facility operations involving Special Nuclear Material

Startup support for the Gamma Irradiation Facility

Nuclear weapon and weapon transportation safety assessments

Nuclear weapon system reliability assessments

Personal Interests

I have always had a passion for communicating the truth about nuclear energy, nuclear power, and ionizing radiation, which led me to develop the Essential Nuclear Science educational materials following my retirement from Sandia National Laboratories.

That passion also inspired me to be a volunteer docent and science educator for 15 years at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History (in Albuquerque, NM).

I am a member of an international online organization called Scientists for Accurate Radiation Information (RadiationEffects.org). Much of the information contained in my Essential Nuclear Science ionizing radiation presentations has been gleaned from SARI member email discussions.

When Eastern Hills Christian Academy (in Albuquerque, NM) was without a middle school math teacher for the 2020-2021 school year, I volunteered to teach the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade math classes for 5 months until a math teacher was hired.

I have been teaching both local and virtual homeschool Essential Nuclear Science classes for the past three school years. I also used the Essential Nuclear Science materials for an adult continuing education class in 2026.