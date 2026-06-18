JAM - 2026 Nuclear Energy and Nuclear Science Education Slide Presentations
(aa1) Jeffrey A. Mahn Nuclear Engineer, NM, USA - May, 2026
Source: the author
Rio Grande River and Sandia Mountains near Albuquerque, New Mexico at sunset.
Nuclear Energy and Nuclear Science Education Presentations by Jeffrey A Mahn
JAM - ENS 1 - Matter, Atoms, and Quarks
JAM - ENS 2 - Our Radioactive World
JAM - ENS 3 - Ionizing Radiation
JAM - ENS 4a - Effects of Ionizing Radiation Exposure
JAM - ENS 4b - High-Dose Radiation Effects Studies
JAM - ENS 5 - Biological Adaptive Protection
JAM - ENS 6a - Radiation Hormesis
JAM - ENS 6b - Studies Supporting Radiation Hormesis
JAM - ENS 7 - ionizing Radiation Risk
JAM - ENS 8 - Radioisotope Applications
JAM - ENS 9 - The Tritium Tempest in a Teapot
JAM - ENS 10 - Radon NOT the Silent Killer the EPA Wants You to Believe
JAM - ENS 11 -
JAM - ENS 12 - Nuclear Energy Basics
JAM - ENS 13 -
JAM - ENS 14 - Principles of Reactor Safety
JAM - ENS 15 - Nuclear Plant Accidents
JAM - ENS 16 - Nuclear Myth Busters
JAM - ENS 17 - Nuclear Energy’s Future
JAM - ENS 18 - How a Nuclear Reactor Works
JAM - ENS 19 - Energy and Electricity Generation
JAM - ENS 20 - Back to Energy’s Future
JAM - ENS 21 - Making of the Atomic Bomb
JAM - ENS 22 -
JAM - ENS 23 - Nuclear Plant Risk Assessment