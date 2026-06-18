Source: the author

Rio Grande River and Sandia Mountains near Albuquerque, New Mexico at sunset.

Nuclear Energy and Nuclear Science Education Presentations by Jeffrey A Mahn

JAM - ENS 1 - Matter, Atoms, and Quarks

JAM - ENS 2 - Our Radioactive World

JAM - ENS 3 - Ionizing Radiation

JAM - ENS 4a - Effects of Ionizing Radiation Exposure

JAM - ENS 4b - High-Dose Radiation Effects Studies

JAM - ENS 5 - Biological Adaptive Protection

JAM - ENS 6a - Radiation Hormesis

JAM - ENS 6b - Studies Supporting Radiation Hormesis

JAM - ENS 7 - ionizing Radiation Risk

JAM - ENS 8 - Radioisotope Applications

JAM - ENS 9 - The Tritium Tempest in a Teapot

JAM - ENS 10 - Radon NOT the Silent Killer the EPA Wants You to Believe

JAM - ENS 11 -

JAM - ENS 12 - Nuclear Energy Basics

JAM - ENS 13 -

JAM - ENS 14 - Principles of Reactor Safety

JAM - ENS 15 - Nuclear Plant Accidents

JAM - ENS 16 - Nuclear Myth Busters

JAM - ENS 17 - Nuclear Energy’s Future

JAM - ENS 18 - How a Nuclear Reactor Works

JAM - ENS 19 - Energy and Electricity Generation

JAM - ENS 20 - Back to Energy’s Future

JAM - ENS 21 - Making of the Atomic Bomb

JAM - ENS 22 -

JAM - ENS 23 - Nuclear Plant Risk Assessment

JAM - Biography, Jeffrey Mahn, Nuclear Engineer