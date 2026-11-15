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The following are excerpts from the paper and additional observations.

Abstract

Engelbeen, Hannon & Burton (2024) [25], hereafter EHB, is a 65-page CO2 Coalition report claiming to establish anthropogenic dominance of atmospheric CO2. EHB’s own framing on p. 7 is that “the carbon mass balance is what definitely proves that humans are the main cause of the increase of CO2 in the atmosphere”; the report’s other eight sections (isotopes, oxygen, ocean chemistry, process characteristics, ice cores, plant stomata, pre-Mauna Loa chemical methods) are labeled by EHB themselves as “additional evidence for the human contribution.” By EHB’s own construction the report is one proof with supporting appendices. The mass-balance proof is null by Cohler & Soon (2026c) [22] Theorem 1: the identity 𝐹anth − 𝑑𝑀a/𝑑𝑡 = 𝐹out − 𝐹nat holds in every physically admissible state and carries zero evidential weight for any causal proposition. That verdict alone ends the report at what EHB say the report is doing. The supporting sections are nevertheless audited here and each fails against direct empirical measurement. The Keeling relation applied to the modern Scripps 13C record forces the fossil fraction of the net atmospheric addition to 𝑓 ≈ 0, indistinguishable from zero within measurement uncertainty. The bomb-spike 14C single-exponential decay over 1965–2019 gives 𝜏rel ≈ 18.4 yr, 𝑅 2 > 99.8%, no permanent fraction, falsifying the Bern impulse-response function. The oxygen budget constrains sink partition, not source attribution. The ocean-chemistry argument invokes an “average ocean pH” that is not a physical quantity. The process-characteristics argument multiplies a physically meaningless global-mean temperature; the actual driver, the CERES top-of-atmosphere net energy imbalance of 4.3 ± 4 W m−2 (1𝜎) applied locally via van’t Hoff solubility and Arrhenius/𝑄10 respiration, reproduces the observed ∼ 2.25 ppm/yr growth with no anthropogenic contribution required. The 50-year adjustment time on which any long-adjustment-time claim depends is a circular regression that assumes the conclusion. Ice-core gas-age smoothing in the only three cores spanning past interglacials attenuates century-scale peaks below scatter. The stomata dismissal is circular. The chemical-method dismissal generalizes from one 1942 peak to reject 90,000 measurements. The report’s three dominant rhetorical modes are unsupported assertion, non-sequitur, and omissionas-disproof.

Keywords: atmospheric CO2; anthropogenic attribution; Keeling relation; carbon isotopes (𝛿 13C); bomb radiocarbon (14C); Bern impulse-response function; mass balance; CERES top-of-atmosphere energy imbalance; van’t Hoff solubility; carbon cycle

Submitted 2026-08-30, Accepted 2026-10-21. https://doi.org/10.53234/scc202612/06

1. Introduction

The Engelbeen, Hannon and Burton report [25] is a 65-page, non-peer-reviewed document published by the CO2 Coalition in December 2024. It presents itself as a comprehensive rebuttal to the position that natural processes rather than fossil-fuel combustion have dominated the recent increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration, yet names none of the peer-reviewed papers that hold that position: absent from its 65 pages are Berry [8], [9]; Harde [31], [33]; Harde and Salby [34]; Salby and Harde [70], [71]; Koutsoyiannis [53], [54], [55]; Humlum et al. [36]; Essenhigh [26]; Segalstad [73]; and Stallinga [76]. The report purports to refute a body of work whose authors it never names, and to do so in a venue where none of its claims is subject to peer scrutiny. We publish this rebuttal in a peer-reviewed venue at the same level of specificity: specific claim, specific counter, specific citation. The purpose of the present paper is to examine each of EHB’s nine lines of evidence in the order they are presented, at the level of specific quantitative claims, and to show that the anthropogenic attribution the report defends is falsified by direct empirical measurements the report does not address. Three measurements do the work: the modern Scripps 13C Keeling record forces the fossil fraction of the net atmospheric addition to 𝑓 ≈ 0; the bomb-spike 14C decay over 1965–2019 falsifies the Bern impulse-response function; and the CERES top-of-atmosphere net energy imbalance, applied through local van’t Hoff and 𝑄10 responses, quantitatively reproduces the observed atmospheric growth with no anthropogenic term required. The tools required are elementary: mass conservation, isotope mass balance, first-order linear response theory, standard time-series statistics, and local applications of van’t Hoff solubility and Arrhenius/𝑄10 respiration to the CERES-measured energy flux. The relevant peer-reviewed literature has existed for years. This paper documents where each specific EHB claim breaks and where the correct treatment is published.

1.1 Standing technical parameters used throughout

The following quantities appear throughout. Notation: 𝑀a (𝑡) denotes the atmospheric CO2 inventory (GtC); 𝐹in (𝑡) and 𝐹out(𝑡) the gross atmospheric inflow and outflow rates (GtC/yr), with 𝐹in inclusive of both natural and anthropogenic sources; 𝐹anth (𝑡) = 𝐸FOS(𝑡) + 𝐸LUC(𝑡) the total anthropogenic inflow, with 𝐸FOS and 𝐸LUC the fossil-fuel and land-use-change components respectively; and 𝐹nat(𝑡) = 𝐹in (𝑡) − 𝐹anth (𝑡) the natural gross inflow.

- Atmospheric residence time: 𝜏out ≡ 𝑀a/𝐹out. Empirically 𝜏out is observed to be approximately constant and we adopt it as 𝜏res = 3.80 ± 0.12 yr from Refined Reservoir Routing applied to Mauna Loa and Barrow data Koutsoyiannis (2024a) [53].

- Bomb-radiocarbon atmospheric ratio-relaxation timescale: a single-exponential fit to the annual mean atmospheric Δ 14C compilation of Hua et al. (2022) [35] over 1965–2019 (from the posttesting peak to the end of the compiled global record) gives 𝜏rel ≈ 18.4 yr, 𝑅 2 > 99.8%, and no permanent fraction.

- Bridge relation between the bulk residence time and the isotopic ratio-relaxation timescale:

The two parameters are defined as follows.

- D ≡ ¯ 𝐹out/𝐹in ≈ 0.98 is the time-averaged disequilibrium ratio of gross outflow to gross inflow. From Global Carbon Budget flux totals for 2010–2019, 𝐹in ≈ 235 GtC/yr and 𝐹out ≈ 230 GtC/yr give D ≈ 0.979.

- 𝜙¯ slow is the fraction of gross inflow 𝐹in originating from reservoirs unlabeled by the bomb spike: deep-ocean upwelling (∼ 38 GtC/yr from the pre-bomb deep pool), refractory soil Science of Climate Change 101 https://scienceofclimatechange.org Cohler and Soon: Formal Critique of Engelbeen et al. (2024) respiration with turnover times ≫ 50 yr, and fossil-fuel combustion (∼ 10 GtC/yr, isotopically dead). Together these total ∼ 48 GtC/yr out of 𝐹in ≈ 235 GtC/yr, giving 𝜙¯ slow ≈ 0.203.

Physical picture: bomb 14C recycles between the atmosphere and the labeled surface pool on the residence timescale 𝜏res ≈ 3.8 yr, but is only truly removed on the slower timescale set by dilution against the unlabeled deep pool. The ratio 𝜏rel/𝜏res = D/¯ 𝜙¯ slow ≈ 4.83 recovers the observed 𝜏rel ≈ 18.4 yr from the measured 𝜏res ≈ 3.80 yr with no free parameters. Full derivation and error analysis in the forthcoming bomb-radiocarbon paper (Cohler and Soon, in preparation).

- Instrumental Keeling-plot intercept: 𝛿 13C𝐼 = −13.2 ± 0.2‰, from the Scripps modern record [54].

- Sclerosponge 𝛿 13C-derived net-added signature over the last 500 years: approximately −13‰ [10].

- Law Dome LD ANT ice-core Keeling intercept: 𝑦0 = −13.1‰, 𝑟 2 = 96% [46]. - Bern impulse-response function [41]: e-folding time 165 yr, slowest decay mode 394.4 yr, permanent fraction 21.7%. Falsified by the bomb-14C measurement.

1.2 Structure of this paper

Sections 2 through 10 address the nine EHB lines of evidence in order. Section 11 examines EHB’s citation practice. Section 12 summarizes.

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2. Summary and Conclusions

Each of EHB’s nine lines of evidence fails as an attribution argument:

1. Mass balance (EHB §1.1). The identity 𝐹anth − 𝑑𝑀a/𝑑𝑡 = 𝐹out − 𝐹nat constrains the net flux, not the attribution. [8], [31], [70], and [53] all satisfy the identity and produce naturaldominated attributions. EHB assert that the identity implies fossil-dominant attribution; they do not demonstrate it because it cannot be demonstrated: the identity holds in every physically admissible state and carries zero evidential weight for any causal claim by Cohler & Soon (2026c) [22] Theorem 1.

2. 13C/12C (EHB §1.2). Three independent records ([54] instrumental Keeling, [10] sclerosponge, [46] Law Dome LD ANT) converge on a net-added isotopic signature of approximately −13‰. Under this signature, the fossil fraction of the observed forcing computes to 𝑓 ≈ 0, indistinguishable from zero within the intercept’s ±0.2‰ measurement uncertainty. Under any admissible endmember, 𝑓 is bounded well below 1, and the five-century sclerosponge invariance is consistent with 𝑓 ≈ 0 throughout [21]. EHB’s argument ignores the Keeling relation and is inconsistent with the isotopic mass balance the physics dictates.

3. 14C (EHB §1.3). A single-exponential fit to the [35] bomb-14C compilation gives 𝜏rel ≈ 18.4 yr, 𝑅 2 > 99.8%, permanent fraction indistinguishable from zero. The 50-year adjustment time EHB assert in EHB §1.3 is derived circularly from a linear regression that assumes the fossil-dominant conclusion and fits the assumption [75]. The Bern impulse-response function used by the IPCC [41], though not invoked by EHB directly, requires longest timescale 394 yr and permanent fraction 21.7%; it is falsified by the single-exponential shape of the direct measurement over five decades. EHB’s response to the bomb-14C constraint is to run the observation through the multi-reservoir carbon-cycle simulation of Graven et al. (2020) [29], whose response function is fixed by its prescribed rate constants and structural assumptions and by construction produces the long-tail persistence behavior standard in IPCC-class models; even that model’s post-correction number of ∼ 20 yr is nearly a factor of three shorter than the 50-year figure EHB cite it as supporting.

4. Oxygen (EHB §1.4). O2/N2 measurements constrain the decadal partition of the net sink between ocean and land. They do not attribute the source. [70] construct a system satisfying every EHB O2 constraint with natural-dominated CO2 attribution.

5. Ocean chemistry (EHB §1.5). pCO2 and DIC data at HOT, BATS, and six [4] stations are local net-flux measurements at monitored sites. The “average ocean pH” EHB invoke is untethered under classical thermodynamics and is not a physical quantity [18]. Feely et al. [27] document ocean low-latitude to high-latitude transport of approximately 40 GtC/yr; the IPCC’s headline net global ocean uptake of ∼ 2.5 GtC/yr is empirically unconstrained, derived from a non-independent model ensemble and heavily extrapolated SOCAT products [20]. A few-percent perturbation in the gross transport can drive atmospheric CO2 change without altering the sign of the local flux. EHB do not distinguish local from global.

6. Process characteristics (EHB §1.6). The 𝑟 2 = 0.998 correlation between cumulative emissions and cumulative atmospheric CO2 is the Yule–Granger spurious-regression trap: any two monotonically increasing series of comparable curvature correlate at𝑟 ≈ 1 regardless of causal relationship. Proper stochastic causality analysis [56], [57] gives temperature → CO2 at all measured timescales. EHB’s “temperature forcing” table quantifies sensitivities in ppm per K of a global-mean temperature that is not a physical quantity [18]; the actual physical driver is the CERES-measured TOA energy imbalance acting through local Henry’s law and local 𝑄10 at each surface location, closing the observed CO2 growth quantitatively [20].

7. Ice cores (EHB §2.1). EHB’s “800,000 years never exceeded 300 ppmv” claim covers glacial and interglacial periods jointly. Glacial CO2 is ∼ 180 ppm throughout, well below the 300 ppm threshold; the relevant period is the interglacials, where past interglacial peaks sit at ∼ 280–290 ppm and a modest century-scale spike would exceed 300 ppm. Only Dome C, Vostok, and Dome Fuji cover past interglacials; their interglacial FWHMs are ∼ 100–200 yr [62]. A 30 ppm century-scale interglacial spike would appear as ∼ 13 ppm elevation at Dome C, indistinguishable from the observed 5–25 ppm inter-core scatter. High-resolution cores (Law Dome, WAIS) do not cover past interglacials. [39, 37], [3] document systematic errors in ice-core reconstruction that EHB do not engage. [42]’s wet-extraction values are 10–20 ppm higher than dry-extraction values, dismissed by EHB with “Kawamura believes.”

8. Stomata (EHB §2.2). Multiple independent stomata reconstructions [83], [58], [81], [77] show 30–40 ppm Holocene variability inconsistent with ice-core smoothness. EHB dismiss stomata on grounds inconsistent with the Gaussian-kernel smoothing that the ice-core gasage physics dictates.

9. Chemical methods (EHB §2.3). [6]’s specific 1942 peak is correctly critiqued. The generalization to wholesale dismissal of 90,000 measurements is unwarranted per [61] and [73]. EHB cite [10] approvingly to critique Beck while omitting Böhm’s quantitative implication for their own attribution.

EHB present these nine items, in the manner of IPCC assessment reports, as “multiple lines of evidence” whose conjunction supports the fossil-dominant conclusion. The framing rests on an implicit inference rule: that even if any single line is contestable, the conjunction of many lines is compelling. That inference rule is not valid. Cohler & Soon (2026c) [22] Lemma 2 establishes formally why: the intersection of any finite collection of accounting identities is again the whole state space Ω, so an argument that assembles 𝑛 separate identities and calls their conjunction “multiple lines of evidence” yields ⋂︁𝑛 𝑖=1 𝐸𝑖 = Ω and no contingent proposition. Zero evidential content aggregated across 𝑛 lines remains zero. EHB’s “multiple lines” framing is not a reply to the identity-fallacy objection; it is a further instance of it.

For multiple lines of evidence to add weight to a conclusion, each line must individually make the conclusion more probable than the alternative. This is the standard Bayesian formalization of the intuition that independent evidence accumulates. If observation 𝐸1 makes the fossil-dominant hypothesis twice as likely as the natural-attribution alternative, and independent observation 𝐸2 also makes it twice as likely, then jointly they make it four times as likely. The evidential weights multiply.

The multiplicative rule requires each factor to exceed one. A line of argument that does not distinguish the fossil-dominant hypothesis from the natural-attribution alternative has a factor of exactly one and contributes nothing to the product. A line of argument that, properly analyzed, favors natural attribution over fossil dominance has a factor less than one and reduces the product. Multiplying many numbers each equal to or less than one does not yield a number greater than one.

Applying this rule to the enumerated nine items above:

The likelihoods below are computed against genuine observations, not against algebraic rearrangements of the mass-balance identity. Rearrangements of Eq. (2) have likelihood ratio unity by Cohler & Soon (2026c) [22] Corollary and contribute a factor of exactly one to the product regardless of how they are relabeled.

- The mass-balance identity constrains the net flux 𝐹out − 𝐹nat but leaves the attribution of the increase unconstrained. Factor: 1.

- The isotopic Keeling calculation produces 𝛿 13C𝐼 ≈ −13‰, forcing 𝑓 ≈ 0. Factor: much less than 1.

- The bomb-14C decay gives 𝜏rel ≈ 18.4 yr, falsifying the Bern IRF. Factor: much less than 1. Science of Climate Change 127 https://scienceofclimatechange.org Cohler and Soon: Formal Critique of Engelbeen et al. (2024)

- The oxygen budget constrains sink partition between ocean and land, not source attribution. Factor: 1.

- The ocean pCO2 data are local net-flux measurements at three-to-six subtropical stations, not global attribution; the “average ocean pH” EHB invoke is untethered [18]. Factor: 1.

- The cumulative-emissions correlation is Yule–Granger spurious. Factor: 1. Proper causality analysis [56], [57] gives temperature → CO2, contributing a factor less than 1.

- Ice-core smoothing kernels attenuate century-scale interglacial peaks to below scatter in the only cores that span past interglacials (Dome C, Vostok; FWHM ∼ 200 yr per [62]), invalidating the “never exceeded 300 ppmv” inference for past interglacials. Factor: less than 1.

- The stomata dismissal is circular. Factor: 1.

- The chemical-method dismissal generalizes from one specific peak to a whole class. Factor: 1.

The product is not greater than one. Given the isotopic and bomb-14C results, it is substantially less than one. The conjunction of EHB’s nine items is, on proper analysis, evidence against fossil dominance, not evidence for it.

The rhetorical move of assembling individually invalid arguments and treating their conjunction as compelling is a specific epistemic error. It appears in the IPCC assessment literature under the phrase “multiple lines of evidence” and is inherited without modification by EHB. Each line must be evaluated on its own logical merits. The strongest surviving line sets the upper bound on the evidential support the aggregate can provide. When no line survives, no support is provided. When several lines actively favor the alternative, the aggregate favors the alternative.

The internal contradiction of the report deserves final emphasis. EHB concede on p. 6 that sink saturation is absent for both the biosphere and the deep oceans. A separate long adjustment time for anthropogenic CO2 requires source-discriminating sinks, which in turn requires those sinks to be saturating. EHB’s 50-year adjustment time in EHB §1.3 is incompatible with their own no-saturation concession. Both claims cannot be true. EHB hold both.

The three rhetorical modes identified in §11 recur throughout the report: unsupported assertion (physical conclusions presented in the voice of established fact without derivation or citation at the point of assertion); non-sequitur (factual premise followed by attribution conclusion with no logical connective shown); and ignoral-as-disproof (empirical measurements that directly contradict fitted parameters addressed nowhere in the argument, their silence treated as if it were disproof). The report’s method is to state conclusions in the voice of established fact while leaving the peerreviewed physics, mathematics, and data that contradict those conclusions entirely unaddressed.

The verdict on EHB is structural and does not require any of the audits above. EHB label the mass balance on p. 7 as what “definitely proves” human causation, and label the remaining eight sections as “additional evidence for the human contribution.” By EHB’s own construction the report is one proof with supporting appendices. Cohler & Soon (2026c) [22] Theorem 1 nullifies the proof by showing that the mass-balance identity carries zero evidential weight for any causal proposition. No accumulation of supporting evidence, however strong on its own terms, can convert a null proof into a proof. The report fails at what its authors say the report is doing. The audits in this paper establish the same conclusion by a separate and independent route: each of the supporting sections also fails on its own terms, and several actively falsify EHB’s attribution.

The anthropogenic attribution of atmospheric CO2 is falsified by direct empirical measurements that the report does not address. The modern Scripps 13C Keeling record forces the fossil fraction to 𝑓 ≈ 0, indistinguishable from zero within the intercept’s measurement uncertainty. The bomb-spike 14C decay over 1965–2019 gives 𝜏rel ≈ 18.4 yr, falsifying the Bern impulse-response function on which any long-adjustment-time claim depends. The CERES top-of-atmosphere net energy imbalance of 4.3±4 W m−2 [59], applied through local van’t Hoff solubility and local Arrhenius/𝑄10 respiration (∼ 2.44 GtC/yr oceanic outgassing plus ∼ 2.34 GtC/yr terrestrial respiration, totaling ∼ 4.8 GtC/yr against observed ∼ 4.8 GtC/yr), quantitatively reproduces the observed atmospheric growth rate with no anthropogenic term required [20]. Each of these three measurements operates on the current atmosphere, ocean, biosphere, and radiation budget, independently of any assumed attribution model. Each yields natural-dominant attribution. Engelbeen, Hannon & Burton (2024) [25] is a non-peer-reviewed coalition document that neither cites nor answers any of them.

Conflict of Interest

The authors declare no conflict of interest.

Funding

This work received no external funding.

Co-Editor: Stein Storlie Bergsmark; Reviewers: anonymous

Acknowledgments

The authors thank Demetris Koutsoyiannis for his foundational papers on the Refined Reservoir Routing framework and isotopic analysis of the total input isotopic signature to the atmosphere, on which much of this analysis builds. The authors used Claude 4.7 (Anthropic) and Grok 4.5 (xAI) as writing and analysis aids during the preparation of this manuscript. Specific uses included literature search assistance, LaTeX formatting, numerical verification of arithmetic and integrations, adversarial review of the massbalance derivation, and editorial suggestions on prose. All scientific claims, derivations, numerical inputs, and conclusions were independently verified by the authors, who take full responsibility for the content of this work and for any errors or omissions.

The views expressed in this work are solely those of the authors and do not represent the views of any affiliated institution.

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