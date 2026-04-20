Source: email

Man-made climate alarmists insist the world use solar ovens, solar and power.

If we follow the United Nations, World Economic Forum, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Green Peace, Sierra Club, John Holdren, John Kerry, Michael Mann, Bill McKibben, and many more climate change alarmists, we may be able to have a warm drink around midday when the sun is shining at latitudes closer to the equator than to the poles. Otherwise, only a few months of the year in summer time.

Something happens?

Over the past year, a lot has happened in the climate issue. The United States has

withdrawn from the Paris Agreement. Donald Trump has reduced the United

States’ efforts in the IPCC and reduced the economy and reorganized, among

others, NOAA and NASA.

This has also begun to be reflected in the countries’ attitudes towards costs, climate

measures and the view that rich countries should help cover the costs of accidents

that many consider having nothing to do with climate change.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations is concerned?

In addition, many countries are not following up on their climate commitments

regarding new climate goals. Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, also

expresses his concern about the development, here ahead of the COP meeting in

Brazil, in Bethel this year:

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2025/10/30/change-course-now-guterres-urges-the-

world-to-give-him-at-least-one-climate-achievement/

Here is what he said in WUWT in September 2025:

“Less than a third of UN member states (62 out of 197) have announced new

climate targets. The course must change now; humanity has already lost the battle

for the 1.5 C degree target.”

In WUWT, Charles Rotter now has a critical and ironic, entertaining article

(translated by me):

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2025/12/05/live-at-1-pm-et-good-news-climate-cult-

in-decline-the-climate-realism-show-184/

Heartland Institute:

https://www.youtube.com/@HeartlandInstitute

COP30 - a flop

The signs are all around us. The climate cult is losing its grip on our politics and

culture. The UN’s climate conference, COP30 in Brazil, was a flop that even the

alarmist cheerleaders in the legacy media could not ignore. A major paper

justifying radical climate action was just retracted. The Sierra Club is shedding a

shocking number of members. And when was the last time you saw climate

alarmist propaganda shoved annoyingly into your favorite TV show or movie –

which was quite common not so long ago?

Crazy Climate News

The Heartland Institute’s Jim Lakely, Anthony Watts, Sterling Burnett, and Linnea

Lueken will be joined by special guest and fan favorite Steve Milloy of

Junkscience.com. We will also cover some of the Crazy Climate News of the

Week, including an exodus from EPA, what climate policy failure looks like in

graph form, perhaps the cringiest moment in COP history, and Donald Trump’s call

to have those who have pushed climate alarmism investigated.

“Join us LIVE at 1 p.m. EST” on YouTube, Rumble, X, and Facebook.

Here is the video:

Is this a paradigm change?

Is the complete climate discussion fading out?

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