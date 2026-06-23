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What is Hizballah?

‘Iran has to take a decision whether it wants to be a nation or a cause,” Henry Kissinger once said. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has answered “cause”—Islamic revolution. The Trump Administration is now paying for the privilege of asking the question anew.

Vice President JD Vance said it on CNN: “What the agreement does is fundamentally set up a structure whereby if the Iranians behave like a normal country, then we want to treat them like a normal country and welcome them to the world economy.”

Mr. Vance is using that term, “normal country,” on network after network as he tries to sell the agreement. But the regime in Iran has never shown over 47 years that it wants to build a normal country or “join the international community.” At every turn it has banked U.S. relief and concessions and used them to promote terrorism and spread its Shiite revolution.

“What the President is trying to do is actually extend the hand of peace,” Mr. Vance said on Fox. In that he echoes Barack Obama, who in 2009 told Iran’s regime, “We will extend a hand if you are willing to unclench your fist.” The reply was a clenched fist.

Every U.S. President since 1979 has had the same wish, only to discover the regime had other plans. After the fall of the Shah, Jimmy Carter wanted to open a diplomatic channel with Ayatollah Khomeini’s regime and embrace it as the true voice of the people. He was rebuffed and his Presidency sunk by Iran’s seizure of the U.S. Embassy, with 52 U.S. diplomats held hostage for 444 days.

Ronald Reagan tried as well, and the Iran-Contra affair sprung from misguided hopes of getting the regime to free other U.S. hostages, and from there move past hostility. Iran had taken the hostages via the terror groups it stood up in Lebanon to spread its revolution. These proxies murdered hundreds of Americans in suicide bombings and became the template for the Iran-backed militias that sow war across the region.

George H.W. Bush tried to reach out to Tehran immediately with his inaugural address. Speaking of Americans held hostage, he told Iran, “goodwill begets goodwill.” But the regime wasn’t looking for goodwill.

Iran was responsible for terror attacks across the region, including the Khobar Towers bombing that killed 19 U.S. servicemen and injured 400 in 1996. Bill Clinton then chased the “reformist” President Mohammed Khatami with gestures and concessions in the late 1990s only to discover the real power lay with the Ayatollah, who had no interest.

George W. Bush included Iran in his “axis of evil” but declined to confront it, even as the Pentagon found it responsible for killing hundreds of U.S. soldiers in Iraq. Iran broke its nuclear program into pieces in those years but kept advancing it, lying and covering up evidence.

Next up was Barack Obama, who muted his disapproval when Iran stole the 2009 election and murdered protesters. He did the same as Iran took over in Syria by massacring Assad regime opponents. A nuclear deal was said to be a path to a wider rapprochement. Iran signed in 2015 only when it could keep its nuclear facilities, continue enriching uranium and receive cash and sanctions relief. The regime then ramped up its intervention in Syria, its missile program and its support for proxy terrorism.

Joe Biden came into office pledging to return to the nuclear deal after Donald Trump withdrew. Mr. Biden gave Iran billions of dollars and stopped enforcing oil sanctions. Iran responded with nuclear acceleration and a major war with Israel waged via proxies and then directly.

Will all of this finally change after the Israeli and U.S. bombing campaigns? Mr. Vance insisted on CNN that Iran’s regime is “a much different group of people” for whom “something has fundamentally transformed.” That’s the gamble, but there’s scant evidence for it.

The story of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s rule (1989-2026) was the devouring of the state by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. His son, Iran’s new Supreme Leader, says the only place for Americans in the Persian Gulf is “at the bottom of its waters.” The new regime clique of IRGC leaders and mullahs has fired on Gulf neighbors, U.S. forces and commercial ships throughout the cease-fire and even after this deal was announced.

But on CNBC Mr. Vance said, “you see people, both the hard-liners but also the more political people, saying ‘our relationship with the U.S. over the past 47 years has been a mistake, let’s turn over a new leaf.’” We promise that wasn’t Mr. Obama or John Kerry speaking. Like so many before it, the Trump Administration wants to believe this regime is other than what it has shown itself to be.

Sometimes miracles happen, or leaders drag their regimes in a different direction. Anwar Sadat gave his life to carry Egypt to peace with Israel. Mikhail Gorbachev forced the Soviet Union to reform. Who is the comparable new leader in Iran? No matter what was intimated in back-channel talks, the unwillingness of Iran’s regime to put substantive nuclear commitments in the memorandum of understanding is a warning.

Mr. Vance and the President seem to believe that the lure of gleaming hotels and $300 billion in investment is enough for the regime to abandon its revolutionary cause. It could have had those hotels and prosperity for decades but always chose revolution and terror. If Iran really is committed to a new direction, it shouldn’t take 60 days to find out. If the regime won’t abandon its nuclear program, it prefers revolution.

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