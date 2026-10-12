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Cheap wind energy?

“Cheap” to initially erect with subsidies and no accounting for environmental pollution and fossil fuels needed in all the other steps.

Note: This outstanding study applies to land-based wind turbines. Many sites with better wind conditions are offshore where the costs of construction, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning are much higher.

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Introduction

The modern expansion of wind power has been driven largely by an important objective: protecting Earth’s climate and environment while providing the energy modern society requires. That objective deserves serious scientific and engineering examination—not only of the environmental questions, but also of the complete energy systems proposed to address them.

This paper addresses one part of that larger question: What does wind-generated electricity require and cost when it must provide the same reliable electrical service as dispatchable generation? It does not attempt to settle the separate scientific debate over the magnitude of climate change attributable to rising atmospheric CO₂.

That question is examined separately in a forthcoming four-part Earth Energy Budget series, using conservation of energy, atmospheric thermodynamics, spectroscopy, radiative transfer, and observations to test the proposed framework against measured energy flows. Separate work also examines the potential benefits and environmental consequences of CO₂, warming, and the energy alternatives adopted in response.

The present investigation therefore asks a narrower engineering question. Even if the case for reducing CO₂ emissions is accepted as the starting premise, does replacing dispatchable generation with wind actually provide reliable electricity at a lower full-system cost once all the equipment and operating consequences required to make it reliable are counted?

Executive Summary

Wind power is often called one of the cheapest ways to generate electricity. That can be true if we look only at the wind farm. But a customer does not buy electricity only when the wind happens to blow. A large AI training center or metropolitan center needs power every hour, every minute: on windy days, calm nights, during equipment outages, and after a battery has run down.

That changes the question. The fair comparison is not “wind turbine versus gas turbine.” It is “complete, reliable power system versus complete, reliable power system.”

This paper therefore starts with the generator and then widens the accounting boundary. Each wider box adds items the customer most likely needs: plant losses, transmission, storage, firm generation, grid-stability equipment, reserves, maintenance, replacement, and decommissioning. A cost does not disappear simply because a different company pays it or it appears on a different line of the electric bill.

Three warning signs already stand out. The wind-centered system requires far more initial capital, it still depends heavily on firm generation when the wind is weak, and balancing variable wind can impose additional fuel, operating, maintenance, and equipment-life costs on that firm-generation fleet. The final hourly analysis will determine their full magnitude. But these costs belong inside the wind-system boundary—not outside it.

Figure 1. The central idea of this paper: begin with the generator and progressively expand the accounting boundary until the full system required to deliver reliable electricity—and its resulting capital, operating, lifecycle, and reliability consequences—is counted. T Ciccone, October 2026

The wind assumption matters enormously. The technical draft uses three screening cases: 20%, 30%, and 40% annual wind capacity factor. The 20% case is our base case; it is anchored in Fraunhofer ISE data for Germany’s total onshore wind fleet from 2015 to 2025, which average about 20.1%. The 30% case is intermediate. The 40% case is retained as the most favorable/high-performance sensitivity. These are screening cases, not claims that every wind project will perform the same way.

For the 900-MW average base load and 1,000-MW peak load used in this study, two options are particularly revealing. If wind nameplate capacity is held near the customer’s 1,000-MW peak, wind supplies only a limited share of annual energy at these capacity factors. If wind is instead overbuilt so its annual net energy equals the customer’s annual energy use, several gigawatts of wind capacity are required—and firm generation, storage, transmission, and grid support are still needed because annual energy equality does not ensure hourly reliability.

Using the screening costs in the technical draft, the energy-matched wind configurations, plus 1,200 MW of firm CCGT and a 1,000-MW/4,000-MWh battery, require about $9.76 billion in initial plant capital at a 20% wind capacity factor, $7.46 billion at 30%, and $6.31 billion at 40%. The 1,200-MW CCGT-only screening case is about $1.11 billion. These are not final lifecycle costs; the wind-centered totals exclude additional wind transmission and grid-support equipment.

The appendices are an integral part of this investigation, not merely supporting material. They reveal what underlies the headline comparisons: the assumptions behind the screening calculations, the distinction between annual wind energy and hour-by-hour availability, the lifecycle requirements for wind, batteries, transmission, and firm generation, and the impact of balancing variable wind on the operation of the gas-turbine fleet. These effects can influence both reliability and cost. Starts, stops, part-load operation, storage losses, equipment replacement, transmission requirements, grid-support equipment, and other system needs may not appear in the advertised cost of wind generation, but they can appear in the cost of reliable electricity delivered to the customer. The appendices therefore explain how these effects will be measured rather than assumed, and why the final cost comparison must await the complete hourly and lifecycle analysis.

The purpose of this paper is not to argue that wind electricity has no value. It plainly does. The purpose is to ask a harder, more useful question: after we account for the entire system required to make weather-dependent electricity reliable, what does the delivered electricity actually cost?

1. The Question Most Cost Comparisons Miss

Imagine buying a car whose advertised price includes the engine but excludes the transmission, fuel system, brakes, tires, and maintenance. The engine price might be accurate, but it would not reflect the cost of transportation.

Electricity comparisons can make the same mistake. A generator-level cost tells us what it costs to produce electricity at a single point in the system. A continuously operating customer needs something different: electricity delivered at the right time, with the right voltage, frequency, and reliability.

Our reference customer is deliberately demanding: an AI training center averaging 900 MW, peaking near 1,000 MW, and consuming 7.884 TWh per year. The primary comparison period is 30 years. Costs shared by both alternatives are kept common; costs attributable to one alternative are assigned only to that alternative.

The first rule is simple: nameplate capacity is not the same as delivered service. A 1,000-MW wind fleet has a 1,000-MW machine rating, but it does not guarantee 1,000 MW every hour, every minute.

2. Box 1 — The Generator: How Much Energy Does Wind Actually Produce?

Capacity factor is the amount of energy a plant actually produces over time, divided by what it would have produced if it ran at full rated output every hour. It is an annual energy measure, not a measure of how many turbines happen to be turning when someone drives past.

Fraunhofer ISE reports full-load hours for Germany’s onshore wind fleet. Converting those figures to capacity factor yields annual values of roughly 17.5% to 22.2% from 2015 through 2025, with an eleven-year average near 20.1%. That does not mean every wind farm will operate near 20%. It does mean that 30% or 40% should not be treated as a neutral assumption across all mature onshore fleets.

Figure 2. Germany’s onshore wind capacity factor, calculated from Fraunhofer ISE full-load-hour data, 2015–2025. The eleven-year average is 20.1%. T Ciccone, October 2026

Field observations can help a reader understand the physical issue, but they are not a substitute for meter data. During road travel through major wind-development areas in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, and Italy, many visible turbines were stationary for extended periods. The cause could have been low wind, maintenance, curtailment, or another constraint. The quantitative model does not use those observations as its data source; instead, it uses measured wind records and published generation statistics.

A 2011 example by C. Le Pair makes the timing problem clear. With a fixed 500-MW load, wind output fluctuates from one half-hour to the next, so conventional generation must continually supply the difference. One historic day does not settle modern wind economics, but it illustrates why annual averages cannot address an hourly reliability question and can be deceiving.

3. Box 2 — The Wind Plant Uses Some Electricity Too

A wind turbine is not electrically self-contained. Controls, communications, pitch and yaw systems, lubrication, hydraulics, heaters, cooling, lighting, transformers, and collection equipment all require power. Some of these loads continue even when turbine output is low.

The technical screening model applies a combined 3.1% allowance for electrical and parasitic gross-to-net losses. Wake losses, availability, curtailment, and external transmission are kept separate to prevent double-counting.

Figure 3. Illustrative wind-turbine operating envelope. The orange line shows the idea of net output after auxiliary and electrical losses. It is an engineering illustration, not a universal turbine power curve. T Ciccone, October 2026

The practical lesson is straightforward: electricity measured at the turbine is not necessarily the same amount that reaches the customer. Every conversion, storage, and transport step has a boundary and may incur losses.

4. Box 3 — The Power Must Get From the Wind Resource to the Customer

Wind farms are built where the wind resource, land availability, permits, and interconnection make construction feasible. The customer may be far away, which can require collection lines, substations, transformers, rights-of-way, network reinforcement, and long-distance transmission lines, along with associated costs.

Geographic diversity can help because the wind may be stronger in one region and weaker in another. But the customer can benefit from that diversity only if sufficient transmission capacity exists to move the electricity. Diversity has value; transporting it costs money.

The same accounting rule applies to natural gas. If a gas-centered alternative requires a new pipeline, compressor capacity, a firm fuel-delivery contract, a substation, or a transmission upgrade, the project-attributable cost belongs in the gas case. The purpose is not to make wind look expensive by giving gas a free pass. Rather, it compares complete systems and their unique costs at the same boundary.

5. Box 4 — Storage Helps With Time, but Power and Energy Are Not the Same

A battery has two important ratings. Megawatts tell us how much power it can deliver at a moment. Megawatt-hours tell us how long it can keep delivering that power.

A 1,000-MW, four-hour battery stores 4,000 MWh of nominal energy. A 900-MW customer operating for 96 hours requires 86,400 MWh—86.4 GWh—before accounting for reserve margin, conversion losses, degradation, or recharge. A four-hour battery is therefore well suited for short-duration shifting and grid services, but it is not a four-day fuel supply.

The technical draft uses an 85% round-trip efficiency from NREL’s 2024 battery-storage baseline. This means that storage shifts energy in time but also consumes some of it in the process.

Recharging is just as important as discharging. If a battery reaches its minimum state of charge after a prolonged low-wind period, the system still has a problem unless subsequent wind generation is sufficient to meet the current load and recharge the battery before the next shortage.

Figure 4. Le Pair’s Schiphol example illustrates the balancing problem. Wind output changes substantially from one half-hour interval to the next, requiring the balancing source to change output in the opposite direction. The example is illustrative; the final system analysis uses long-term synchronized data rather than this single historical period

6. The First Big Fork in the Road

Once the wind capacity factor is stated openly, the design choice becomes clearer. We can keep wind nameplate capacity near the customer’s 1,000-MW peak, or we can build much more wind capacity so that, on paper, annual wind energy matches the customer’s actual annual demand. To achieve that, the customer may need to “overbuild” wind capacity by 3 times or 4 times and absorb the corresponding increase in capital investments and operating and maintenance costs.

Choice A — Keep wind nameplate near the 1,000-MW customer peak

At a base 20% wind capacity factor, after the 3.1% gross-to-net allowance, 1,000 MW of wind can provide no more than about 21.5% of this customer’s annual energy before curtailment and timing mismatch. Firm generation must provide at least the remaining 78.5%. At a 30% wind capacity factor, the wind ceiling rises to 32.3%. At 40%, it reaches 43.1%.

Figure 5. If the wind nameplate equals the 1,000-MW customer peak, firm (AKA gas turbines) generation still supplies most annual energy across all three screening cases. These are the minimum firm-energy shares before curtailment, storage losses, and timing mismatch. T Ciccone, October 2026

In this design, calling the conventional fleet “backup” can be misleading. At lower wind capacity factors, it is the primary source of annual energy.

Choice B — Overbuild wind until annual wind energy equals annual demand

NOTE: Another option is to install enough wind capacity to match the customer’s annual use of 7.884 TWh with annual net wind production. The screening calculation estimates about 4.64 GW at a 20% capacity factor, 3.10 GW at 30%, and 2.32 GW at 40%.

Figure 6. Wind nameplate capacity required for annual net wind generation to match the AI center’s annual energy use. This annual-energy balance does not guarantee hourly reliability. T Ciccone October 2026

This is where annual accounting can fool us. A year can have enough wind energy overall and still include many hours when wind output is too low. The system therefore still needs a plan for calm periods, storage state of charge, curtailment, transmission limits, and firm capacity.

7. What the Initial Capital Screen Shows

The technical draft uses EIA/Sargent & Lundy AEO2025 screening values of $1,489/kW for onshore wind, $921/kW for a representative H-class single-shaft CCGT, and $436/kWh for a four-hour lithium-ion battery.

At a 20% wind capacity factor, the 4.64-GW annual-energy-matched wind fleet alone screens at about $6.91 billion. Adding 1,200 MW of firm CCGT brings the generation fleet to about $8.02 billion. Adding the illustrative 1,000-MW/4,000-MWh battery brings initial plant capital to about $9.76 billion.

The corresponding screening totals are about $7.46 billion at 30% wind capacity factor and $6.31 billion at 40%. The 1,200-MW CCGT-only screen is about $1.11 billion.

Figure 7. Minimum initial plant-capital screen for the annual-energy-matched wind cases with 1,200 MW of firm CCGT and a 1,000-MW/4,000-MWh battery. Added wind transmission and grid-support equipment are excluded. Pay very close attention to this and the proceeding Figure6.\

RED FLAG WARNING #1— Nearly 9× the Initial Capital, and Equivalent Reliability Is Still Not Demonstrated.

At the 20% wind-capacity-factor base case, the initial plant-capital requirement is already about $9.76 billion—nearly nine times the $1.11 billion for the CCGT-only screening case. Yet spending nearly nine times as much does not establish that the wind-centered system can provide the same hour-by-hour reliability. The $9.76 billion configuration already includes 4.64 GW of wind, 1.2 GW of firm CCGT generation, and a 1,000-MW/4,000-MWh battery, but it still excludes additional wind transmission and grid-support equipment that may be required. The assumed four-hour battery has also not been shown to be sufficient or optimal for prolonged low-wind periods. Figure 7 therefore establishes an important result even before the final hourly analysis: the base wind-centered configuration requires almost nine times the initial plant investment of the CCGT-only alternative, while equivalent reliability remains to be demonstrated.

8. Box 5 — The Grid Needs More Than Energy

An electric grid must do more than tally megawatt-hours. It must keep voltage and frequency within limits, withstand disturbances, provide reserves, and maintain sufficient system strength so protection and control equipment continue operating.

Traditional synchronous generators, such as gas turbines, naturally provide rotating inertia, fault current, voltage stiffness, and a frequency reference. Modern wind turbines are typically connected via power electronics. Advanced inverter controls can provide important support functions, including grid-forming behavior, but they do not inherently replicate the behavior of synchronous machines.

The technical draft therefore does not assert a universal “wind percentage” at which the grid becomes unstable. NERC has reported instantaneous inverter-based penetration exceeding 70% in some North American areas. The engineering point is narrower: as inverter penetration rises, the stability problem evolves, and the system may require different controls, reserves, reactive-power support, fault-current support, synchronous condensers, batteries, retained synchronous generation, or network reinforcement.

If existing equipment already provides those services at no incremental cost, it should not be charged again. If new equipment or operating constraints are required due to the chosen generation mix, they must be included within the system boundary.

9. Box 6 — The Conventional Fleet Is a Real Machine, Not a Free Insurance Policy

During a prolonged period of low wind, a combined-cycle gas fleet may carry most of the customer load and operate near an efficient high-load condition. When wind output returns and changes quickly, the same machines may need to ramp down, ramp up, start, stop, or remain at part load.

Operating modes matter in two ways. First, fuel use per delivered megawatt-hour can increase away from the optimal operating region. Second, starts and load changes consume mechanical life. Hot-section parts experience thermal gradients, fatigue, creep-fatigue interaction, oxidation, coating wear, clearance changes, and combustion transients.

OEM maintenance practice recognizes this. GE Vernova maintenance guidance distinguishes factored fired hours from factored fired starts and applies severity factors to operating events. The technical draft cites an example in which a maintenance factor of 1.8 reduces a 1,200-start baseline hot-gas-path interval to 667 starts. That is not a universal multiplier. It demonstrates why cycling must be tracked rather than treated as free.

Wind equipment also has a lifecycle. Blades, bearings, drivetrains, generators, power electronics, collection systems, batteries, substations, and transmission equipment require maintenance and eventual replacement or repowering. A fair 30-year comparison must count lifecycle costs on both sides.

RED FLAG WARNING #2 — “Backup” Generation Is Not Free—and It May Not Operate Like Backup

The firm-generation fleet required to support variable wind is an integral part of the wind-centered system, not free insurance sitting on the sidelines. During low-wind periods, it may carry most of the customer load. As wind output changes, those same machines may be required to ramp, operate at part load, start and stop, and repeatedly change operating conditions.

These operating changes can have two distinct economic consequences: they can increase fuel consumption per delivered MWh when the machines operate outside their most efficient region, and they can shorten equipment life through starts, thermal cycling, and other operating stresses. OEM maintenance practices explicitly recognize these effects.

The warning is therefore straightforward: the cost of firm generation cannot be counted only as its purchase price or fuel at ideal steady-state efficiency. If wind variability changes how the firm fleet must operate, the resulting fuel, maintenance, cycling, and equipment-life consequences belong to the cost of the wind-centered system.

The final hourly model will determine how large those effects actually are; they should not be assumed to be either zero or insignificant before they are measured.

10. The Fuel and CO₂ That Remain

The peak-matched wind case gives a simple lower-bound illustration. With 1,000 MW of wind serving a 900-MW average load, the 20% capacity-factor case leaves at least 78.5% of annual energy for firm generation.

Using the technical draft’s EIA reference heat rate of 6.226 MMBtu/MWh, that firm-energy remainder corresponds to about 38.5 million MMBtu of natural gas per year. Using EIA’s 116.65-lb-CO₂/MMBtu natural-gas coefficient, direct stack emissions are about 2.25 million short tons of CO₂ per year. The comparable 100% CCGT screening case uses about 49.1 million MMBtu and emits about 2.86 million short tons.

This table is deliberately conservative in favor of the wind-centered case: it uses the full-load reference heat rate for firm generation and adds no fuel-efficiency penalty for cycling, part-load operation, starts, stops, or ramping. Even under that favorable assumption, when wind nameplate is kept near the customer peak, firm generation must still supply a large share of annual energy—and therefore a large share of annual fuel use and CO₂ emissions remains. The hourly analysis will determine whether variable wind operation adds further fuel and maintenance penalties.

11. Why “Cheap Wind” and “Expensive Electricity” Can Both Be True

The apparent contradiction can stem from accounting boundaries. A wind project can be evaluated at the wind-farm fence, while other organizations pay for balancing, firm generation, transmission, grid support, cycling, reserves, and maintenance.

No conspiracy is required. Developers, utilities, grid operators, manufacturers, investors, and policymakers can each make rational decisions within their own accounting rules. The system as a whole can still become more expensive if important functions are paid for elsewhere.

That is why this paper focuses on the boundary rather than on motives. The question is not who pays each invoice first. The question is which physical resources are required to deliver the promised electrical service, and what those resources cost over time.

12. What the Final 30-Year Test Must Do

The screening calculations are not the end of the investigation. The final test should use synchronized multi-year wind data—preferably at least 10 years, and, where data quality permits, 20 to 30 years—along with the customer’s hourly load.

For each hour, the model should calculate available wind, plant losses, direct wind-to-load energy, battery charging and discharging, state of charge, curtailment, transmission limits, CCGT commitment and load, start-ups and shutdowns, ramping, fuel use, and any unserved energy. Both the wind-centered and CCGT-centered systems must meet the same reliability standard.

The 20%, 30%, and 40% annual wind cases should remain, but the wind record must preserve actual timing. Two locations can have the same annual capacity factor yet very different low-wind spells. That difference can change the amount of storage, firm generation, and transmission required.

Only after the hourly physical model is complete should the financial model include capital costs, fixed and variable O&M, fuel, cycling maintenance, repowering, battery replacement or augmentation, transmission, grid support, decommissioning, restoration, and salvage value. The denominator should be electricity actually delivered to the customer—not gross electricity that was later curtailed or lost.

13. Carbon Capture Must Follow the Same Rule

If a carbon constraint is imposed, carbon capture should be added after the underlying electricity systems are defined. In the technical draft’s EIA reference case, the H-class single-shaft heat rate increases from 6,226 Btu/kWh HHV without capture to 7,239 Btu/kWh with 95% capture, and the reference overnight capital cost rises from $921/kW to $2,365/kW.

Those penalties belong in a gas-centered system when capture is required. But a wind-centered system is not exempt if it still burns gas for reliability. Whatever gas is actually burned must be subject to the same carbon rule. The final comparison must reflect the real hourly dispatch, not the label attached to the system.

14. What We Can Say Now — and What We Should Not Say Yet

Several conclusions are already supported by the technical screening work. Reliable electricity comparisons require a boundary wider than the generator. Germany’s mature onshore fleet shows that a roughly 20% annual capacity factor is a real multi-year outcome, not an invented worst case. A wind fleet capped near the customer peak cannot supply most annual energy at that utilization. Overbuilding wind until annual energy equals annual demand requires several times the customer peak in nameplate capacity and still does not prove hourly reliability. CCGT cycling can affect maintenance life as well as fuel consumption.

One conclusion should wait: a new single-lifetime $/MWh figure for the wind-centered system. The earlier single-point result, based on a favorable 40% assumption, is intentionally not carried forward as the headline. The revised number should come from the hourly dispatch and lifecycle model, not by forcing the answer before the calculation is finished.

Conclusion — Count the Whole System

Wind turbines generate useful electricity. But a wind turbine by itself is not a reliable electricity system. A continuously operating customer needs electricity during calm weather, transmission constraints, maintenance outages, and the hours after stored energy has been used up.

That service may require wind generation, transmission, storage, firm generation, reserves, grid-forming controls, synchronous support, fuel, maintenance, replacement, and decommissioning. Moving one of those functions outside the wind-farm fence does not make it disappear.

If wind nameplate is kept near the customer peak, low-to-moderate onshore capacity factors mean firm generation supplies most annual energy. If wind is heavily overbuilt, the system acquires several gigawatts of weather-dependent capacity while still retaining equipment for low-wind periods. The least-cost point between those choices is an hourly system-optimization problem.

The central question is therefore not whether wind has value. It does. The question is whether the complete system needed to turn weather-dependent generation into dependable electricity is cheaper than the dispatchable alternative it is intended to displace.

Cheap generation is not necessarily cheap electricity. The generator fence is where the investigation begins—not where the accounting should end.

RED FLAG WARNING #3 — The Cost of Balancing Wind Does Not Disappear Because It Occurs in the Gas Plant

The final comparison therefore incorporates the operating and maintenance consequences imposed on the firm-generation fleet as it balances variable wind output. As detailed in the appendices, this includes starts and stops, ramping, part-load operation, changes in heat rate, factored operating hours and starts, hot-section maintenance, and resulting effects on component life and maintenance intervals.

If adding variable wind changes how the gas-turbine fleet must operate, then the resulting incremental fuel, operating, maintenance, and equipment-life costs belong inside the wind-centered system boundary. They cannot be excluded simply because the physical wear occurs in the gas turbines rather than in the wind turbines.

The hourly model will measure these effects rather than assume their magnitude, and the resulting costs will be incorporated into the 30-year lifecycle comparison.

The generator fence is therefore where the investigation begins—not where the accounting ends.

Appendix A — Screening Assumptions and Core Calculations

This appendix keeps the arithmetic behind the main text visible. These are screening calculations used to establish scale and define the hourly-model cases. They are not a substitute for synchronized hourly dispatch.

A.1 Annual-energy-matched wind nameplate

Required wind nameplate = 900 MW ÷ [capacity factor × (1 − 0.031)].

A.2 Peak-matched wind annual-energy ceiling

For 1,000 MW of wind nameplate: annual net wind energy = 1,000 MW × 8,760 h × capacity factor × 0.969.

The battery is a screening baseline, not an optimized conclusion. Added wind transmission and grid-support equipment are excluded.

Appendix B — Wind Utilization, Variability, and the Evidence Used

The main text deliberately separates three different ideas that are often mixed together: annual capacity factor, instantaneous turbine operation, and the hourly shape of wind production.

B.1 Capacity factor

Capacity factor is an annual or multi-period energy statistic. The technical draft uses Fraunhofer ISE full-load-hour data for Germany’s total onshore wind fleet to establish the mature-European 20% screening case. The calculated 2015–2025 average is about 20.1%.

B.2 Field observations

The road-trip observations described in the paper are qualitative context only. Seeing a stationary turbine proves only that the turbine was not generating wind power at that moment; it does not by itself establish annual capacity factor or the cause of the shutdown.

B.3 Hourly variability

The Le Pair Schiphol example is retained because it makes the balancing problem visually understandable. It is not treated as a modern fleet-wide performance database. The final model should use synchronized multi-year meteorological or generation records.

Appendix C — Firm Generation and Lifecycle Accounting

The firm fleet has two different jobs. During prolonged low-wind periods it may carry most of the load at relatively high and efficient output. During variable-wind periods it may be required to ramp, start, stop, or operate at part load. A single annual heat-rate number cannot describe both operating regimes.

C.1 Fuel

The screening fuel calculations use the EIA/Sargent & Lundy H-class single-shaft reference heat rate of 6.226 MMBtu/MWh HHV. The peak-matched CO₂ table intentionally does not add a cycling heat-rate penalty.

C.2 Maintenance life

The technical basis for a separate cycling ledger is OEM maintenance practice. Factored fired starts, trips, load severity, and factored fired hours are tracked because cyclic events can consume component life differently from steady operation. The cited GE example is illustrative, not a universal maintenance multiplier.

C.3 Lifecycle symmetry

The same lifecycle rule applies to wind, batteries, transmission, and gas generation. Maintenance, major component replacement, repowering, battery augmentation, decommissioning, restoration, and defensible salvage value should be included where they are caused by the alternative being studied.

Appendix D — How Wind Balancing Changes Firm-Generation Operation

Wind power does not operate by itself. When wind production falls below customer demand, some other source must make up the difference. In the system examined in this study, much of that job is performed by combined-cycle gas turbines.

That creates an important question:

Does adding wind change the way the gas plants have to operate—and, if it does, what does that change cost?

The answer cannot be found simply by counting how many megawatt-hours the gas plants produce. We also have to know how they produced them.

D.1 — The Gas Plant Has Two Very Different Jobs

During a long period of low wind, the gas fleet may carry most of the customer load. In that situation, a combined-cycle plant can operate for many hours at relatively steady, high output.

That is one kind of operation.

At other times, wind production may repeatedly rise and fall. The gas fleet must then respond so that total electricity production continues to match customer demand.

A gas unit may have to:

reduce output → increase output → shut down → restart → change output again.

That is a very different kind of operation.

This distinction matters because a gas turbine does not age simply according to the number of hours it runs. How it is operated also matters.

Two identical gas plants can produce exactly the same amount of electricity during a year while accumulating very different operating histories.

One might run steadily.

The other might repeatedly start, stop, ramp up, ramp down, and operate at part load.

Both could produce the same number of MWh.

They would not necessarily consume the same amount of fuel or use up the same amount of component life.

That is the issue this appendix addresses.

D.2 — Why Starting and Stopping Matters

A modern gas turbine operates at very high temperatures.

When the turbine starts, its internal components heat and expand. They do not all heat at exactly the same rate. When the machine shuts down, those components cool and contract.

Repeating this heating and cooling creates stresses that are different from those experienced while the turbine is operating steadily.

A simple comparison helps explain the principle.

Heating a piece of metal and holding it at a steady temperature is not the same as repeatedly heating it, cooling it, and heating it again. Repeated expansion and contraction can gradually contribute to fatigue and other forms of material damage.

A gas turbine is vastly more complicated, but the underlying point is the same:

Steady operation and repeated cycling are not mechanically identical.

Starts, stops, trips, rapid load changes, and other operating events can therefore affect the useful life of some of the turbine’s hottest and most expensive components.

D.3 — The Manufacturer Keeps Track of This

Gas-turbine manufacturers recognize this difference in their maintenance procedures.

They do not simply ask:

How many hours did the turbine run?

They also ask:

How was the turbine operated while accumulating those hours?

GE Vernova maintenance guidance, for example, distinguishes between factored fired hours and factored fired starts.

The basic idea is straightforward.

Operating hours consume turbine life.

Starts and other operating events can also consume turbine life.

And some operating events can be more demanding than others.

The manufacturer can therefore apply severity factors to the turbine’s actual operating history when determining when inspections or major maintenance should occur.

This is important because the gas fleet in a wind-centered system may be asked to operate differently from a fleet serving the same load without variable wind generation.

D.4 — What the 1.8 Maintenance-Factor Example Actually Means

The GE maintenance example cited in this study illustrates the principle.

Suppose a particular hot-gas-path maintenance interval has a baseline of:

1,200 starts.

Now suppose the turbine’s operating history produces an applicable maintenance factor of:

1.8.

The adjusted start-based maintenance interval becomes:

1,200 ÷ 1.8 = about 667 actual starts.

This does not mean that the turbine fails after 667 starts.

It also does not mean that adding wind automatically makes a gas turbine wear out 1.8 times faster.

It means that, under the particular operating conditions represented by that example, approximately 667 actual starts would use the same start-based maintenance allowance as 1,200 baseline starts.

The distinction is important.

The 1.8 factor is an example of how the manufacturer’s maintenance accounting works. It is not a wind penalty that we insert into our economic model.

The actual maintenance effect must be determined from the way the turbines actually operate.

D.5 — There Can Be Two Different Economic Effects

Changing the operating pattern of the gas fleet can affect cost in two separate ways.

The first is fuel consumption.

Combined-cycle plants generally achieve their best efficiency within their intended high-load operating range. Starts, stops, ramps, and part-load operation can change the amount of fuel required to produce each MWh.

The second is maintenance and component life.

Starts, stops, thermal cycles, trips, and other operating events can affect when inspections, repairs, or replacement of important turbine components are required.

These are different costs.

They should not be combined into an assumed percentage called a “cycling penalty.”

They should be calculated separately.

D.6 — Why Annual Energy Calculations Cannot Answer the Question

This is another example of why annual averages can hide important information.

Suppose two systems each use gas turbines to generate 5 TWh during a year.

Looking only at annual energy, the gas generation appears identical.

But suppose the first gas fleet runs relatively steadily while the second fleet repeatedly changes output to balance variable wind production.

The annual total still says:

5 TWh of gas generation.

It does not tell us how many times the turbines started, how many hours they operated at part load, how rapidly their output changed, or whether their maintenance intervals were affected.

Those facts are contained in the hour-by-hour operating history, not in the annual total.

That is why the final analysis needs an hourly dispatch model.

D.7 — Let the Model Determine the Cost

The purpose of this study is not to assume that wind causes a large gas-turbine cycling penalty.

Nor should the analysis assume that the penalty is zero.

Instead, the hourly model should determine how the firm-generation fleet actually operates.

For each gas-turbine unit, the model should track its operating hours, load, starts, stops, ramps, part-load operation, fuel consumption, and other operating events needed for the applicable maintenance calculation.

That operating history can then be evaluated using the appropriate manufacturer’s maintenance procedures.

The result determines the cost.

If adding wind causes little additional cycling, the calculated cycling cost should be small.

If adding wind causes substantial additional cycling, the model should capture the resulting fuel and maintenance effects.

Either result is acceptable.

What matters is that the effect is measured rather than assumed.

D.8 — Why This Belongs Inside the System Boundary

This brings the discussion back to the central idea of this paper: where we draw the accounting boundary.

The cycling occurs in the gas plant, not inside the wind turbine.

But if changes in wind production cause the gas plant to change its operation, the resulting change in fuel use or maintenance does not disappear simply because it occurs outside the wind-farm fence.

The same principle applies throughout this study.

Transmission may occur outside the wind farm.

Storage may occur outside the wind farm.

Grid-stability equipment may occur outside the wind farm.

Firm generation certainly occurs outside the wind farm.

But all may be required to turn variable wind generation into reliable electricity delivered to the customer.

Therefore:

A cost does not cease to be part of the wind-centered system simply because it occurs in equipment outside the wind farm. If variable wind production changes the operation, fuel consumption, or maintenance requirements of equipment needed to keep the customer supplied, that change belongs inside the full-system accounting boundary.

The final hourly analysis will determine how large that effect actually is.

Appendix E — Hourly Model, Data, and Reproducibility

E.1 Minimum hourly outputs

The final dispatch model should report, at minimum: direct wind-to-load MWh; storage charge, discharge, and state of charge; curtailment; firm-generation MWh; unit starts and shutdowns; ramping; load-dependent heat rate; gas consumption; cycling-maintenance equivalent starts/hours; reliability violations; transmission utilization; and incremental grid-support equipment required by the configuration.

E.2 Reliability rule

The wind-centered and CCGT-centered alternatives must be tested against the same reliability requirement. Gross generation that is curtailed, lost in storage, or unavailable when the customer needs it should not be counted as delivered electricity.

E.3 Reproducibility

AI tools were used in the underlying technical draft for drafting, calculation checking, document assembly, and source organization. AI output is not treated as scientific evidence. Numerical claims in the final paper should remain traceable to equations, model inputs, source data, and reproducible code or spreadsheets so that an independent reviewer can check the result.

Index of Terms — A Plain-English Guide

How to use this index. This guide explains technical terms in the simplest practical language possible. It is not intended to replace formal engineering definitions. Its purpose is to allow a non-specialist reader to understand the concepts used in this paper without repeatedly leaving the text to consult outside references. Particular attention is given to terms that sound similar but mean very different things—especially power versus energy, MW versus MWh, nameplate capacity versus capacity factor, and annual energy versus hour-by-hour reliability.

Annual energy — The total amount of electricity produced or used over an entire year. It tells us how much electricity was produced, but not when it was produced.

Annual-energy matching — Designing a generating system so that the electricity it produces over a whole year equals the customer’s total annual electricity use. This does not mean the generator can supply the customer during every hour of that year.

Auxiliary load / Parasitic load — Electricity that a power plant uses to operate itself. Wind turbines, for example, need electricity for controls, pumps, heaters, cooling equipment, blade-pitch systems, transformers, and other equipment.

Availability — The percentage of time equipment is physically capable of operating. A turbine may have plenty of wind but still be unavailable because it is being repaired or maintained.

Backup generation — A common term for generators used when another source cannot meet demand. In this paper the term is used cautiously because, when wind supplies only a small fraction of annual energy, the so-called “backup” plant may actually produce most of the electricity.

Balancing — Continuously adjusting other electricity sources or loads to make up the difference between changing electricity production and changing customer demand.

Battery energy storage system (BESS) — A large rechargeable battery installation used to store electricity and return it to the grid later.

Btu — British thermal unit — A unit for measuring heat energy. Natural-gas consumption and power-plant heat rates are commonly expressed using Btu.

Capacity — The maximum power a machine or system is designed to produce at a particular moment. It is normally expressed in kilowatts, megawatts, or gigawatts.

Capacity factor (CF) — The amount of electricity a generator actually produces over a period compared with what it would have produced if it operated at full rated power for every hour. A 1,000-MW wind fleet operating at a 20% annual capacity factor produces the same annual amount of energy as 200 MW operating continuously at full power.

CAPEX — Capital expenditure — The money required to build or purchase equipment before normal operation begins. Examples include turbines, generators, batteries, substations, and transmission facilities.

Carbon capture — Equipment and processes used to remove CO₂ from a power plant’s exhaust before it enters the atmosphere. Capture equipment itself requires capital, energy, compression equipment, transportation, and storage.

CCGT — Combined-cycle gas turbine — A power plant that first produces electricity with a gas turbine and then uses the hot exhaust to make steam for a second turbine. Using the exhaust heat improves efficiency compared with a simple gas turbine.

CO₂ — Carbon dioxide — A gas produced when carbon-containing fuels such as natural gas are burned. This paper counts direct CO₂ released from gas-fired generation when comparing the alternatives.

Collection system — The electrical cables, transformers, substations, and related equipment that gather electricity from individual wind turbines and bring it to a common connection point.

Combined-cycle efficiency — The fraction of the fuel’s energy that a combined-cycle plant converts into electricity. Higher efficiency means less fuel is required to make the same amount of electricity.

Compressor / Gas compressor — Equipment that raises the pressure of natural gas so it can be transported through pipelines. Compressors themselves require energy.

Conventional generation — In this paper, dependable generation that can be intentionally dispatched when needed, particularly combined-cycle natural-gas generation.

Creep — Very slow permanent deformation of a material exposed to high temperature and stress for long periods. It is one reason hot gas-turbine components eventually require inspection or replacement.

Creep-fatigue interaction — Damage caused by the combined effects of long exposure to high temperatures and repeated heating, cooling, or mechanical loading.

Curtailment — Electricity that could have been generated but is deliberately not accepted by the grid, often because generation exceeds demand or transmission cannot carry it. Curtailed wind energy cannot be counted as electricity delivered to the customer.

Cycling — Repeatedly starting, stopping, ramping up, ramping down, or changing the load of a power plant rather than operating it steadily.

Cycling penalty — The additional fuel consumption, wear, maintenance, or shortened component life caused by cycling a generating plant.

Decommissioning — Taking a power plant, wind farm, battery facility, transmission line, or other equipment permanently out of service and dealing with the site and remaining equipment.

Degradation — The gradual loss of equipment performance with age and use. Batteries, for example, generally lose some usable storage capacity as they age and cycle.

Delivered electricity — Electricity that actually reaches the customer when it is required. This is the product the paper ultimately seeks to price.

Demand / Load — The amount of electrical power customers require at a particular moment.

Dependable generation / Firm generation — Generation that can be intentionally called upon to produce electricity when required, subject to normal equipment and fuel availability.

Dispatch — The process of deciding which generators operate, when they operate, and how much electricity each one produces.

Dispatchable generation — A generator whose output can be intentionally controlled to follow electricity demand. A gas turbine is dispatchable; the available wind itself is not.

Diversity / Geographic diversity — Spreading wind generation over different locations so that weak wind in one area may sometimes be offset by stronger wind somewhere else. The benefit requires sufficient transmission to move that electricity to where it is needed.

Electrical losses — Energy lost as electricity passes through cables, transformers, converters, batteries, and other equipment. The lost energy normally becomes heat.

Energy — The total quantity of electricity produced or consumed over a period of time. In electric-power discussions it is commonly measured in kilowatt-hours, megawatt-hours, or terawatt-hours.

Energy-matched wind system — The wind configuration in this paper in which expected annual net wind production is made equal to the AI center’s annual electricity use. It does not mean that wind production matches the load hour by hour.

Energy storage — Saving energy when it is available so it can be used later. Batteries are one form of energy storage.

Equivalent starts / Factored starts — A maintenance method that gives different types of gas-turbine starts or operating events different weights according to the damage they are expected to cause. A severe event can therefore count as more than one ordinary start for maintenance purposes.

Fault current — A large electrical current that can flow when something goes wrong, such as a short circuit. Adequate fault-current behavior helps protection systems recognize and isolate electrical faults.

Firm capacity — Generating capacity that can be depended upon to be available when the system needs it, within the reliability rules being used.

Firm-energy minimum — In this paper, the minimum share of annual customer energy that must come from firm generation when wind nameplate is limited to the customer’s peak. Actual firm generation can be higher because of timing mismatch, losses, and curtailment.

Frequency — The rate at which alternating electric current changes direction. In North America the normal grid frequency is 60 cycles per second, or 60 hertz. Generation and demand must remain closely balanced to keep frequency under control.

Frequency response — The rapid change in generation, storage output, or demand used to help stabilize grid frequency after a disturbance.

Fuel coefficient / CO₂ emissions coefficient — A value used to estimate how much CO₂ is produced when a given quantity of fuel is burned.

Full-load hours — A way of expressing annual generation as the number of hours the plant would have needed to operate at full rated power to produce the same amount of energy. Dividing full-load hours by the number of hours in a year gives the capacity factor.

Gas turbine — An engine that burns fuel in compressed air and uses the expanding hot gas to spin a turbine connected to an electric generator.

Generator — A machine that converts mechanical energy into electrical energy. More broadly, the word is also sometimes used for the complete generating unit.

Generator boundary / Generator fence — The narrow accounting boundary around the generating equipment itself. A central argument of this paper is that this boundary is too narrow for comparing the cost of complete reliable electricity systems.

Gigawatt (GW) — One billion watts, or 1,000 megawatts. It is a measure of power, not annual energy.

Gigawatt-hour (GWh) — The amount of energy produced by one gigawatt operating for one hour. One GWh equals 1,000 MWh.

Grid — The interconnected system of generators, transmission lines, substations, distribution equipment, controls, and customers that delivers electricity.

Grid-forming inverter — Power-electronic equipment designed to help establish and regulate voltage and frequency rather than simply following an already-established grid signal.

Grid stability — The ability of the electric system to remain under control and continue operating after changes or disturbances.

Gross generation — Electricity produced before subtracting the power used by the generating plant itself and certain electrical losses.

Gross-to-net loss — The difference between the electricity initially generated and the smaller amount remaining after specified plant uses and electrical losses.

Heat rate — A measure of how much fuel energy a power plant needs to produce a unit of electricity. Lower heat rate means better fuel efficiency.

High-load operation — Operating a generating unit near a large fraction of its rated output. Combined-cycle plants are generally most efficient within their intended high-load operating region.

Hot-gas path / Hot section — The gas-turbine components directly exposed to extremely hot combustion gases. These are among the components most affected by temperature, starts, cycling, and operating severity.

Hourly dispatch model — A computer calculation that follows the electric system one hour at a time rather than relying only on annual averages. It can determine what actually supplies the customer during each hour.

HHV — Higher heating value — One convention for measuring the energy contained in a fuel. When comparing heat rates or efficiencies, the same HHV/LHV convention must be used consistently.

Inertia — In a traditional power grid, energy stored in the rotating mass of large synchronous generators. This rotation naturally resists sudden changes in grid frequency.

Interconnection — The equipment and network connection that allows a power plant to connect to the larger electric grid.

Inverter — Electronic equipment that converts and controls electrical power. Modern wind turbines and batteries commonly connect to the grid through power-electronic inverters.

Inverter-based resource (IBR) — A generator or storage device that connects to the grid primarily through power electronics rather than directly through a traditional synchronous generator. Modern wind, solar, and battery installations are common examples.

Kilowatt (kW) — One thousand watts of power.

Kilowatt-hour (kWh) — The energy produced or consumed by one kilowatt operating for one hour. Household electricity bills are commonly measured in kWh.

Lifecycle — The complete useful life of equipment, from construction through operation, maintenance, replacement or repowering, and eventual decommissioning.

Lifecycle cost — All significant costs over the study period rather than just the initial purchase price.

Load following — Changing generator output so that electricity production continues to match changing demand or changing output from other generators.

Load-dependent heat rate — The fact that a power plant’s fuel efficiency can change depending on how heavily it is loaded.

Low-cycle fatigue — Damage caused by a relatively small number of large heating, cooling, or mechanical stress cycles. Starting and stopping a gas turbine can contribute to this type of damage.

Low-wind event / Wind lull — A period when wind production remains low. The duration matters greatly: covering four hours is very different from covering four days.

Maintenance factor — A factor used to adjust maintenance intervals according to how severely equipment has actually been operated.

Megawatt (MW) — One million watts of power. It describes the rate at which electricity is being produced or consumed at a particular moment.

Megawatt-hour (MWh) — One megawatt supplied for one hour. It is a measure of energy.

Meteorological data — Measurements of weather conditions such as wind speed and direction. Long-term synchronized weather records are important for determining whether low-wind events occur at the same time across different regions.

Nameplate capacity — The rated maximum output printed on or assigned to generating equipment. It describes the machine’s size; it does not tell us how much electricity the machine will actually produce during a year.

Net generation / Net output — Electricity remaining after specified internal plant consumption and losses have been subtracted.

Network reinforcement — Upgrading transmission lines, substations, transformers, or other grid equipment so the network can safely carry new or larger power flows.

O&M — Operations and maintenance — The continuing cost of operating, inspecting, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment.

OEM — Original equipment manufacturer — The company that designed or manufactured the equipment. OEM maintenance recommendations are important because they describe how actual operating conditions affect inspection and component-replacement schedules.

Overbuild / Wind overbuild — Installing substantially more wind nameplate capacity than the customer’s peak demand. This can increase annual wind energy and provide more surplus energy for storage, but it also increases capital requirements and potential curtailment.

Overnight capital cost — An estimate of what a plant would cost if it could be constructed immediately, without including financing costs accumulated during construction. It is useful for comparing basic construction costs.

Part load — Operating a generating plant below its full rated output.

Peak demand / Peak load — The highest amount of electrical power required by a customer or system during the period being studied. The example AI center peaks near 1,000 MW.

Peak-matched wind — The configuration in this paper in which installed wind nameplate is limited to approximately the customer’s 1,000-MW peak demand.

Power — The rate at which energy is produced or consumed at a particular moment. Power is measured in watts, kilowatts, megawatts, or gigawatts.

Power versus energy — One of the most important distinctions in the paper. MW tells us how much power can be supplied at one moment; MWh tells us how long that power can be supplied. A 1,000-MW battery is not necessarily capable of supplying 1,000 MW for very long.

Power electronics — Electronic devices used to rapidly convert and control electrical power. Modern wind turbines and batteries depend heavily on them.

Ramp / Ramping — Increasing or decreasing a generator’s output over time. Rapidly changing wind production can require other generators or batteries to ramp in the opposite direction.

Reactive power — Electrical support needed to control voltage in an alternating-current power system. It does not perform ordinary customer work in the same way as real power, but the grid cannot operate properly without it.

Reliability — The ability of the electricity system to supply customers when they need power and to continue operating through expected equipment failures, weather changes, and disturbances.

Reliability criterion / Reliability standard — The rule used to decide how dependable a power system must be. A fair comparison requires competing systems to meet the same reliability requirement.

Repowering — Replacing or substantially rebuilding older generating equipment—such as wind turbines—to extend the site’s useful generating life or improve performance.

Reserve / Operating reserve — Generating or storage capability kept available so it can respond when demand rises unexpectedly or another source suddenly produces less electricity.

Restoration — Returning a power-plant or wind-farm site toward an agreed condition after equipment is removed at the end of its useful life.

Round-trip efficiency — The percentage of electricity put into a storage system that is later recovered as electricity. At 85% round-trip efficiency, 100 MWh put into the storage process ultimately returns about 85 MWh.

Salvage value — The remaining economic value of equipment or materials at the end of the study period. A fair lifecycle analysis should credit this value when it can reasonably be estimated.

Screening calculation — A simplified calculation used to determine the approximate size or importance of a problem before performing a much more detailed analysis.

Screening floor — A deliberately incomplete cost estimate that establishes a minimum or lower-bound scale. Additional necessary costs can make the final result higher.

Sensitivity case — A calculation repeated with a different assumption to show how strongly the result depends on that assumption. The paper’s 20%, 30%, and 40% wind capacity factors are examples.

Synchronous condenser — A rotating electrical machine that does not normally produce real electrical energy but can provide voltage support, reactive power, inertia, and system-strength services.

Synchronous generator — A traditional rotating generator whose mechanical rotation is directly synchronized with the electrical frequency of the grid.

System boundary / Accounting boundary — The line defining which equipment, functions, costs, and losses are included in a calculation. Moving the boundary outward can reveal costs that disappear from a narrow generator-only comparison.

System strength — Broadly, the grid’s ability to maintain usable voltage and stable electrical behavior when disturbances occur or when equipment is connected and disconnected.

State of charge (SOC) — How much usable energy remains in a battery at a particular moment. It is roughly the battery equivalent of a fuel gauge.

Storage duration — How long a storage system can deliver its rated power before its stored energy is exhausted. A 1,000-MW/4,000-MWh battery has a nominal four-hour duration at full 1,000-MW output.

Terawatt-hour (TWh) — One billion kilowatt-hours, or one million megawatt-hours. The example AI center consumes 7.884 TWh per year.

Thermal gradient — A temperature difference across a material or component. Rapid heating and cooling can create large thermal gradients and mechanical stresses.

Timing mismatch — The difference between when electricity is generated and when the customer needs it. Annual generation can equal annual demand while still having a serious timing mismatch.

Transmission — Moving large amounts of electricity over high-voltage power lines from generating areas toward customers and distribution networks.

Transmission constraint — A limit on how much electricity can safely be moved through part of the transmission network at a particular time.

Transmission loss — Electrical energy lost, mainly as heat, while power travels through transmission lines and related equipment.

Turbine cut-in speed — The approximate wind speed at which a wind turbine begins producing useful electrical power.

Turbine cut-out speed — A high wind speed at which a turbine is shut down to protect the equipment from excessive loads.

Unit commitment — The decision about which individual generating units should be running, shut down, starting, or available during each period.

Unserved energy — Electricity the customer needed but the modeled system was unable to supply. In a high-reliability application, this is a critical measure of whether the proposed system actually works.

Utilization — A general description of how much equipment is actually being used. In this paper it must not be confused with capacity factor. Seeing what fraction of turbines are turning at one moment does not establish their annual energy production.

Variable generation / Weather-dependent generation — Electricity production whose available output changes with natural conditions. Wind generation varies with the wind and therefore cannot simply be commanded to produce its rated output whenever desired.

Voltage — Electrical potential, somewhat analogous to pressure in a fluid system. Grid voltage must remain within acceptable limits for equipment and customers to operate properly.

Voltage support — Equipment or generator actions that help keep grid voltage within acceptable limits.

Wake loss — Reduced wind-turbine output caused when one turbine operates in the disturbed, slower-moving air behind another turbine.

Watt (W) — The basic unit of electrical power.

Wind capacity factor — The annual wind energy actually produced divided by the energy the wind fleet would produce if it operated at full nameplate output every hour.

Wind-centered system — The complete configuration being examined in which wind is a major energy source while storage, firm generation, transmission, and other equipment provide the additional functions needed for reliable service.

Wind nameplate — The sum of the rated power of all wind turbines in the system. A 4.64-GW wind fleet has 4.64 GW of nameplate capacity even though its actual output can be far below that number at a particular moment.

Wind-to-load energy — Wind-generated electricity that goes directly to serve the customer’s demand rather than first entering storage or being curtailed.

Wind resource — The amount, speed, timing, and consistency of wind available at a location. A better wind resource generally allows a wind plant to achieve a higher capacity factor.

Wind trace / Wind record — A time-by-time record of actual or estimated wind production or wind conditions. The final model needs a long record because the sequence and duration of windy and calm periods matter.

Sources and References

Live links were checked and updated for this working draft. Where an original publisher page was not readily accessible, an accessible copy is identified as such.

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