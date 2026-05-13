Source: email from Willem Post and chart from Visual Capitalist

Chart: The Average U.S. Tariff Rate (1890-2025)

April 10, 2025

Dorothy Neufeld

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Charted: The Average U.S. Tariff Rate Since 1890

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Key Takeaways

The U.S. average effective tariff rate on imports spiked to 14.5%—its highest level since 1938.

In 2024, the average rate was 2.5%.

The situation is developing. However, as of April 9th, the newly imposed tariffs were projected to generate $206.6 billion in federal revenue and slash imports by 30% in 2025.

On almost a weekly—if not daily basis—American trade policy changes.

While Trump imposed heavy reciprocal tariffs on about 100 nations last week, he announced a 90-day pause on countries that didn’t retaliate on April 9th. Overall, the 10% blanket tariff on U.S. imports remains in place.

This graphic shows the U.S. import average tariff rate over history, based on data from the Tax Foundation.

A Brief History of U.S. Tariffs

In 2025, the average U.S. tariff on imports has surged to 14.5%—the highest level in nearly 90 years.

As trade tensions escalate, tariffs on China jumped to 125% and China’s levies on America now stand at 84%. In response, market volatility is spiking given the unpredictable nature of Trump’s trade policy.

International Trade, Tariffs and Non-Tariff Barriers:

The Europeans developed great skills regarding international trade, transportation, insurance and finance, as they built their colonial empires. Historically, the US had protected its markets and the employment of US workers with high tariffs. After World War II, Europe had lost most of its colonies, which meant much less income from exploiting them. With help of the US-provided Marshall Plan (most of the loans were never paid back), European governments repaired the damage to cities, businesses, industries and countrysides.

When Kennedy was elected in 1960, European elites immediately wined and dined Kennedy to lower tariffs, because “we are so weak and need to trade with you”. The US lowered tariffs/opened markets, but Europe did not. It took a few years, but the US trade surplus vanished to become a deficit in 1971; the US had its first trade deficit since 1888.

Foreign entities have US holdings (all kinds) of $70.54 trillion and US entities have foreign holdings of $42.96 trillion, a gap of $27.54 trillion, at end 2025, per US Bureau of Economic Analysis. The growth of this gap led to the Rust Belt; buyouts of US companies by foreign companies, etc. Foreign entities repatriate a return on their investments of at least $1.0 to $1.5 trillion/y. Trump tried to rectify this with tariffs, but the US Courts judged them illegal. The US and US workers are continuing to be the losers.

https://www.bea.gov/sites/default/files/2025-06/trans125-annual-current-account-balance.pdf