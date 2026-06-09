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Those two statistics tell so much about India, as does the fact that there were only two billionaires in 1991; when the License Raj was deconstructed. Those that had benefitted the most from their connections with the License Raj are over-represented in today’s 229 billionaires. The share of national wealth held by the top 10% of Indians, went from 50.5% in 1991 to 74.3% in 2020, while for the bottom 50% the share fell from 8.8% to 2.8%. For the top 1%, the share went from 13% to 40%.

India spends less than 2% of GDP on health, just 4% on education and 0.6% on R&D. It has increased spending on infrastructure, but much of that has been captured by the corrupt practices of state officials that benefit certain economic players. The richest two families are both heavily concentrated in infrastructure and construction, Mukesh Ambani (US$100 billion) and the Adani family (US$61.4 billion). The privatization of state assets, together with the provision of licenses for such things as telecommunications, also provided great opportunities for corrupt practices. Instead of utilizing special economic zones and joint ventures with world class companies to help develop the productive forces, the Indian oligarchy has instead been protected behind high tariff walls and highly opaque and problematic-to-foreign-firms state processes. Tesla spent ten years trying to set up a factory in India and gave up, numerous Chinese companies have experienced severe difficulties. The Jindal family (US$37.2 billion) and Lakshmi Mittal (US$25.7 billion) both built heavy industrial empires in such a protected environment, firstly under the License Raj.

Widespread corruption and financial fraud schemes were carried out in the 1990s and 2000s, which ended the reign of the Congress Party and the Gandhi family in the early 2010s as India was rocked by corruption scandals over such things as the 2G spectrum, the Commonwealth Games and the development of a housing complex. This lead to the victory of the BJP, which turned out to be no less corrupt. In 2023, I wrote the article Why India Will Not Repeat China’s Success that covered the utter failure of the Indian ruling class to successfully develop the economy in between independence and the 1991 crisis, and then the deeply corrupt nature of the liberalization of India in the decades since. I updated my history of Indian development, in comparison to China, last September in India is Beset With the Same Anti-Modernizing Oligarchy as South America.

The advantage that India has in the generic pharmaceuticals industry is based on explicit government policies, embedded in the 1970s patent act, that greatly restricted the basis and length of drug patents; explicitly to reduce the domination of foreign drug companies. This facilitated a rapid growth of the Indian generic pharmaceutical industry, which India strove to protect even after the 1990s WTO TRIPS agreement that was designed to advantage Western intellectual property owners. India supplies about 20% of global generic medicines (40% in the US), but it did not build the upstream industries that provide the precursor chemicals; India is utterly dependent upon China for that. This is a situation that much of Indian industry suffers from, a heavy dependence on imported parts; in many cases being not much more than an assembler rather than a true manufacturer. A major reason why Apple’s “Made In India” push has had such significant setbacks. While India is strong in the relatively low valued added generic and active pharmaceutical ingredient markets, China has raced ahead in the higher value add biologics and new innovations.

India’s IT industry greatly benefitted from consistent and bipartisan government support since the 1990s, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) that graduate vast numbers of technology graduates. A great advantage for offshore consulting was of course the widespread use of the English language, as it was with call centres and business process offshoring. This sector predominantly serves export markets and foreign corporations, acting somewhat like an economic island with very limited spin-offs for the rest of the economy.

What India lacks is the large manufacturing and industrial base required to provide jobs to the masses of the population, especially in the labour-intensive industries such as textiles, apparel, leather and food processing; lacking the extensive cross sector economic benefits of such a base. In 1980, manufacturing was 16.75% of Indian GDP, in 1990 16.6%, in 2000 16%, in 2010 17%, in 2020 13%. For China, the share was 25% in 1980, 32% in 1990, 2000 and 2010, and still 27% in 2020. Bangladesh went from 14% in the 1980s to 25% currently, Vietnam from 12% in 1990 to 19% today, and Thailand and Malaysia both industrialized successfully.

As such an agriculturally dependent nation, with 43% of the workforce still in agriculture, India has been hit hard by the shortages of diesel and fertilizers. The El Nino tends to weaken the Indian monsoon, and with this years El Nino quite possibly breaking all records the weakening could be severe. This will only widen income and wealth disparities. In the past six years social spending, which includes cash transfers, food subsidies and state pensions for the poor has fallen from 17.7% of GDP to 13.6%; these are critical to maintaining social stability in such a generally poor nation. The median family income at PPP is about US$6,000 and about 800 million Indians rely on subsidized food.

China’s GDP per capita at PPP is three times that of India and when the manipulation of the Indian growth statistics, and the lack of proper representation of a quite troubled informal sector that is half of the economy is taken into account, China is still most probably growing faster than India (and India’s GDP statistics seriously overstated).

The Indian economy is fundamentally weak, with net foreign domestic investment at zero and the Rupee falling 11% against the US$ in the past year. With the government placing duties on imported gold and stopping exports of sugar, while the Indian net household savings level has fallen to 6% of GDP. China’s household savings rate is at record levels. India will continue to be a land of a few people with fabulous riches while also being one of legions living in poverty, with productive forces too weak to support its geopolitical ambitions.

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