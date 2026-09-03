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The United Nations is against fossil fuels and their extremely important by-products that make the modern world possible. DDT is effective against mosquito-transmitted diseases. Petrochemicals are the building blocks for producing DDT. António Guterres and Christiana Figueres, leaders at the UN, played key roles in promoting policies against hydrocarbons. Their actions may be crimes against the poor.

In 2000, The United Nations Set Eight Millennium Development Goals: The UN Used To Know How To Count What Matters To Humanity

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

In 2000, it set eight Millennium Development Goals. They were not poetry. They were a short list of mostly efficient, targeted aims: cut extreme poverty in half, get children into school, slash child and maternal deaths, fight the big killer diseases, and give people clean water.

Fifteen years later, the world retired them. In their place came the Sustainable Development Goals—seventeen of them, with 169 targets and enough indicators to keep a small army of consultants employed until 2030.

Climate change became the rich world’s obsession. The global importance of focused work of saving and improving people with low incomes got almost totally ignored..

The MDGs were imperfect. They missed some of their own marks. Child mortality did not fall by two-thirds. Maternal deaths did not fall by three-quarters. Sanitation lagged. The environmental targets were the weakest of the lot. Anyone who pretends otherwise is selling something.

Yet they worked better than anything the UN has done since.

Extreme poverty in the developing world fell from 47 percent in 1990 to 14 percent by 2015. The number of people living on less than $1.25 a day dropped from 1.9 billion to 836 million. The target was met five years early. Over a billion people left extreme poverty. Although, leaving “extreme” is only a slight improvement for over 4 billion people who still live in some form of energy poverty.

Under-five deaths fell from 12.7 million a year in 1990 to about 6 million. The global rate dropped from 90 deaths per 1,000 live births to 43. The pace of improvement more than tripled after 2000. Independent analyses put the extra lives saved—children, mothers, people with HIV and tuberculosis—between 21 million and 30 million above the pre-MDG trend. Two-thirds of those gains were in sub-Saharan Africa.

Primary school enrollment in developing regions rose from 83 percent to 91 percent.

Out-of-school children of primary age fell from 100 million to 57 million. Gender parity in education was largely achieved. The drinking-water target was met. New HIV infections, malaria, and tuberculosis incidence were halted and reversed.

These were not accidents of Chinese growth alone. China and India moved huge numbers out of poverty.

But the acceleration in child survival, school completion, and disease control was real in low-income countries and in Africa. The MDGs concentrated money, attention, and political will on a handful of measurable human outcomes. That concentration produced results.

Then the climate agenda exploded.

The SDGs were designed by committee. Every lobby got a seat. Climate action became Goal 13. Inequality, cities, consumption patterns, oceans, terrestrial ecosystems, and “peace, justice and strong institutions” were added to the list. The goals apply to rich countries as well as poor ones. The energy language grew vague. Anti-fossil fuels targets multiplied. Wildly unaccountable accountability has been thinned to the “rich” 1/8 of the planet and they can’t control their CO2.

A decade later, the UN’s own scorecards are grim. Only about a third of measurable SDG targets are on track or making modest progress. Nearly half are moving too slowly. Fifteen percent have gone backward. Hundreds of millions remain in extreme poverty. Hunger has proven stubborn. The 2030 deadline has slipped into Greenwishing.

Part of that is COVID, war, and debt. Part of it is design. When everything is a priority, nothing is. Climate finance and climate diplomacy now absorb an outsized share of the attention and the money that once went to vaccines, bed nets, teachers, and wells. Development banks have been pressured to treat emissions reduction as co-equal with poverty reduction—or more important. Poor countries that contribute almost nothing to global emissions are told their path out of energy poverty must first pass a carbon test.

That is not energy humanism. It is the inversion, thereof.

Some form of energy poverty is still the daily reality for billions. Indoor smoke from cooking fires still kills more people than many of the diseases the MDGs targeted. Women and girls still walk for hours to get water and fuel. Factories, clinics, and schools still sit dark. Reliable, affordable power—coal where it is the cheapest reliable option, natural gas, hydro, nuclear, and competitive renewables without the greenwishing—is what actually raises resilience to weather, disease, and hunger. The MDG era understood, however imperfectly, that development comes first. The SDG era far too often treats economic development as a climate policy problem.

The environmental record of the MDGs was mixed because environmental targets were an unachievable core of the list. Forests continued to shrink. Carbon dioxide emissions rose. Those facts should be faced. They do not justify turning the world’s entire economic development into a climate campaign run ineffectively from rich-country capitals.

Midwest common sense is simple. Count the lives. Count the children in school. Count the mothers who survive childbirth. Count the people who can turn on a light and cook without smoke. Then ask whether the new, larger, climate-centered agenda of the UN is delivering those things faster or slower than the old, narrower one.

The evidence so far is not kind to the new agenda.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

The MDGs succeeded where they were concrete, time-bound, financed and aimed at the poorest of the world. They failed where they were vague or where politics overrode any need for measurement. The SDGs inherited the successes and then buried them under a much larger pile of aspirations.

Energy poverty is more immediate for the people the original goals were written to help. A world that cannot keep its eye on child survival, health care and primary school while it debates net-zero timelines and continues to issue new environmental UN reports of doom has lost the plot and its humanity.

Targeted energy humanism goals saves lives. Bloated UN goals has produce conferences, climate extremism and energy inhumanity. Un the UNEP!

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By Stephen Heins · Launched 4 years ago

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