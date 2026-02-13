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John Shanahan
Feb 15

Here is a story from a retired physicist in South Africa about this research nuclear reactor and a nuclear power plant. He is one of the last living scientists who worked on the design and construction of these wonderful facilities.

From Geert de Vries, physicist - South Africa

Hi John,

Nice to see you sending a picture of Pelindaba around.

I worked as physicist from 1967-76 in the very building shown with the chamfered top, the reactor building.

That chamfered top was to have thick vertical walls inside, on which the building’s crane rails were mounted.

My workspace was on the beam port floor (office was elsewhere) where the ports in the reactor shielding were, out of which the gamma & neutron beams came for the experiment setups. At one of the ports I built a neutron diffractometer, both the mechanical design (before physics I was mech eng and and had good experience as designer) and the instrument’s computer control. So I had to learn binary level computer languages using the 1968 generation of ‘minicomputers’ (those with the ring memory). I did more mech and computer engineering than physics. Those were the days.

The Atomic Energy Board at Pelindaba had earlier sent me overseas for post-graduate to Germany, France and Netherlands 1962-66, to become part of the team of about sixty scientists that Pelindaba needed. We had a hell of a good team, trained in US, Canada and Europe. They are all gone, I am maybe the last living now.

I left in 1977 to work with Framatome from 1977-85 on the construction of Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. Last year April 2025 I went to Cape Town for a week, invited to the 40-year reunion of Koeberg Construction Old Boys. All greybeards now.

So it goes.

Kind regards

Geert F de Vries

geertdev@iafrica.com

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