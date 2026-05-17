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An Ultraviolet photon carries 30X the energy of the Infrared photon.

The increase in CO2 causes greater back-scatter of Infrared, which is also absorbed by the oceans or aerosol water droplets in clouds. The aerosol water droplets may convect an itty-bit higher but eventually the droplet grows to saturation and a full, heavy droplet forms to fall back to Earth as rain (or crystallize to snow).

The Water Cycle is a nearly infinite and tunable cooling system but it works most vigorously in the Northern Hemisphere. 2/3rds of the Earth’s continental masses are in the Northern Hemisphere, hence it is wetter and cooler in the Northern Hemisphere than the South.

Now then, the only significant heat driver is Ultraviolet radiation.

Ozone naturally forms by photodissociation of O2 by sunlight in the upper atmosphere to produce the ion of Oxygen , O-

The Oxygen ion is very aggressive and can react with just about anything, including another diatomic O2 to produce the fragile triatomic ozone = O3. Then ozone does its business with filtering UV-C and UV-B.

UV-A gets through.

Ozone depletion was only recognized in 1974 (Molina & Rowland), but there are two (2) natural mechanisms of ozone reduction.

The magnetic field deflects the solar wind which otherwise would disrupt the ozone layer.

The magnetic field varies and has been undergoing weakening since 1830 (end of the Dalton Minimum). John Tyndall published his erroneous treatise on CO2 in 1859. The weakening of the magnetic field has accelerated over the last 75 years. The magnetic North Pole was somewhat West of the village “Resolute” on the Canadian Northwest Passage in 1948, yet by 2020 had raced to Siberian waters.

Location of the magnetic North Pole over time

Yes, we have had greater warming, with more storms and precipitation in the Northern Hemisphere. Typhoons increased in the Southern hemisphere somewhat, but hotter, drier conditions prevailed across southern land masses, like the interior of Australia.

The other input that reduces ozone are energetic proton showers from 11 year solar maxima which can penetrate the magnetic field, thus reducing ozone and allowing greater Ultraviolet to shine through. These proton showers events lead to Forbush Reductions. The loss of cloud cover is prominently observed by the comparison of photos taken by the 1972 Apollo 17 mission and the 2026 Artemis II mission. In 1972 the Sun was approaching a Solar Minimum in 1976 (Solar Cycle # 20) and cloud cover was ample. We are just now leaving behind a powerful two year Solar Maximum #25 with both ozone and cloud cover greatly diminished.

The overall impact of increasing CO2 levels is insignificant.

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