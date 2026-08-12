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The growth of the U.S. National Debt should terrify every responsible citizen.

Consumer debt in the U.S. hit a record $18.8 trillion at the end of 2025, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York that incorporated all types of debts, including credit card bills, auto loans and mortgages.

That works out to an average of $154,152 per household.

Borrowing is commonly part of a long-term financial plan, whether it’s for an education or a place to call home. But if you’re not able to make regular, in-full payments, it can derail your financial future.

How much Americans owe, by age

The average debt balance shifted only slightly year-over-year, from $105,056 in Q4 2024 to $154,152 in Q4 2025.

Generationally, it was a different story: Gen X (born 1965–1980) had the highest average debt load, but it declined slightly from 2024, as more people paid off mortgages and finished funding their children’s college educations.

The largest year-over-year increase was among members of Gen Z (born 1997-2012), who are now graduating from college and entering their homebuying years.

Average mortgage debt, by age

Typically, mortgage balances peak among younger, newer homeowners, who haven’t been able to pay down much of their loans yet.

But coming of age in a tight housing market, many members of Gen Z have delayed homeownership, lowering their average. In 2025, the average age of a first-time homebuyer was 40, a record high.

Average auto loan debt, by age

Because of the need for pricier, more reliable vehicles and multiple vehicles in one household, Gen X and Millennials have the highest average auto debt.

According to a Lending Tree analysis, Gen X has the highest average monthly payment at $594, followed by Millennials at $589.



Although their debt load was lower, Gen Z faced higher interest rates due to their lower incomes and limited credit histories.

Average student debt, by age

Americans owe roughly $1.83 trillion in student loan debt, according to Federal Student Aid data from Q4 2025. At $47,857, the six million-plus borrowers aged 50 to 61 have the highest average balance.

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