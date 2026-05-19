This article offers observations about weather and climate based on personal studies by region, elevation, and time that varies by minutes, hours, days, weeks, seasons, decades, and centuries.

From 1970 to 1978, he researched tornadoes for design of nuclear power plants. He performed field surveys focusing on the University of Chicago, Professor Tetsuya Fujita’s F5 tornadoes with multiple suction vortices. The impossible damage in the 1970 Lubbock, Texas tornado was explained.

The diagram and photo show a Fujita, F5 tornado with multiple suction vortices. The severe damage path can be over half a mile, ~ 1 km wide. It can be as narrow a 160 feet, approximately 50 meters. Th strongest tornadoes produce unbelievable damage, especially when considering the short time a tornado is over one spot, compared to hours hurricanes.

These comments are based on joint tornado field surveys by Tetsuya Fujita and John Shanahan, 1970 - 1974, concrete missile barrier testing 1974 - 1975 with Professor Merit White, U. of Massachusetts, dynamic, three-dimensional computer tornado modeling acting on three dimensional models of nuclear power plants and debris from materials in construction laydown areas and parking lots, 1975-1976 by John Shanahan.

John Shanahan spent a lifetime hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing in forests, remote river valleys, and mountains in Asia, Europe, and North and South America. These activities started at sea level and went to 19,000 feet, 5,800 meters.

What do studies of static, average values of sunshine acting on a flat surface that always faces the Sun, infrared radiation coming off the surfaces of the planet interacting with CO2 and water vapor, and cloud albedo, and otherwise completely ignore all the functions of the oceans, explain about changes in the weather and climate on the real planet Earth?

Government polices to control the use of fossil fuels, promote wind and solar energy, demand Net Zero production of man-made CO2, and operation of Carbon Capture and Sequestration facilities should be terminated immediately.

Earth’s climate is determined by many things, not just static, global average values of energy from the Sun, Infrared Radiation escaping to space, cloud albedo studied on an flat one square meter that always faces the sun.

Earth’s climate is influenced by:

The spherical shape of the Earth. That shape was created by gravity.

All other things being the same, climate would be different on a rotating, orbiting, tiled axis cube, tetrahedron, cylinder. or a flat surface always facing the Sun.

All other things being the same, climate would be different with or without the oceans and different if they were much smaller and shallower or if they covered over 95% of the planet. Models that fail to account for the many roles of the oceans are not very useful in understanding weather and climate. At best, models that ignore most of the influences of the oceans way overestimate the influence of IR on CO2. Even these unrealistic models come to the conclusion that man-made CO2 has hardly measureable influence on heating the planet.

All other things being the same, climate would be different with or without gravity, but with an artificial boundary to keep the atmosphere in place, while letting IR escape to space.

All other things being the same, climate would be different with or without all the forms and quantities of energy in the atmosphere and oceans: kinetic, potential, electrical, three phases of water, changes of phase of water from solid to liquid and liquid to gas and back, and the Coriolis effect. Simple models of just IR going directly or indirectly from the surface of the Earth to the Top of the Atmosphere and exiting to space have to overestimate the heating effect of IR on “greenhouse” gases. This is so because of the principle of conservation of energy. The assumed full energy of IR in the lower atmosphere is really less because of all the other forms of energy in weather at those elevations.

Infrared radiation coming from ocean and land surfaces heated by sunlight is much weaker than energy of ultra violet light from the sun striking the oceans and land. See article about CO2, magnetic fields, and cloud cover by Chemical Engineer, Richard Cronin here.

No one can show that less energy intense IR acting on very small amounts of man-made CO2 causes catastrophic global warming or catastrophic sea level rise.

Unfortunately, many Australians, Europeans, and North Americans worry that man-made carbon dioxide does cause catastrophic global warming and sea level rise. They accept claims by climate alarmists, go-along-with-the-alarmists mass media, and research-money-seeking university presidents and professors that people everywhere are causing terrible climate change and sea level rise.

These climate observations don’t require a degree in science, engineering nor knowledge of complex mathematics. A well educated high school student should understand and know what to do with man-made climate alarmism policies.

Isn’t man-made climate change alarmism nonsense that can have catastrophic consequences for the modern world?

Nuclear power plants are safe from the strongest tornadoes and most events of nature. Wind and solar electric generating facilities are not.

These statements represent John Shanahan’s independent understanding of weather and climate on Earth, the Water Planet. Suggestions and corrections are welcome.

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Krka River, Croatia

Life on the water planet is marvelous. Everyone claiming that humans are causing catastrophic global warming and sea level rise are enemies of mankind.