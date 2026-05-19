John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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H. Douglas Lightfoot's avatar
H. Douglas Lightfoot
May 19

John:

Excellent post. You are right. Water is the ingredient in all life and in the planet itself. The water cycle helps keep Earth's temperature from becoming too high. With such a cooling system, only the Sun can change the Earth's temperature. All natural processes.

H. Douglas Lightfoot

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