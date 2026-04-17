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China’s democracy delivers what people actually want. America’s doesn’t. So simple.

Note for above photo: Although the students may dislike the public exercises, many middle-aged and older Chinese people do a variety of exercises in public. Walk around a Chinese city in the evening and you’ll see exercise groups in various parks and open areas in front of buildings.

Some of these are dance groups doing ballroom dancing, traditional Chinese fan dancing, or even Texas line dancing. For the traditional dancing, often a half-dozen old men will be playing instruments and 50 old ladies will be doing coordinated steps. It’s a social occasion!

If one should propose to all men a choice, bidding them select the best customs from all the customs that there are, each race of men, after examining them all, would select those of his own people; thus all think that their own customs are by far the best. Herodotus, The Histories.

Popularity Contest or People’s Mandate?

If ‘democracy’ implies a political system that responds to the desires of the people who reside in it, America’s system falls at the first hurdle, as Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page proved: “The central point that emerges from our research is that economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while mass-based interest groups and average citizens have little or no independent influence.” [See last year’s Losing Democracy: On Social Homogeneity, Coherence and Democracy]. But wait..

It gets worse

Not only is there no sign of democracy in the United States, there is an aggressive, even murderous, insistence that by calling their failed system ‘democratic’ Americans tend to think of their country as good—regardless of what it does—simply because they are democratic and different systems as undemocratic states and, therefore, illegitimate, regardless of what they do. Kenneth Waltz called this ‘democratic wars’:

the belief that justifies invading ‘non-democracies’ to make them democratic will make the world more peaceful. This political ‘belief’ has engendered a closed systems of deduction, unaffected by empirical evidence, such that Washington now acts with utter certitude in its own reasoning and convictions which—including the conviction that those who disagree are wrong, mad, and dangerous.

Democracy Scorecard

Though Washington’s invocation of ‘democracy’ is pseudo-religious, the elements of real democracy—constitutional, participative, elective, consultative, legislative, operational, substantive and financial—are readily comparable:

Constitutional Foundations. China’s Constitution uses the word democracy thirty-two times, while the U.S. Constitution never mentions it. The Founders hated it so much they made democracy un-Constitutional. Today, Americans are permitted vote for Presidential candidates, but the unelected Electoral College decides the winner. As the great Emma Goldman observed, “If American democracy changed anything, they’d make it illegal”.

Elective Legitimacy. China’s bigger, more transparent elections (designed with the Carter Center) attract twenty-percent more participation than America’s (62 percent to 52 percent). Clearly, Chinese voters think their vote counts.

Procedural Legitimacy. China’s public, democratic, merit-based, gender-weighted Congress appoints senior officials and approves all legislation. American presidents hire and fire five thousand senior officials, order citizens kidnapped, tortured, imprisoned, and assassinated, and secretly ban thousands of citizens from flying on airlines. No Chinese leader—including Mao—could ever do one of those things.

Outcome Legitimacy. Chinese policies produce democratic outcomes. 96% of Chinese voters approve their government’s policies and 83% say their country is being run for their benefit—compared to 15% of Americans 1 .

Trust. 91% of Chinese and 17% of Americans trust their government to do the right thing most of the time.

China’s “Zero-Party” model

As President George Washington warned, multi-party electoral systems are open to corruption, fraud, and even civil war, but its fatal weakness is susceptibility to foreign control—as Israel’s takeover of the United States Government illustrates.

The world’s leading democracies—Switzerland’s, China’s and Singapore’s—are non-Athenian, yet all enjoy massive popular support. Switzerland has expensive, time-consuming direct democracy. Singapore’s model blends Confucian officialdom and British parliamentarianism and depends upon outcome legitimacy.

China, by contrast, is a zero-party state in which the Communist Party represents its constitutional framework and guards the people’s mandate. The institutional chain of Chinese democracy covers all areas of the democratic process—democratic election, democratic consultation, democratic decision-making, democratic management, and democratic supervision. The result is the organic unity of both process democracy and result democracy, of procedural democracy and substantive democracy, of direct democracy and indirect democracy, of people’s democracy and state democracy:

Whether a country is a democracy or not depends on whether its people are really the masters of the country. If the people awaken for voting only and enter a dormant period thereafter, if they are given a song and dance during campaigning but have no say after the election, or if they are favored during canvassing but are left out in the cold after the election, such a democracy is not a true democracy.” It is in itself undemocratic to use a single yardstick to measure the rich and varied political systems and examine the diverse political civilizations of humanity from a monotonous perspective. The system of people’s congresses is an important institutional vehicle for realizing whole-process people’s democracy in China. —Xi Jinping

Alternative Democratic Models

In the Confucian tradition, geniuses led the nation by moral example but, beyond access to beneficial infrastructure, the vast majority of Chinese had no say in the running of their government. In 1945, Mao envisioned “a free and democratic China in which all government levels, including the central government, are created by general and equal secret balloting and are responsible to the people who elected them. It will implement Dr. Sun Yat-sen’s three principles of democracy, Lincoln’s principle of ‘of the people, by the people, for the people,’ and Roosevelt’s Atlantic Charter.” And that’s exactly what the country has today.

Further Reading:

Godfree Roberts

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January 6, 2025

I have never believed that democracy brings progress. I know it to have brought regression. Lee Kwan Yew.

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1 PPIC and long-running ANES/Pew-style questions.

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