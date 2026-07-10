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Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP] Louis was blown up in his motorboat in 1979. Edwina, a close friend of Elizabeth II, died in 1960.

There is a story that is commonly told in Britain that the colonisation of India – as horrible as it was – was not of any major economic benefit to Britain itself. If anything, the administration of India was a cost to Britain. So the fact that the empire was sustained for so long – the story goes – was a gesture of Britain’s benevolence.

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New research by the renowned economist Utsa Patnaik – just published by Columbia University Press – deals a crushing blow to this narrative. Drawing on nearly two centuries of detailed data on tax and trade, Patnaik calculated that Britain drained a total of nearly $45 trillion from India during the period 1765 to 1938.

It’s a staggering sum. For perspective, $45 trillion is 17 times more than the total GDP of the United Kingdom today.

How did this come about?

It happened through the trade system. Prior to the colonial period, Britain bought goods like textiles and rice from Indian producers and paid for them in the normal way – mostly with silver – as they did with any other country.

But something changed in 1765, shortly after the East India Company took control of the subcontinent and established a monopoly over Indian trade.

Here’s how it worked

The East India Company began collecting taxes in India, and then used a portion of those revenues (about a third) to fund the purchase of Indian goods for British use.

In other words, instead of paying for Indian goods out of their own pocket, British traders acquired them for free, “buying” from peasants and weavers using money that had just been taken from them as taxes!

It was theft on a grand scale. Yet most Indians were unaware of what was going on because the agent who collected the taxes was not the same as the one who showed up to buy their goods. Had it been the same person, they surely would have smelled a rat.

Some of the stolen goods were consumed in Britain, and the rest were re-exported elsewhere, such as Europe. The re-export system allowed Britain to finance a flow of imports from Europe, including strategic materials like iron, tar and timber, which were essential to Britain’s industrialisation. Indeed, the Industrial Revolution was financed in large part on this systematic theft from India.

On top of this, the British were able to sell the stolen goods to other countries for much more than they “bought” them for in the first place, pocketing not only 100 percent of the original value of the goods but also the markup, such as selling tea (from India) + tax to the Colonies in America.

After the British Raj took over in 1858, colonizers added a special new twist to the tax-and-buy system. As the East India Company’s monopoly broke down, Indian producers were allowed to export their goods directly to other countries. But Britain made sure that the payments for those goods nonetheless ended up in London.

How did this work?

Basically, anyone who wanted to buy goods from India would do so using special Council Bills – a unique paper currency issued only by the British Crown. And the only way to get those bills was to buy them from London with gold or silver. So traders would pay London in gold to get the bills, and then use the bills to pay Indian producers. When Indians cashed the bills in at the local colonial office, they were “paid” in rupees out of tax revenues – money that had just been collected from them as taxes. Once again, they were not paid at all; they were defrauded.

Meanwhile, London ended up with all of the gold and silver that should have gone directly to the Indians in exchange for their exports. Now we know why almost every upscale household in Britain had lots of tableware in gold and silver

This corrupt system meant that even while India was running an impressive trade surplus with the rest of the world – a surplus that lasted for three decades in the early 20th century – it showed up as a deficit in the national accounts because the real income from India’s exports was appropriated in its entirety by Britain.

Some people mention this fictional “deficit” as evidence India was a liability to Britain. But exactly the opposite is true. Britain intercepted enormous quantities of income that rightly belonged to Indian producers. India was the goose that laid the golden egg.

Meanwhile, the “deficit” meant that India had no option but to borrow (at interest) from Britain to finance its imports. So the entire Indian population was forced into completely unnecessary debt to their colonial overlords, further cementing British control.

Britain used the windfall from this fraudulent system to fuel the engines of imperial violence – funding The American Revolutionary War (April 1775 – September 3, 1783), the War of 1812 (Jan 1812 - February 1814), the invasion of China in the 1840s and the suppression of the Indian Rebellion in 1857.

And this was on top of what the Crown took directly from Indian taxpayers to pay for its wars. As Patnaik points out, “the cost of all Britain’s wars of conquest outside Indian borders were charged always wholly or mainly to Indian revenues.” Now we how many insiders in Britain were able to build such large estates “in the country” and have “in town” residences in the poshest places in London.

And that’s not all. Britain used this flow of tribute from India to finance the expansion of capitalism in Europe and in regions of European settlement, like Canada and Australia. So not only the industrialization of Britain but also the industrialization of much of the Western world was facilitated by $extractions from Britains many colonies.

Patnaik identifies four distinct economic periods in colonial India from 1765 to 1938, 173 years, calculates the extraction for each, and then compounds at a modest rate of interest (about 5%, lower than the market rate) from the middle of each period to the present. Adding it all up, she finds that the total drain from India amounts to $44.6 trillion. This figure is conservative, she says, and does not include the interest-carrying debts that Britain imposed on India during the Raj. Now we know how Britain developed its Financial Center in London.

That financial center was greatly augmented after the collapse of the Soviet Union. https://willempost.substack.com/p/europes-decline-from-a-lofty-perch

The Disastrous Gorbachev - Yeltsin Era (1990 - 2000): The USSR collapsed in 1991, which led to the US, the Cold War victor, advising Russia how to become a capitalist country. The net result was the rise of Russian Oligarchs getting control of Russia’s natural resources and selling them to major western corporations. Hundreds of billions of dollars were extracted from Russia, much of it parked in foreign banks in London, Monreal, Paris, etc., and tax havens.

That wholesale robbery came to a screeching halt, after Putin was elected President in March 2000, and quickly established many new rules, such as reigning in the Oligarchs and in-grown, stale bureaucracies, which revitalized the economy. In 2021, Russia became the 4th largest economy, based on purchasing power parity, PPP. This was the fourth attempt by foreign nations to take over the lands and resources of Russia.

These are eye-watering sums. But the true costs of this drain cannot be calculated. If India had been able to invest its own tax revenues and foreign exchange earnings in development – as Japan did (Japan was never colonized) – there’s no telling how history might have turned out differently. India could very well have become an economic powerhouse. Centuries of poverty and suffering could have been prevented.

Britain, a Benevolent Empire?

All of this is a sobering antidote to the rosy narrative promoted by certain powerful voices, including the Mass Media, in Britain. The conservative historian Niall Ferguson has claimed that British rule helped “develop” India. While he was prime minister, David Cameron asserted that British rule was a net help to India.

This narrative has found considerable traction in the popular imagination: according to a 2014 YouGov poll, 50 percent of people in Britain believe that colonialism was beneficial to the colonies. Now we know how the British people are successfully being brainwashed.

Yet during the entire 200-year history of British rule in India, there was almost no increase in per capita income. In fact, during the last half of the 19th century (1850 –1900), the heyday of the British Empire, income in India collapsed by half. The average life expectancy of Indians dropped by a fifth from 1870 to 1920. Tens of millions died needlessly of policy-induced famine.

Britain didn’t develop India. Quite the contrary – as Patnaik’s work makes clear – India enabled the development of Britain.

What does this require of Britain today? An apology? Absolutely. Reparations? Don’t make me laugh. There will never be enough money in Britain to cover the sums that Patnaik identifies.

In the meantime, we can start by setting the story straight. We need to recognize that Britain retained control of India not out of benevolence but for the sake of plunder and that Britain’s industrial rise didn’t emerge by inventing the steam engine and strong institutions, as our schoolbooks would have it, but depended on violent theft from other lands and other peoples for hundreds of years.

Fast Forward to the Present

The UK a Shadow of its Former Self: The UK is the leftover of the once dominant British Empire which controlled about 24% of the world’s total land area in the 1920s. The UK foreign-born population was about 19.6%, at end 2025, most of which are the unvetted dregs from Islam Third World countries; that percentage is rapidly increasing, due to high birth rates and continued influx. The rest of the UK population has had near-zero growth for many years. Would the foreign-born folks rise to defend the UK? The UK prospect is highly indebted Third World status.

The UK, after BREXIT, not part of the EU, has asked the EU to be part of the interest-free loan setup. regarding Ukraine. The UK money to the “Pot of the Willing” would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to UK defense companies to produce weapons for 1) the UK’s own rearmament and 2) Ukraine to continue weakening Russia.

The EU and UK Long-term Plan to Maintain Relevance

The EU and UK elites are putting on big shows to welcome and include Zelensky as their indispensable mascot of Europe’s increasingly militant posture versus Russia. The EU and UK are making huge investments to build up the infrastructures to support their own military forces and those of Ukraine. Will the foreign-born people in Europe become part of the military as well? EU and UK elites, without US help, are preparing themselves to:

1) Strategically weaken Russia by providing Ukraine with a) EU intelligence and satellite resources, b) target selection, c) weaponry and training, so Ukraine will be an effective attack proxy “for as long as it takes”.

However, Ukraine may run out of troops; losses are about 1250 to 1450/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA). The Kiev government behaves as a terrorist operation when it kidnaps and beats its citizens and drags them to front lines with little or no training, which increases desertion and surrendering.

2) Create internal unrest in Russia, by using cyber warfare, condition EU people to hate Russia, have Ukraine inflict damage on critical Russian facilities, increase infiltrations of Russian Media, and support political opponents of Putin,

3) Carve up Russian into externally controlled components and turn them into semi-colonies of the European Union.” Russia would cease to exist as a political entity.

4) Take control of Russia’s abundant resources, plus the resources of Ukraine, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Such a major infusion of low-cost energy and other resources would ensure 1) Europe’s competitiveness for many decades, and 2) Europe as one of three major powers in the world after China and the US.

The EU and UK elites know, 1) The alternative would be a Europe, with insufficient energy and other resources, suffering the most blowback from future Hormuz-style fossil fuel interruptions, 2) The economic and political course of Europe would be downhill for decades, with greatly increased inflation and debt financing at higher interest rates. The bloom would be off the “Garden of Eden”.

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