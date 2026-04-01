Source: email

Everyone should be proud of the following photos and stories about Americans. They were sent to me by a geologist who agrees with the science that says that all carbon dioxide is good for the world. No atmospheric carbon dioxide is a climate-changing pollutant. Politicians who claim that carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels is causing serious man-made global warming, also called “man-made climate change,” are not friends of Terry Donze, geologist, or John Shanahan, civil engineer.

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Today he passed away at age 86.

The world wont be the same without him.

That said, in the comments please share your favorite chuck Norris Fact.

One of my favorites is Chuck Norris can divide by zero.

Another fact:

Most people wear Superman jammies when they go to bed. Superman wears Chuck Norris jammies.

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Hedy Lamarr, Judy Garland and Lana Turner on the set of Ziegfeld Girl. (1941)

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n 1962, at the tender age of 11, Kurt Russell landed a role in the film It Happened at the World’s Fair, starring none other than Elvis Presley himself. Russell’s part was relatively small, playing a kid hired by Elvis’s character for 50 cents to kick him, providing a reason for Elvis to meet a nurse.

Later, in the 1979 TV movie Elvis, Russell portrayed the cultural icon.

Photo from vintag.es:

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——-“Riiiiccckkk, you got to hide me”——

—-—Humphrey Bogart and Peter Lorre in Ravello, Italy taking a break from filming—- “Beat The Devil”/1953—-

The guys made 5 movies together,

—-—“Maltese Falcon”/1941——-“All Through The Night”/1942——“Casablanca”/1943—--“Passage To Marseille”/1944—-

Bogart & Lorre were chain smokers who died in their 50s.

They also shared the same hairpiece maker—- “Ed Katz, Hair Design”—

They were 3 time losers at love before they met their soulmate.

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She turned a janitor’s closet into a revolution — and proved that the quietest girls can change the world, one stubborn dream at a time.

In the heart of the Bronx, in 1936 — a year of Olympic triumphs and literary legends — a 15-year-old girl sat in her high school chemistry class and felt something stir inside her. Not the quiet expectation of becoming a teacher or a secretary, as most girls were told to dream. No — Rosalyn Sussman looked at the world and whispered to herself, “I want to be a physicist.” It wasn’t just a wish. It was a quiet rebellion.

Her parents, hardworking and loving, hoped she’d choose something safe — something respectable. But Rosalyn had already seen the world change. She’d read about Marie Curie, who dared to shine in a man’s world. She’d heard about Enrico Fermi, unlocking the secrets of the atom. And she knew — deep in her bones — that she belonged among them.

She graduated high school at 15. Enrolled at Hunter College — a tuition-free school for women — with no money, but with mountains of grit. Her father sold packaging materials. Her mother kept house. Neither had finished high school. But they believed in education — and in their daughter. At first, she studied chemistry. But then came physics — and everything changed. Her professors saw her brilliance. They created a new major — just for her — because no one had ever asked for it before. In 1941, she graduated magna cum laude, ready to chase her dream.

But the world wasn’t ready for her. Graduate schools turned her away. Women weren’t welcome in physics. So she took a job as a secretary at Columbia — typing for a biochemist — just so she could sit in on classes. She was ready to give up, to settle for teaching high school. Then came World War II. Men left for war. Labs opened. Doors creaked open — just a little — for women like her. The University of Illinois offered her a teaching assistantship. She arrived — the only woman among 400 men. The first woman admitted to their physics program since 1917.

She met Aaron Yalow — a fellow student — and married him two years later. In 1945, at just 24, she earned her PhD in nuclear physics. After the war, many scientists turned away from bombs — and toward healing. Rosalyn joined the Bronx Veterans Administration Hospital, working in a lab that was once a janitor’s closet. There, she met Dr. Solomon Berson — a young doctor studying diabetes. He knew medicine. She knew nuclear science. Together, they dreamed up something revolutionary.

They invented radioimmunoassay — RIA — a way to measure tiny amounts of hormones in the blood. Insulin. Thyroid hormones. Growth hormones. Even viruses. Things doctors had never been able to see before. They could have patented it. Made millions. Instead, they gave it away — freely — to every lab, every hospital, every researcher who needed it. Because they believed science should heal — not profit.

When Sol died suddenly in 1972, Rosalyn was shattered. But she kept going. She renamed her lab after him. She kept publishing. She kept teaching. And in 1977, the Nobel Prize came — for her work, for their work. She became the second woman ever to win the Nobel in Physiology or Medicine — and the first American-born woman to win any Nobel in science.

She didn’t rest. She became president of the Endocrine Society. She visited schools — especially girls’ schools — telling young women: “You can do this. You can have a family. You can have a career. You can change the world.” Even after a stroke at 76, she spoke to girls at “Take Your Daughter to Work Day,” saying: “Winning the Nobel was wonderful — but my real job is to make sure girls like you believe you can do it too.”

She lived simply. In the Bronx. With her husband. With her children. Always answering letters from students. Always encouraging the next generation. When she passed away in 2011 at 89, the world lost a giant — but her legacy grew louder. In 2015, a new elementary school opened in the Bronx — named after her. So little girls walking through its halls would know: You don’t need fancy degrees to start with. You don’t need permission to dream. You just need to be stubborn. And brave. And kind.

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