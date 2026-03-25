Source: email

NOTE by John Shanahan: The United States has become deeply divided since the 1960s. The following photos and stories were provided by a conservative voter and successful scientist, Terry Donze. None of these stories is about elected officials in national, state, or city governments.

German-born American athlete and actor, born during the Austro-Hungarian Empire. He was one of the best swimmers in the world during the 20s. He won 5 Olympic gold medals and 1 bronze. THOSE OF US WHO REMEMBER HIM SAW HIM PLAYING MOVIES OF TARZAN OF THE MONKEYS AND JIM OF THE JUNGLE.

The boy in the photo was named Giuseppe Girolamo. Thirteen years ago, he worked as a drummer on the Costa Concordia.

Born in Alberobello, he was 30 years old.

On the night of the tragedy, he gave up his place on the lifeboat to two little brothers, their mother, Antonella Bologna, and their father.

It was an act of extreme generosity and altruism, because Giuseppe did not know how to swim and knew that that act would cost him his life.

Imagine for just a moment what Joseph felt before deciding what he decided, knowing full well that his altruism would lead to his death...

Guys like him are heroes who can’t be ignored. Much less forgotten...

ITALIAN HERO

On the morning of October 7th, Elyona received a report of gunshot victims on the access road to the Supernova festival. She ran straight to the scene to save lives.

Moments later, two trucks packed with terrorists arrived, opening fire, shooting RPGs, and throwing grenades. Elyona fought until her last bullet and with her final breath, shielded the wounded with her own body.

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