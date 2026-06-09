Source: email from author.

Terry Donze writes about climate change, carbon dioxide, wind and solar energy, related politics, and other topics important for the modern world. This series of articles reflects his interests in people who contribute to making a better world. How many climate change alarmists and people who demand expanding dilute, frequently-not-available-wind-and-solar-energy do valuable things like TD?

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8 In 1943, as Europe crumbled under the weight of war, a six-year-old boy was awakened in the middle of the night and told that his father was dead



That the throne was empty. That the country needed him.

That boy was Simeon of Bulgaria.

He didn’t know what geopolitics was. He didn’t understand alliances, fronts, international pressures. He only understood that his father was gone. And that now everyone looked to him as if he were a sovereign. The crown was placed on his head before he could even tie his shoelaces. Adults ruled in his place, while he became a fragile symbol on a continent in flames. History stole his childhood with cruel ease.

Three years later, in 1946, his life was turned upside down again.

The Communists took power. The monarchy was abolished. The palace was emptied. Soldiers everywhere. Simeon, just nine years old, was put on a train and sent into exile with his family. In a single day, he lost his title, his country, his home, the life he knew. He remained just a child with a burdensome surname and a past that no one would give him back.

Raised in Spain, he studied, worked, and built a normal life. For more than half a century, he lived as a king without a kingdom, a name that belonged more to the history books than to the present. Many in his place would have accepted oblivion. Simeon did not.

When communism collapsed and Bulgaria reopened to the world, he returned. Not with an army, not with dynastic claims, but with something far more radical: a political party. He asked for trust, not loyalty. He asked for votes, not genuflections. In 2001, millions of Bulgarians chose him as Prime Minister.

The child who had lost everything returned to power not by right of blood, but by popular will.

No revenge. No coup. No forced return to monarchy. Only democracy.

Simeon II remains the only man in modern history to have lost a crown and regained leadership of his country through elections. A king at six years old. An exile at nine. A democratic leader at sixty-four.

A life that seems like a parable, but instead is history. A story that demonstrates that power can be taken away, restored, transformed—but dignity, that, belongs only to those who bide their time without losing themselves.

10 In the 1990s, when Elena Gouliakova stepped onto the rink, it seemed as if the ice parted to let her pass. Her movements had something unreal, as if gravity were less important to her



The audience didn’t just watch her: they followed her with almost devout attention, fascinated by this Russian girl who transformed every jump into a poetic phrase.

Then, in 2000, she left Europe for Mexico. Monterrey became her new home, a place far from the cold arenas but full of possibilities. With her husband and coach, Nikolay Suetov, she built a skating academy that seemed like a bold and beautiful gamble. Children who had never seen ice learned to slide thanks to her, and for a while everything seemed to be going in the right direction, as if her career had found a second life.

But when ice breaks, it does so without warning.

In 2006 came the divorce, and with it the collapse of the academy. The structure she had so carefully created crumbled, leaving her without a foothold. Four years later, the diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia finally brought things full circle. The woman who once floated lightly began to fight invisible battles, chasing and repelling fears that no one around her could understand.

Today, Elena walks the streets of Tepatitlán, in the state of Jalisco, pushing a cart with the few belongings she owns. A few animals follow her everywhere, as if they had become her little community. Those who live there know who she was: some remember the elegant champion who shone on the slopes, and others know her only as the woman who speaks English and Russian and refuses help because words can no longer find a bridge to others.

Her story is a fine line between two extremes: the glory that illuminates and the fragility that can swallow everything. One moment you’re suspended in the air in a perfect pirouette, the next the ground opens up and there’s no turning back.

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In 1965, along the Laotian border, Billy Waugh should have died. An ambush struck him with such force that he was virtually helpless: bullets to the head, legs, and torso. He fell in the jungle as the North Vietnamese closed in

They stripped him, stripped him of everything, and left him naked, bleeding, destined to perish among the leaves. For anyone else, it would have been the end. Waugh, however, decided it wouldn’t be. He crawled for hours through the undergrowth, every movement agonizing, blood mixing with the mud, insects crawling all over him, breathing a struggle. But he stayed alive.

After months in the hospital, doctors told him his career was over. His body was too damaged, they said. He’d done enough. Waugh listened, nodded—and then returned to duty.

He enlisted in 1948, still a teenager. He fought in Korea while many of his peers built a quiet life. When the war ended, many left the uniform. Not him. In 1954, he joined the Green Berets, choosing a path of clandestine missions, constant risks, and operations that would never be recognized. In the 1960s, he operated with MACV-SOG, a unit so secret it officially didn’t exist: cross-border raids, reconnaissance in Laos and Cambodia, intelligence gathering in territories where capture meant torture or death. No praise, no official documents. It was the kind of work Waugh excelled at.

The 1965 ambush didn’t stop him. By the time he left active duty, he had accumulated eight Purple Hearts, eight different combat wounds. Eight times he quit. Eight times he chose to return. He was also among the first to experiment with HALO jumps, parachuting from extreme altitudes to infiltrate undetected. Techniques now common in special operations, back then they were dangerous endeavors that he helped perfect.

When age forced him to leave the Army, he didn’t truly retire. In 1977, he joined the CIA. For twenty years, he operated in areas beyond the reach of official military presence. In the early 1990s, he was sent to Sudan to track a then-unknown extremist financier: Osama bin Laden. He located him, photographed him, and documented his movements, years before the world knew who he was. During the same period, he contributed to the hunt for Carlos the Jackal, one of the world’s most wanted terrorists. The information gleaned from operations like his was crucial in Carlos’s capture in 1994. No title, no recognition. It was part of the job.

Then came 9/11. The United States entered Afghanistan. CIA paramilitary teams and special forces moved through mountains that were as deadly as the fighting. Waugh volunteered. He was 72. The CIA hesitated, but he insisted: he knew the enemy, he had already followed bin Laden, he could still contribute. And so he returned to war. In Afghanistan, while much younger men struggled under the weight of equipment and the cold, Waugh marched with them, slept on the ground, operated as he always had. Three wars, three different eras, a single life that seemed not enough for him.

Billy Waugh died on April 4, 2023, at the age of 93. No national ceremony, no complete account of his missions. Much of what he did will remain secret forever. It was the price of his work: the greatest achievements don’t end up in books, the greatest sacrifices go untold. He knew it from the beginning. He didn’t serve for glory. He didn’t serve to be remembered. He served because he could do it—and because someone had to.

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In 1980, in a photograph taken in a remote corner of the Soviet Union, Teimuraz Vanacha—said to be 112 years old—stands beside his son Ivan. It is not just a family portrait: it is the living summary of a century that has devoured entire generations

Teimuraz was born into a world that no longer exists. He had lived through the First World War and the Russian Civil War, two events that shattered empires, redrew maps, and erased certainties. He had grown up among horses, kerosene lamps, and handwritten letters, and had lived long enough to see the appearance of jet planes, televisions, and bombs capable of obliterating entire cities. His life was a bridge between incompatible eras.

Ivan, however, belonged to the later tragedy. When the Second World War broke out, he was drafted into a conflict that would surpass all precedents in its brutality and destruction. He fought in the war that shaped the modern world, the one that transformed geopolitics, alliances, and even the very concept of survival.

Father and son, side by side, embodied two global catastrophes that had passed seamlessly from one generation to the next. Teimuraz had seen the empires of the 19th century collapse; Ivan had fought in the war that would define the 20th. Together, they formed a continuous thread of memory that spanned revolutions, famines, invasions, and rebirths.

That image is not a simple domestic snapshot. It is history materialized in two bodies: one who resisted the wars that demolished the old world, the other who fought in the war that built the new. It is a silent reminder of how history is never distant. It lives not in books, but in families, in passed down stories, in the scars passed from father to son.

Sometimes a photograph is enough to remind us that the most violent century in our history is not so distant after all. It is still there, in faces like those of Teimuraz and Ivan, who have gone through what we only read about today.

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The two images tell a story spanning thirty years, showing the same faces in completely different contexts

The woman is Nguyễn Thị Kim Lai, a young Vietnamese fighter; the man is William Andrew Robinson, an American pilot shot down during the war.

The first photograph was taken in 1965, in the midst of an American attack on Huong Khe, in Ha Tinh province. Robinson was piloting a jet when local guerrillas managed to shoot him down. He crash-landed and attempted to escape, but it was Nguyễn who stopped him. The physical disproportion between the two—she small and thin, he massive and armed—struck photographer Phan Thoan, who immortalized the scene. The image became one of the most recognizable symbols of the Vietnam conflict.

Three decades later, in 1995, Robinson returned to Vietnam accompanied by a Japanese television crew to see the woman who had captured him. The atmosphere of the meeting was completely different: smiles, cordiality, an almost familiar tone that demonstrated how time had transformed an episode of war into a shared memory.

Nguyễn later recounted that she was inexperienced and frightened at the time of her capture. She was convinced that Robinson could have eliminated her without difficulty, even though doing so would have meant being immediately killed by the other guerrillas. Robinson, for his part, explained that he hadn’t pulled the trigger when he had the chance because the girl reminded him of his sister. This retrospective detail adds enormous emotional weight to the 1965 photo, transforming it from a simple war document to a testimony to a humanity that resists even in the most extreme moments.

Their 1995 meeting also had lighthearted overtones. Robinson joked that Nguyễn remained “as tiny as ever,” and she laughingly replied that she had gained six kilos, reaching 43 kg—still nothing compared to the former prisoner’s 150 kg. That exchange showed how an unexpected bond had been born between them, capable of overcoming the past and transforming a story of capture and survival into an example of reconciliation.

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Are there any actors or actresses who play unremarkable or low-IQ characters but actually have high IQs?

Mira Sorvino She played Linda Ashe in Woody Allen’s 1995 film “Aphrodite” and won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Linda Ash’s character is fluffy, talkative, and crude, but she is also genuinely kind and understanding.

Linda isn’t very smart. She does bad work, but this young prostitute, though lacking in brains, has a genuinely good heart. She has a heart for money and an empty head.

Linda lives in the New York underworld and gets involved in shady dealings with suspicious characters.

Despite her circumstances, Linda has a big dream of becoming a stage actress. She is studying under an acting coach who tells her, “You’re going to be a success.”

In real life, Mira Sorvino (IQ 160) earned a degree in Chinese history from Harvard University and is a member of Magna Cum Laude. She graduated from [university name]. She speaks Mandarin fluently.

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George Custer was not scalped. His brother, Tom, was a miserable son of a bitch, was so badly mutilated that the only way they could identify his body was through his initials, TWC, tattooed on his arm. Tom’s head was crushed into a bloody pulp, and his chest was cut open. Rain In The Face once said that he cut out Tom’s heart. A human heart was found in the village tied with a string.

The pictured buckskin jacket is thought to have been George Custer’s jacket.

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