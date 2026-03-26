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Slide 1: The Sun evaporates water to cool the Earth for life to flourish. This presentation shows that the Sun is the primary source of Earth’s warming and can overheat the Earth. The water cycle cools it sufficiently for current life forms to flourish. If you have questions, the slide numbers can help identify the location.

Slide 2: Basis for this presentation: Readily available information that is easily checked on the internet. The details are presented in a peer-reviewed, published paper [1] (Slide 20). It is pretty readable. The information in this presentation is not in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports, even though it has been known for more than half a century. I first learned of this in 1976, shortly after I joined the Domtar Research Centre. One of the Group Leaders noted that in one hour, the Sun delivers to Earth as much energy as the world uses in one year. Since then, energy consumption has doubled. That is one reason we wrote this paper. This presentation also demonstrates why Figure 7.2 in the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) is incorrect.

Slide 3: The Sun in perspective. In one second, the Sun sends enough energy in all directions to power the world for hundreds of thousands of years. This gives an idea of how much heat the Sun generates. The Earth captures a small amount of that energy. The potential for nuclear fusion to power Earth is why experiments are being conducted to replicate the Sun’s process.

Slide 4: The Sun’s energy would overheat the Earth. The Sun is the primary source of energy for warming the Earth. If it were not for the Sun and the Earth’s atmosphere, the Earth would be a frozen planet. There must be a way for Earth to radiate the same amount of energy into space as it receives to maintain a stable temperature. If it were not so, the Earth would overheat and life as we know it could no longer exist. A small amount of heat from underwater volcanism provides localized effects.

Slide 5: Daily Sun energy sent to the Earth. The Sun sends approximately 1366 Watts per square meter (W m-2) to Earth. This number varies slightly over time. Some is reflected in space, ≈30%. The total energy is 89,000 Terawatts, equivalent to 8.93 × 10^15 watts. One watt is one Joule per second or 3600 Joules per hour. Thus, in one hour, the Sun sends ((8.93 x 1015) x 3600) = 321.48 x 1018 Joules. In 2023, the world consumed 620 EJ, or about twice the hourly input of the Sun. If you do not understand the math, that’s OK. It is here so that you know it is available.

Slide 6: The Sun’s energy would overheat the Earth. Competent meteorologists understand the water cycle and Roy Spencer’s diagram on the next slide. The diagram is from a 2008 book by Dr. Roy Spencer. The diagram shows that Earth’s temperature would be ≈approximately 60 °C without the cooling effect of the water cycle. This is well above the normal value of ≈14 °C. Thus, robust cooling of the Earth is essential.

Slide 7: Diagram by Roy Spencer. The diagram shows a solid line of the observed temperature-altitude relationship, labelled as the “natural greenhouse effect”. It indicates that Earth’s average temperature is approximately 14 °C. The dashed line shows what would happen if there were no water cycle. The Earth’s temperature would be an estimated 60 °C. This is far too hot for current life forms to flourish. Thus, robust cooling of the Earth is essential. Weather moves heat from regions of higher temperature to regions of lower temperature, forming the solid line.

Slide 8: The Earth’s water cycle. On the left, the Sun is the primary source of evaporated water vapor; vegetation, volcanoes, and underwater volcanism contribute a small additional amount. At higher, colder altitudes, water vapor condenses into water droplets, forming clouds. Heat is radiated as long-wave radiation into space. The tiny water droplets coalesce into rain or snow, fall to Earth, and the cycle begins again. Thunderstorms and other storm action are included in “Precipitation.” Heat is absorbed or released at each phase change of water from ice to liquid water to water vapor. The amount of heat radiated into space and the amount received from the Sun are nearly equal; otherwise, Earth would be warming or cooling.

Slide 9: Thunderstorm #1. Approximately 40,000 thunderstorms occur daily worldwide. They are dynamic, generate much power in strong winds, and last about an hour. On the left side, a rising column of warm, moisture-laden air in the Towering Cumulus Stage is beginning to form. It carries air to an elevation at which water vapor can condense. As water vapor condenses in the Mature Stage, it releases heat, further enhancing the updraft and carrying the top above 40,000 feet (12.2 km). As the updraft continues in the Mature stage, the air in the updraft is replaced by strong winds that bring air in at the surface to replace that in the updraft. Water from condensation is beginning to coalesce into drops that fall as rain. The heat (enthalpy) released when water vapor condenses is radiated into space. This reduces the upward driving force, and the thunderstorm moves into the Dissipating stage. The cloud disperses as the water drops as rain. Rainfall is often heavy during the last two stages. Precipitation indicates that water vapor has condensed, and the heat released has been radiated into space, cooling the Earth.

Slide 10: Thunderstorm #2. This is a slightly different diagram of a thunderstorm. It shows that some of the falling rain can evaporate before it hits the ground—it is virga—when it falls through dry air. A complete thunderstorm lasts an average of an hour, with less than half an hour of thunder and lightning. As a column of air rises in a thunderstorm, somewhere else a falling column of air replaces it. This is the cause of the strong winds. Thunderstorms are crucial to life on Earth. We present two figures of thunderstorms to help the reader better understand them. Tornadoes develop from severe thunderstorms, which are characterized by black skies, strong winds, lightning, thunder, and heavy rain or hail. Sometimes, the sky turns an unusual green, and the wind sounds like a freight train [11].

Slide 11: The prevalence of thunderstorms. Most thunderstorms occur in the tropics, i.e., between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, each is 23.5 degrees from the Equator. The color scale at the lower left shows the areas of daily frequency. The ratio of water molecules to carbon dioxide molecules is about 100:1 in the Tropics and close to 1:1 at the Poles in winter. The black “M” indicates Montreal, where thunderstorms are typically observed in summer, when relative humidity is high. The frequency falls within a defined range between 20 and 60, and 5 and 20 times daily. In places like Bermuda, it rains virtually every afternoon. Thus, the area of high moisture is where most of the Earth’s excess heat is removed and sent to space.

Slide 12: Tropics always warmer than Poles. Why? The Sun is always between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, both of which are 23.5 degrees from the Equator. This means there is always a strong Sun in this area and maximum surface heating, which can generate thunderstorms. In Montreal, thunderstorms are most common in the summer, when temperatures are at their peak. The Sun angle is shallow at 23.5° at the Poles in summer, whereas in winter the Sun is below the horizon. The ratio of water molecules to CO 2 molecules is about 100:1 in the Tropics and can drop to about 1:1 at the Poles in winter.

Slide 13: Hurricane Helene heat removal, Sept 2024. Researchers studying this hurricane concluded that it released 40 trillion US gallons of water over two days, resulting in extensive damage. From these data, we can calculate the amount of heat released and radiated into space. We know there are 3.78 litres per USG, and 1 litre weighs 1 kilogram. The heat released when 1 kg of water condenses is 2,256,000 J. The total Joules is 341 EJ. A major storm has a large cooling effect.

Slide 14: The Earth’s global energy balance. This figure is from the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6). It is inconsistent with the water cycle (Slide 9). The evaporation of water is 82 Watts per square metre (W m-2). Thus, the energy sent into space should be close to 82 W m-2, not 239 W m-2 as shown. This is a mistake in AR6, published in 2021. It has not been corrected. The 82 W m-2 is too low.

Slide 15: Photosynthesis. This figure shows how sunlight interacts with the green chlorophyll inside plant leaves to convert CO 2 and water into simple sugars and release oxygen into the atmosphere. The plant converts the simple sugars into leaves, stems, flowers, and seeds, all of which are food for life on Earth. Water flows up from the roots—some escapes into the atmosphere when the stomata are open, allowing carbon dioxide to enter. The escaped water is transpiration in the water cycle of Slide 9. As CO 2 levels increase, stomata do not need to remain open for as long to achieve the appropriate CO 2 concentration. With the current increase in CO 2 , plants are moving into deserts because they lose less water.

Slide 16: Carbon cycle from NASA. The carbon cycle helps us determine the amount of plant material produced annually on land and in the oceans. It works out to be 0.20% of the Sun’s hourly input to the Earth. Thus, the amount of the Sun’s energy is tiny compared to the Sun’s hourly energy input and could be considered negligible. Nevertheless, it is vitally important because it is the source of all food and oxygen for life on Earth. The estimate is that only 0.20% of the Sun’s energy goes to photosynthesis. Still, it indicates that it is small relative to the Sun’s energy input to Earth.

Slide 17: Daily global mean energy balance. This shows how the daily energy from the Sun, 321.48 EJ, is distributed. An estimated 30% of the Earth’s albedo is reflected. Almost 70% of the sunlight is used to evaporate water, and 0.20% is used for photosynthesis. In plant leaves, sunlight converts CO 2 and water into simple sugars and releases oxygen into the atmosphere. The plant converts the simple sugars into leaves, stems, flowers, and seeds. These are consumed by people, animals, fish, and microbes in an annual cycle in which the food is generated by photosynthesis from May to September in the Northern Hemisphere. Some of the sugars converted into tree wood are stored for several years until the trees are harvested by people, destroyed by insects, or consumed by forest fires, all of which return CO 2 and water to the atmosphere.

Slide 18: Conclusions.

Water’s phase-change properties produce the cooling effect. Water keeps the Earth cool enough for current life forms, and photosynthesis provides them with food and oxygen. Both are essential and are required together for life to grow and flourish on Earth.

Slide 19: References. These references cite two of our papers, which provide the information presented.

Slide 20: Where does CO 2 fit in? So far, there is no mention of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). However, the next slide presents a method for determining whether the Sun or CO 2 controls Earth’s temperature.

Slide 21: Figure 1 from our paper. In 2020, the IPCC said that Earth’s temperature would increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels by 2030. That is the red dot at 2030. At the same time, scientists studying the Sun said it was entering a cooling period and that Earth’s temperature would approach preindustrial levels. If we monitored Earth’s temperature over the next 10 years, we would be able to determine who was correct. The record of satellite temperatures reported by the University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH) is along the lower part. The upper part is the CO 2 record extrapolated to 2030. The large red dot at 2030 is the IPCC forecast. The red triangles below are estimates from people who study the Sun. This figure is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to determine who is correct by plotting temperature over the next ten years, starting in 2020.

Slide 22: Predicted solar activity. Here is a figure prepared by Astrophysicist Dr. Habibullo Abdussamatov, head of the Space Research Laboratory at the Pulkovo Observatory of the Russian Academy of Sciences in St. Petersburg, Russia. It depicts the Maunder minimum, when Earth was cold, and crop failures led to famines. The Thames River froze solid, enabling carnivals to be held on it. According to this diagram, we are entering another minimum similar to the Maunder. The Earth is cooling according to Sunspot Cycle 25. Valentina Zharkova has similar information.

Slide 23: Hunga Tonga warms the Earth. The Sun is in a cooling period—its temperature is falling, and so is the Earth’s. This chart was constructed in mid-2020. At that time, the IPCC projected that Earth’s temperature would be 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels, and solar scientists projected that it would be approximately at the pre-industrial level in 2030. This appeared to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compare temperatures and to see who was correct. So far, it appears the people who study the Sun are correct. We will know more as time passes. For 18 months, the temperature was above the IPCC-defined critical point, yet no catastrophic events occurred.

Slide 24: The Earth’s atmosphere. The Hunga Tonga submerged volcano thrust 140 million tonnes of water into the stratosphere. The hatched area indicates where this water restricts the flow of energy away from Earth, thereby heating it. As this water dissipates, Earth’s temperature is falling. The Troposphere is up to 10 kilometres, where we live and where the weather occurs. Airplanes fly up to the 10,000-meter level.

Slide 25: Major storm frequency. This graph shows the frequency of landfall for all hurricanes in blue. The frequency of major landfall storms is shown in red. For 175 years. The frequency of major storms has been relatively constant. Thus, we can expect these storms to continue cooling the Earth at the rate observed over the past 175 years.

Slide 26: The science behind the Polar Vortex. The Polar Vortex is another name for the jet stream. The Jet stream occasionally goes from a steady flow to a disrupted state, as shown. There is some evidence that a strong Sun provides a stable Jet Stream. In a weak Sun, i.e., with diminished energy output that cools the Earth, the Jet Stream becomes wobbly. It pushes cold air southward, where it usually does not go, and pushes warm air northward. That is why the recent record-breaking heat and cold are occurring in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres. For example, cold air was pushed south last year, destroying the cherry and grape crops in British Columbia, Canada. This year, it destroyed the apple crop in Ukraine. Table apples are down to 50% of the usual crop, and industrial apples are down to 20%. Orange growers in Florida are concerned that the abnormally cold weather will damage the buds of the orange trees. We can expect more crop failures as the Earth continues to cool. What is our government doing to protect our citizens?

Slide 27: It is impossible for CO 2 to measurably warm the Earth. It is necessary to discuss the very small warming caused by carbon dioxide. The warming attributable to carbon dioxide is estimated to be less than 0.000509 °C [2], which is too small to measure. This value is calculated from daily CO 2 measurements at Mauna Loa. The Earth’s robust cooling system completely overwhelms this very small warming from CO 2 . More cooling causes crop failures and food shortages. Why are we not preparing for more cooling? Why does your MP not understand this situation? Contact your MP with the message of this presentation.

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