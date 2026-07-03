Source: Email from the author.

Spree River, Berlin

First and foremost: Happy 250th birthday, USA, land of the free and home of the brave!

The end of Germany as the country known for its scientists, engineers, poets, composers, authors, craftsmen, love for walking and being out in nature may be coming soon.

This is due to the Merkel government, the subsequent “traffic light” coalition, and the current Merz government, which is actually led by the left-wing SPD.



Many used to be proud of this country and what it has achieved, invented, and developed.



Politically, a left-wing government is in charge, one that promised the exact opposite of what is happening before Mr. Merz was elected Chancellor: no new government debt, as tax revenues are sufficient; a reduction in government positions in the form of state secretaries; a reduction in immigration; a reevaluation of energy policy; investment in the country; etc.



What we got:



Debt is about €2,8 trillion, which future generations will never be able to repay, since the ideal of work-life balance is promoted and lived (well, a maximum of 4 workdays must suffice, but with full wage compensation, because after all, one wants to “live”).



The number of civil servants and state secretaries has multiplied. Germany has 630 members of parliament. Each member of parliament is entitled to a certain number of secretaries and staff members, for a total of 5,030.



Of course, there is no reduction in immigration either, since anyone who enters the country as a migrant is allowed to stay and is provided for: not just a bed, bread, and soap, but also pocket money, etc. These payments amount to €455 per person per month (net). Without the migrant having to work or integrate in any way, the costs for housing, insurance, electricity, etc., are covered “by the state.” Every working citizen pays taxes for this.

Since naturalization was introduced after 5 years, people become German citizens who don’t really speak German (in Berlin, for example, it’s sufficient to provide written proof online of adequate German language skills and an existing employment relationship to receive German citizenship).

In recent years, approximately 350,000 people have become German citizens each year.



And, of course, they boast that crime among foreigners has decreased.

Logical, since they are now German citizens.



Since most immigrants come for the high (monetary) benefits, there is a shift from educated and willing workers to uneducated and unwilling workers.



Of course, this shouldn’t be generalized; I, too, know Syrians who work here as engineers, for example.

The Ukrainian government is receiving millions of euros in aid from Germany (and German soldiers are expected to fight for Ukraine) to maintain its defense capabilities; on the other hand, there are at least 350,000 Ukrainian conscien2,tious objectors in the country who are receiving “citizen’s income.”

Nuclear power no longer exists in Germany as an environmentally friendly energy source.

As a former industrial nation, the country now relies on solar and wind energy. Unfortunately, they forgot to build storage power plants. For example, we pay exorbitant sums to neighboring countries for excess electricity so that they will take the surplus off our hands.



And the electricity generated this way is by no means cheaper than the “evil” nuclear power: Germany is one of the countries with the highest electricity prices.



Many companies are relocating their operations or closing down altogether.

The number of the unemployed people is rising day by day.



Electric cars are being promoted, but unfortunately only high earners can afford their own charging station or wallbox. Furthermore, while the purchase of an electric car is subsidized by the government, the installation of such a wallbox—which is limited to a maximum output of 11 kW—is not.

In the event of a power shortage, private wallboxes are the first to be shut down.

Attacks by left-wing terrorists on the power grid have increasingly led to power outages in various cities in recent years. These incidents are not being investigated; they are simply being tolerated.



The rising price of fuel at gas stations is also accepted. Because, of course, the war in Iran is to blame, not the German government, which pockets two-thirds of the fuel price through taxes and fees and is currently rejoicing over the increased tax revenue.



The attack on Nord Stream is, of course, somehow the Russians’ fault. Germany’s deliberate decision to forgo Russian gas is blamed on the Russians. It’s so wonderfully simple to have an enemy to blame, regardless of whether it corresponds to reality or not: either President Putin is to blame for Germany’s decline, or alternatively, President Trump. There’s nothing in between!

It’s so nice how simple everything becomes when there’s only black and white. With Germany, of course, standing out in brilliant white.

We are the pioneers and the role models worldwide! The world can be healed by the German spirit. („Am deutschen Wesen darf die Welt genesen“). And anyone who doesn’t go along with it is simply a right-wing extremist and a Nazi. It’s that simple!

Since the Chancellor, unfortunately, also shares this worldview, a civil war will break out by this fall at the latest—following the state elections in the east, where the AfD is expected to win several seats—pitting the socialist west against the conservative east, or simply the citizens who are fed up with decline and being micromanaged against those in the country who profit from it.

Because that is exactly what this is right now: a GDR 2.0, (German Democratic Republic - East Germany). A socialist state where freedom of speech is suppressed.

By the way: The Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs has divided the residents of this country into migrants and non-migrants. There are no longer any Germans; they are denigrated as a monolithic brown mass (the color of the NSDAP was brown).



According to polls, nearly 80% of citizens oppose Merz and his government.

Unfortunately, politicians don’t care; they continue handing out money to foreign countries and pay no heed to the crumbling infrastructure and economic decline.



The iceberg is already in sight, yet people fail to realize that they are seeing only a part of it, because the largest part lies beneath the water. That is why they believe they still have time...

By the way: 40% of 15-year-olds in the country lack basic skills in reading, spelling, and math!

One more thing that might be quite interesting, as it shows the current state of “unity, justice, and freedom” in Germany: Every political party must hold one party convention per year; otherwise, it loses its party rights. This weekend, the AfD’s party convention will take place in Erfurt. The Left Party, the Greens, and the SPD have announced that they will participate in demonstrations against the party convention. These demonstrations are generally not peaceful. There will be blockades of highways, bridges, and streets, and Antifa has announced “actions.”

This is Germany in 2026.

NOTE: John Shanahan visited Germany most years from 1962 to 2026 and lived there for six years in the 1960s. He has many good German and Swiss German friends and colleagues.

The downfall of Germany predicted by this author will be counter to German history and culture. There is no justification for the mandated change to “green energy,” climate change alarmism, and immigration policies that the government created/tolerated in the last fifty years.

The photo below demonstrates German craftsmanship, precision and humor. It is a beautiful wrought iron sign indicating that a two seat outhouse (O O), Water Closet, is 135.8 meters to the right. That is over a football field away!

The photo below shows John Shanahan starting out on a cross-Germany solo bicycle ride in 1962. He had an ADAC automobile map for navigation and rode his bike until he was hungry and tired in the late afternoon. Then he looked for a room to rent (Zimmerfrei), a restaurant, and a cold beer nearby.

The photo below shows the beautiful German countryside before the “Green Wind Energy Revolution.”

When he crossed into Austria, their defense forces greeted him.

The Alps are beautiful.

John Shanahan approaching Grossglockner Pass, Austria in 1962

Blue Gentian, Enzian, present intense beauty in alpine meadows and also make a potent schnapps.

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